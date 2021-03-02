 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Want to survive the coming apocalypse? Do it in style in this top-secret nuclear missile silo that's been turned into a luxury Airbnb   (thesun.ie) divider line
19
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark that noise.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go into Power Dome A.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news.  Isn't there something like 2 dozen or more of these.  Though I heard that the military sold bunch of them off years ago.
 
simkatu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top secret, but here it is an article about it in the newspaper with pictures.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Fark that noise.


geiger_counter.wav
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

simkatu: Top secret, but here it is an article about it in the newspaper with pictures.


And every three years or so.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PLEASE STAY HERE! AirBnB host is in massive debt
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL! Sure, hide down in your swanky pimped out silo while I put on my Humungus mask and tell you richies to "just.......walk away" lest I order my minions to pour concrete down into all the air shafts.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather not survive. Post apocalypse will be a wasteland most likely from all the nuclear fallout either from bombs and/or power plants going boom that have nobody monitoring them anymore. That's nothing to say of all the trash, plastic, etc that's going to slosh around for a while till it's covered in sediment and buried good which can take longer then the human life span.

Yeah good luck to the survivors. You'll need it.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hydrazine and Nitrogen Tetroxide made up the hypergolic propellant for Titan missiles. The silos were destroyed because they were farking toxic.

But I'm sure a couple coats of paint from Ace hardware would seal that right up

Enjoy your birth defects and cancer
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unless it comes with a fully operational "Phoenix like" ship , I'm not interested.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I want an end of the world bugout craft.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is the bunker featured in the videos by Death Wears Bunny Slippers on YouTube. The area rented out is just the crew quarters section, not the actual silo itself as it is still full of water and debris and I imagine will cost a ton of money and time to excavate.

EP25 - Ten years since the opening of our Titan II Nuclear Missile Complex
Youtube hHVo9E8ztMo
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Unless it comes with a fully operational "Phoenix like" ship , I'm not interested.

[Fark user image 615x361]

[Fark user image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ I want an end of the world bugout craft.


Except, there's no where else to go.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jumac: Old news.  Isn't there something like 2 dozen or more of these.  Though I heard that the military sold bunch of them off years ago.


There was one for sale a few years ago in upstate NY for a couple million bucks that had been converted to a pretty decent private home, complete with the former Air Force airstrip included.

Think it may have been an Atlas base IIRC?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Post apocalypse will be a wasteland most likely from all the nuclear fallout either from bombs and/or power plants going boom that have nobody monitoring them anymore.


Powerplants of any nature should either have process control systems built in with fail to safe failure modes, or be taken off-line during any transition to war phase. Note; should.

Caution; offer not valid for some looney-tunes operation à la Chernobyl RBMK reactors circa 1986 where the safety systems and processes were deliberately worked around, or where any critical national infrastructure - such as power plants - are targeted by near air bursts or ground bursts.

\yes, it would suck
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: LOL! Sure, hide down in your swanky pimped out silo while I put on my Humungus mask and tell you richies to "just.......walk away" lest I order my minions to pour concrete down into all the air shafts.


Just need a better way to disguise the air vents so they aren't easily seen from miles away.  that and pop-up motion sensing sentry guns or a high density mine field.

that said given how much people whined about staying home and watching netflix this year i can't picture any group of people that keeps everyone in line.  sooner or later one of them will panic, throw open the door and kill everyone.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It looks pretty nice - I expected the rental cost to be a lot more than $324 per night. I'm surprised that can cover the cost of what seem like they would have been especially expensive renovations.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Or you could just move to anywhere in Texas just before Valentine's day and try not to die.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ now  
I read subby's headline too fast and thought it said luxury Arby's.
 
