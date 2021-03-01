 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Prosecutors reveal a bit more about the Proud Boys' organized January 6 attack on the US Capitol and government   (politico.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, United States Congress, Washington, D.C., Ethan Nordean, Proud Boys, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Senate, Federal government of the United States, Nordean's detention  
•       •       •

1974 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Mar 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The usual suspects will use this to say "See, Trump didn't incite the insurrection, they didn't even listen to his speech, they were going to invade anyway."

A couple of problems with this. First, Trump wasn't accused on inciting the insurrection solely based on his Jan. 6 speech. His was a long run up including inviting this PBs to the Capitol that day. Second, the invasion of the Capitol building required a fired up mob to overwhelm the Capitol defenses. That's what Trump provided by firing up the group at his speech and then sending them to the Capitol. Trump firing them up was a necessary condition for the PBs to finish inciting the Mob.

Ultimately, it wouldn't have happened if Trump didn't invite the PBs to be in DC in the first place, and if he hadn't sent the crowd from his rally to the Capitol.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wademh: The usual suspects will use this to say "See, Trump didn't incite the insurrection, they didn't even listen to his speech, they were going to invade anyway."

A couple of problems with this. First, Trump wasn't accused on inciting the insurrection solely based on his Jan. 6 speech. His was a long run up including inviting this PBs to the Capitol that day. Second, the invasion of the Capitol building required a fired up mob to overwhelm the Capitol defenses. That's what Trump provided by firing up the group at his speech and then sending them to the Capitol. Trump firing them up was a necessary condition for the PBs to finish inciting the Mob.

Ultimately, it wouldn't have happened if Trump didn't invite the PBs to be in DC in the first place, and if he hadn't sent the crowd from his rally to the Capitol.


STAND BACK AND STAND BY!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So when do the executions start?

//Actually I don't believe in capitol punishment.
//And as much as they deserve GITMO, I find that kind of problematic also.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EvilEgg: So when do the executions start?

//Actually I don't believe in capitol punishment.
//And as much as they deserve GITMO, I find that kind of problematic also.


I think the prosecutors like them for sedition.
You can only execute for treason.
You would have to commit an act of war against the USA to be guilty of that.
Like join an army, or militia.
Have a uniform, or at the very least order tee shirts.
And have a flag or two.
If you were not creative enough to design your own, any flag or flags carried into battle against the USA in a prior war would work.
And any weapons at all. Can't have a war with out sticks or chemicals.
And you would have to kill an enemy combatant of the USA. Someone in uniform, defending our nation or its constitution on it's own soil.

Good thing they didn't do any of that stuff. Because then, they might hang.

Just twisting up there. A solemn message to the next band of cheesit popping morons that think it's cool.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the FCC should go after them as well. Those Baofeng radios are not walkie talkies. They're likely dual band HTs, and you need a technician class ham radio license to transmit on them. I'm guessing that not many of these knuckledraggers have a license.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand back, and stand by.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: //Actually I don't believe in capitol punishment.
//And as much as they deserve GITMO, I find that kind of problematic also.


Put them all in a room with two loaded revolvers and tell them that the survivor will be pardoned?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it was really planned. Sure, they might have had some ideas but in all of the videos I saw it was mostly middle aged or older folks just milling around aimlessly.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: The usual suspects will use this to say "See, Trump didn't incite the insurrection, they didn't even listen to his speech, they were going to invade anyway."


Well, that's exactly what the article says:
Prosecutors say the Proud Boys never intended to hear then-President Donald Trump's speech to supporters that day, when he urged them to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell" against Congress' effort to certify the results of the 2020 election, a Trump defeat. Rather, Nordean led his allies "on a march around the Capitol" to position them at thinly guarded entrances.

Reminds me a bit of an favourite old topic, Benghazi. When it was useful to the narrative, it was some people who were "mad about a YouTube video." Then, later, when politically convenient, it became a "terrorist attack."

A few weeks ago, the only reason people marched on the capitol is because Trump sent them that way - they were "mad about a Trump speech."  Now that Trump has been acquitted, it comes out that his speech didn't actually make that much of a difference at all, and that becomes the new argument. "It doesn't matter if he even spoke, he was inciting insurrection for months!"

Very convenient, isn't it?

Though, as one might say - "What difference, at this point, does it make?"
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ethan Nordean

"Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman..."

Oh FFS. I liked Hook, but come the fark on.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the GQP politicians and pundits continue with their "Insurrection? What insurrection?" bullsh*t.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: EvilEgg: //Actually I don't believe in capitol punishment.
//And as much as they deserve GITMO, I find that kind of problematic also.

Put them all in a room with two loaded revolvers and tell them that the survivor will be pardoned?


Why should the revolvers be loaded?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: The usual suspects will use this to say "See, Trump didn't incite the insurrection, they didn't even listen to his speech, they were going to invade anyway."

A couple of problems with this. First, Trump wasn't accused on inciting the insurrection solely based on his Jan. 6 speech. His was a long run up including inviting this PBs to the Capitol that day. Second, the invasion of the Capitol building required a fired up mob to overwhelm the Capitol defenses. That's what Trump provided by firing up the group at his speech and then sending them to the Capitol. Trump firing them up was a necessary condition for the PBs to finish inciting the Mob.

Ultimately, it wouldn't have happened if Trump didn't invite the PBs to be in DC in the first place, and if he hadn't sent the crowd from his rally to the Capitol.


There's also Trump reducing security around Congress.
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
dressed "incognito"

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fta: ""Defendant's position with the Proud Boys is that of giving instructions, not receiving them."

Hopefully that position gets reversed when he goes to prison.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: wademh: The usual suspects will use this to say "See, Trump didn't incite the insurrection, they didn't even listen to his speech, they were going to invade anyway."

Well, that's exactly what the article says:
Prosecutors say the Proud Boys never intended to hear then-President Donald Trump's speech to supporters that day, when he urged them to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell" against Congress' effort to certify the results of the 2020 election, a Trump defeat. Rather, Nordean led his allies "on a march around the Capitol" to position them at thinly guarded entrances.

Reminds me a bit of an favourite old topic, Benghazi. When it was useful to the narrative, it was some people who were "mad about a YouTube video." Then, later, when politically convenient, it became a "terrorist attack."

A few weeks ago, the only reason people marched on the capitol is because Trump sent them that way - they were "mad about a Trump speech."  Now that Trump has been acquitted, it comes out that his speech didn't actually make that much of a difference at all, and that becomes the new argument. "It doesn't matter if he even spoke, he was inciting insurrection for months!"

Very convenient, isn't it?

Though, as one might say - "What difference, at this point, does it make?"


THIS f*cking guy.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Meanwhile, the GQP politicians and pundits continue with their "Insurrection? What insurrection?" bullsh*t.


Them and Shaggy, sure.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: EvilEgg: So when do the executions start?

//Actually I don't believe in capitol punishment.
//And as much as they deserve GITMO, I find that kind of problematic also.

I think the prosecutors like them for sedition.
You can only execute for treason.
You would have to commit an act of war against the USA to be guilty of that.
Like join an army, or militia.
Have a uniform, or at the very least order tee shirts.
And have a flag or two.
If you were not creative enough to design your own, any flag or flags carried into battle against the USA in a prior war would work.
And any weapons at all. Can't have a war with out sticks or chemicals.
And you would have to kill an enemy combatant of the USA. Someone in uniform, defending our nation or its constitution on it's own soil.

Good thing they didn't do any of that stuff. Because then, they might hang.

Just twisting up there. A solemn message to the next band of cheesit popping morons that think it's cool.


It's the fact that we had people check off every box on your list and no leaders regardless of political affiliation seem to give much of a fark that makes me think we are probably done as a country very soon.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I don't think it was really planned. Sure, they might have had some ideas but in all of the videos I saw it was mostly middle aged or older folks just milling around aimlessly.


That's what most of the people did. The people being charged did much more. And of course they're turning on each other that the charges are getting stronger regarding planning, conspiracy, as investigators learn what was planned and aspired and by whom.

I get a kick out of their splitting up so they wouldn't be identified with each other. Not so "proud."
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Waiting for the first of the Po Boys attorneys to say their client can't get a fair trial in DC because DC is filled with "Those People."
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: THIS f*cking guy.


ejumpcut.orgView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So when do the executions start?

//Actually I don't believe in capitol punishment.
//And as much as they deserve GITMO, I find that kind of problematic also.


Capitol punishment.  That was either a clever joke or a coincidental typo.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now do Roger Stone next.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: vudukungfu: EvilEgg: So when do the executions start?

//Actually I don't believe in capitol punishment.
//And as much as they deserve GITMO, I find that kind of problematic also.

I think the prosecutors like them for sedition.
You can only execute for treason.
You would have to commit an act of war against the USA to be guilty of that.
Like join an army, or militia.
Have a uniform, or at the very least order tee shirts.
And have a flag or two.
If you were not creative enough to design your own, any flag or flags carried into battle against the USA in a prior war would work.
And any weapons at all. Can't have a war with out sticks or chemicals.
And you would have to kill an enemy combatant of the USA. Someone in uniform, defending our nation or its constitution on it's own soil.

Good thing they didn't do any of that stuff. Because then, they might hang.

Just twisting up there. A solemn message to the next band of cheesit popping morons that think it's cool.

It's the fact that we had people check off every box on your list and no leaders regardless of political affiliation seem to give much of a fark that makes me think we are probably done as a country very soon.


All that matters is the flow of money.
 
Deathfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

2wolves: Waiting for the first of the Po Boys attorneys to say their client can't get a fair trial in DC because DC is filled with "((Those People))."


FTFY. You know danm well that's what they're talking about. When you have people at a "protest" wearing shirts that have "6MWE" it's pretty damn obvious which paradigm they're coming from.

I'm sure at this point that the PBs and the GQP thought they were going to get their Reichstag fire. They apparently had heavily armed "strike teams" posted just outside the city limits that were ready to respond in case things went south on them, that being a heavy response from the National Guard or Capitol Police.

The fact that "acting" Secretary of Defense Stephen Miller had ordered the National Guard to stand by and not respond, and refused to  allow officials in the chain of command to brief the Capitol Police on the potential dangers, as well as forbid them from carrying lethal weapons seems to be pretty evident that the "calls were coming from inside the house" as it were.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I don't think it was really planned. Sure, they might have had some ideas but in all of the videos I saw it was mostly middle aged or older folks just milling around aimlessly.


So you only watched videos on OANN?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline needs more approved terms; "racists", "insurrection" and "supremacists" suspiciously absent.

What gives?!?! XD
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Roastbeast Sammich: dressed "incognito"

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


dressed "in burrito"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I don't think it was really planned. Sure, they might have had some ideas but in all of the videos I saw it was mostly middle aged or older folks just milling around aimlessly.


So you didn't read TFA, which described the organization and tactics of the Proud Boys. Here is a bit of it.

"In a filing seeking Nordean's detention pending trial, prosecutors say he helped hatch a plan to provide Proud Boys with walkie-talkies - a Chinese brand called Baofeng - and communicated privately with individuals willing to fund and provide equipment for the Capitol siege.

But most notably, Nordean helped hatch the tactics the Proud Boys would use when they split up at the Capitol to avoid detection.

"Defendant - dressed all in black, wearing a tactical vest - led the Proud Boys through the use of encrypted communications and military-style equipment," prosecutors allege, "and he led them with the specific plans to: split up into groups, attempt to break into the Capitol building from as many different points as possible, and prevent the Joint Session of Congress from Certifying the Electoral College results.""
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.