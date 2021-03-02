 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Playing the same lottery numbers every week can be bad if you forget to buy a ticket and your numbers come up. Ask this woman who would have won £182 million but was "too busy" to buy her ticket   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 1:41 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And that's why I'd never play "usual numbers".  I'd rather just assume I wouldn't win any time I don't buy tickets than know for a fact that I would have won if I had only bought a ticket.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is exactly why I let the machine pick the numbers.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's cute.. what's that thing in the hoodie?  Did that gangly ginger somehow to forget to shave just his left jawline and neck?  Dude, if you can't grow a beard, shave.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Satan's Little Helper...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her boyfriend should not make ONE FARKING COMPLAINT EVER
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rab C Nesbitt Series 5 Episode 3
Youtube 2p34pMUtDe4
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett:

Oh, the Glesca banter!

Chewin' The Fat | The Banter Boys
Youtube YkhtpYIRHAU
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.