(The Daily Beast)   Cheetos residue leads to burglary charges as cops catch perpetrator orange-handed   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 480x720]


when did you get a cat?
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't this supposed to be filed under the Politics tab?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

crinz83: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 480x720]

when did you get a cat?


He's a Cat Bur...nah, too easy.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hagbard_C: Isn't this supposed to be filed under the Politics tab?


Fark user imageView Full Size
That's getting old...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
there's an ancient Chinese secret for that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
