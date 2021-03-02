 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   These complaining parents are why DESSICCANT DO NO EAT needs to be written down   (narcity.com) divider line
34
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not really disagreeing but I've always thought that, at least in terms of that particular warning, if the person reading it actually needs to read it, there's little to no chance they know what "dessicant" means. The logic used to reason out what comes next could then become something like, "I am not named dessicant, therefore I can eat this."
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another pithy proclamation from the Region of Peel.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it's probably prudent to warn Peel parents not to eat their children.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Not really disagreeing but I've always thought that, at least in terms of that particular warning, if the person reading it actually needs to read it, there's little to no chance they know what "dessicant" means. The logic used to reason out what comes next could then become something like, "I am not named dessicant, therefore I can eat this."


Indeed. It really should just say "Don't eat this".
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Decadent, do not eat? You're damn right I'm gonna eat something fancy like that."
...
"Mmm, that's rich"...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Peel Halts Circulation Of Flyer Saying Kids Must Quarantine Alone After COVID-19 Exposure

Well, that would be ideal but you can get in trouble if you let the little suicidal gremlins get hurt.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wasn't a Desiccant, so I ate anyway.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: I wasn't a Desiccant, so I ate anyway.


Desi can't, but Lucy can.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to enjoy putting that warning on all kinds of things.
"Backup Disks. Do not eat."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're OK, but they have a bit of a dry finish.
 
donutsauce [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Silica gel isn't harmful to ingest.

Pretty useless information, though I guess kids and pets just eat whatever's around.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What would subby propose we do about the little packets that appear in every bag of beef jerky? Write "desiccant, maybe it's poison, good luck?"
 
Muta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: What would subby propose we do about the little packets that appear in every bag of beef jerky? Write "desiccant, maybe it's poison, good luck?"


"Dessiccant, it's no more poisonous than that jerky you just ate."
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Typical day on FARK.

These people are too stupid to comply.

Look at those people comply, they're so stupid.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The flyer, which was distributed to schools in Peel Region, said that children facing exposure risk should isolate away from others, even if the child does not have symptoms. Twitter users were quick to express their concerns over isolating children away from parents and caregivers.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Muta: moothemagiccow: What would subby propose we do about the little packets that appear in every bag of beef jerky? Write "desiccant, maybe it's poison, good luck?"

"Dessiccant, it's no more poisonous than that jerky you just ate."


Bonus bag of sand, bon appetit
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've always wondered what eating the dessiccant would to do to you.  I imagine this:

penny-arcade.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: The flyer, which was distributed to schools in Peel Region, said that children facing exposure risk should isolate away from others, even if the child does not have symptoms. Twitter users were quick to express their concerns over isolating children away from parents and caregivers.
[i.imgflip.com image 600x468]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.etsystatic.com image 425x425]


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bruce the Deuce: Typical day on FARK.

These people are too stupid to comply.

Look at those people comply, they're so stupid.


If you're leaning on the medical advice of a school principal over scientists, you might get called dumb.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looking thru a family album I noticed a picture taken of my sister and I under the kitchen sink wearing pots on our heads.

The caption "Helping mom cook"

I jokingly ask my mother "what kind of mother were you? Letting us play under the sink. Kids get poisoned that way"

My mother replied "we didn't have idiots for children, we told you food and drink wasn't stored under the sink so, you knew not to do it"

Mister Yuck stickers are for the left side of the bell curve.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was a website of some American lawyers association that collected those warnings. One that stayed with me was: "Please remove the baby before folding the stroller".

/ There is no cure for the stupid...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I've always wondered what eating the dessiccant would to do to you.  I imagine this:


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ now with hotlinky goodness
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

awruk!: There was a website of some American lawyers association that collected those warnings. One that stayed with me was: "Please remove the baby before folding the stroller".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: / now with hotlinky goodness


Oops, the image was broken when I reloaded the page, I assumed I'd messed up the link ... seems to work now.
 
mudesi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The absolute worse part of this story is that they actually apologized.  I would've been like, gee, ya think maybe it might be obvious that we didn't mean lock your kids in the tool shed, you farking idiots?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

donutsauce: Silica gel isn't harmful to ingest.

Pretty useless information, though I guess kids and pets just eat whatever's around.


Don't eat the kind which has blue indicator beads in it (cobalt chloride).
 
70Ford
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember trying to take apart one of those packets I found inside a flintstones chewables bottle when i was a kid.  Tore it apart, they flew everywhere and i thought because i got one in my mouth I was going to die that day.
 
germ78
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bill Engvall made a career out of things like this.
 
indylaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Not really disagreeing but I've always thought that, at least in terms of that particular warning, if the person reading it actually needs to read it, there's little to no chance they know what "dessicant" means. The logic used to reason out what comes next could then become something like, "I am not named dessicant, therefore I can eat this."


The point of those is not to actually inform people that they should not eat them. The point is so that when some scam artist sues for millions of dollars in pain and suffering, the manufacturer's lawyers can say to a judge "It's clearly marked on their that Gorilla Glue is not for use in hair." And the court dismisses the lawsuit rather than force a trial where a jury is going to do God-knows-what.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I identify as a dessican and not a desiccant, TYVM.

That out of the way, the flyer in question specifically told families that an exposed child should be kept isolated from parents.
 
