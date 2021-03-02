 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBNG Binghamton)   Meet Max, the temporary executive director of the Susquehanna SPCA. The swap sees the real director literally in the dog house to bring awareness to animals that spend extended stays in shelters. Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wbng.com) divider line
92
    More: Woofday, Executive director, Non-executive director, Managing director, different executive director, comfy couch, Dogs, Kennel club, Executive Director Stacie Hayes  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 03 Mar 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 575x576]


AppsoFlippenlootly nothing
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Morning all!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Morning all!


Morning!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 593x527]


Dang, I should have taken that drink this morning
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: [Fark user image 500x704]


:-)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x700]


👍
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x526]


so cute!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Stupid autoimmune stuff flared up again. Insides really messed up. Need more doggie posts to recover. Please post lots!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We are prepping for someone's birthday soon!!!! 🥰🥰🥰
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]

We are prepping for someone's birthday soon!!!! 🥰🥰🥰


yay!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When they're not trying to kill each other, The Bailey Dog & The Ellie Girl can be darned adorable
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x450]
When they're not trying to kill each other, The Bailey Dog & The Ellie Girl can be darned adorable


ahhh!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x425]


howdy!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Today is Kody's 9 month birthday!

How it started:
Fark user imageView Full Size


How it's going:
Fark user imageView Full Size


No idea what he weighs these days.  He's easy 90+ at this point.  Hasn't been to the vet in a bit.  Should take him to the pet store and use their scale....
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: [Fark user image 425x425]

howdy!


Hai!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
And introducing Cadbury!
He's an American Corgi and belongs to my friend.  He's I think 12 weeks now.

Can't wait for him and Kody to have adventures together.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Today is Kody's 9 month birthday!

How it started:
[Fark user image 425x566]

How it's going:
[Fark user image 425x566]

No idea what he weighs these days.  He's easy 90+ at this point.  Hasn't been to the vet in a bit.  Should take him to the pet store and use their scale....


Happy 9-month birthday, Kody! ♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: And introducing Cadbury!
He's an American Corgi and belongs to my friend.  He's I think 12 weeks now.

Can't wait for him and Kody to have adventures together.
[Fark user image 425x528]


nice!
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Here's your Zeke of the Week. Where he wanted to play "just one more level"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Morning all!


Bathia_Mapes: Morning!


Good Afternoon, Woofday warriors.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Here's your Zeke of the Week. Where he wanted to play "just one more level"
[Fark user image 850x985]


Also, Zeke being a pandemic dog, his "gotcha" day is coming up soon. He's an April Fool's doggo for the Luckless household.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: LucklessWonder: Here's your Zeke of the Week. Where he wanted to play "just one more level"
[Fark user image 850x985]

Also, Zeke being a pandemic dog, his "gotcha" day is coming up soon. He's an April Fool's doggo for the Luckless household.


because of Zeke, I would say user name does not check out :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Fark that Pixel: Morning all!

Bathia_Mapes: Morning!

Good Afternoon, Woofday warriors.


why thank you! Hope your afternoon is good as well
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: And introducing Cadbury!
He's an American Corgi and belongs to my friend.  He's I think 12 weeks now.

Can't wait for him and Kody to have adventures together.
[Fark user image 425x528]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 593x593]


sweet!
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.