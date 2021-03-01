 Skip to content
 
(WSVN Miami)   Good News: a Florida nurse contracts Covid and beats it. Bad news: Fighting it off left his immune system so weakened that he contracted a rare form of Encephalomyelitis. Horrific News: And is now paralyzed from the neck down   (wsvn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, Neurology, Nervous system, Central nervous system, 23-year-old Desmon Silva, WSVN, Sunbeam Television, immune system  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You thought sh*t was bad now? Wait 5-10 years and watch what happens when we find out about Covid's version of post polio syndrome.

/at least the guy in TFA survived (for now), unlike the poor f*ckers who ended up with SSPE after measles (for example).
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not getting the vaccine in time may leave you paralyzed from the neck down.  

Refusing the vaccine because 'freedom' means you are likely paralyzed from the neck up.

Questions?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Not getting the vaccine in time may leave you paralyzed from the neck down.  

Refusing the vaccine because 'freedom' means you are likely paralyzed from the neck up.

Questions?


Yes: How did you come up with your username?
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8 inches: DeathBySarcasm: Not getting the vaccine in time may leave you paralyzed from the neck down.  

Refusing the vaccine because 'freedom' means you are likely paralyzed from the neck up.

Questions?

Yes: How did you come up with your username?


It's my family name.  We're Dutch.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think this Covid thing might be a big deal.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C19 is really more like another measles than another flu.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: C19 is really more like another measles than another flu.


I like to think of it as the common cold, but at lvl 20.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can we panic, now? JFC
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: You thought sh*t was bad now? Wait 5-10 years and watch what happens when we find out about Covid's version of post polio syndrome.

/at least the guy in TFA survived (for now), unlike the poor f*ckers who ended up with SSPE after measles (for example).


You mean the ticking timebomb of a huge range of simmering damage to nearly every organ in the body because the farking virus attacks nearly every organ in the body (because -everything- uses the ACE2 receptor), including the circulatory system?

Naw, in no WAY is that likely to be the precursor to a horrifying wave of casualties down the road, with middle aged people dying of heart attacks and strokes and our grandparents keeling over 20 years before they should've while millions of people still in their 30s are wheezing with the lung function of an asthmatic 60 year old.

/There will ultimately be > 1 million deaths and easily ten million permanent disabilites, the theft of hundreds of millions of person-years of our priceless human potential, and three quarters of it on the Monster's hands
//No hell ever conceived can match what he deserves
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
  Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), or acute demyelinating encephalomyelitis, is a rare autoimmune disease marked by a sudden, widespread attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. As well as causing the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed, ADEM also attacks the nerves of the central nervous system and damages their myelin insulation, which, as a result, destroys the white matter. It is often triggered by a viral infection or (very rarely) specific non-routine vaccinations.

The covid gave me herpes.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), or acute demyelinating encephalomyelitis, is a rare autoimmune disease marked by a sudden, widespread attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord. As well as causing the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed, ADEM also attacks the nerves of the central nervous system and damages their myelin insulation, which, as a result, destroys the white matter. It is often triggered by a viral infection or (very rarely) specific non-routine vaccinations.

The covid gave me herpes.


mrs bughunter has multiple sclerosis.  That shiat makes her MS look like a cold sore.
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Out for dinner with his girlfriend?  Why are these Florida antimaskers clogging up my Massachusetts hospitals?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

erik-k: /There will ultimately be > 1 million deaths and easily ten million permanent disabilites, the theft of hundreds of millions of person-years of our priceless human potential, and three quarters of it on the Monster's hands
//No hell ever conceived can match what he deserves


My 2 cents about stopping a second Trump from forcing another pandemic on the world... We spent the summer arguing on the STEM tab about how the most careful analysis and the most cautious way forward was to NOT take precautions based on only 1-10 peer reviewed studies, or based on mere observations during an emergency. That tab was a microcosm of societies; Reddit for example, and political discourse. We are now paying a high price for science nerds trying to tell everyone that panic was bad and lockdowns were unjustified.

There needs to be a major improvement to STEM, including required courses in History and Philosophy of science each year.

Then we will have the learning required to rebuild a better society and to prevent or prosecute Trumpers and wannabe Trumps of the future.

Trump himself turns the concept of Hell upside down. Hell is living under the rule of Trump. He is the Antichrist to a T.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Based on what we are learning of COVID long-haulers, America is going to pay in spades for being so completely stupid about being careful in 2020.

"Oh yeah, I had COVID, I was sick for a month, but now I'm all better! It's just strange I have so much trouble breathing and thinking clearly, the doctor had to put me on full disability! Wear a mask? But why?"
 
orbister
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So basically no evidence of any link except that his mother thinks a mild case of COVID two months previously is to blame?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: C19 is really more like another measles than another flu.


I think in the next 10 years, we are going to find out just how farking nasty covid really is.

A good example is, funnily enough, the measles.  Mild cases are not really a big deal, according to general knowledge.  But about 4% of cases results in brain swelling, and about 50% of those suffer long term effects, from blindness, hearing loss, cognitive damage, or death.

The fun little parting gift though, that was only recently discovered, is that it completely FARKS your immune system.  Complete reset.  Every immunity you had, gets reset... so every virus gets a free second try at your arse.

When the vaccine for measles first came out, they couldn't figure out why the overall death rate dropped by over 70%, but not just from measles, but from all viruses.  Now we know why.
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, at least his doctor bill will be less.

Because now he only needs a check-up from the neck, up.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
