(The Drive)   The Air Force had a surveillance drone orbiting during Iran's ballistic missile attack last year, and yeah, it's a good thing that so many of their missiles failed
    Followup, Ballistic missile, Ballistics, U.S. military, Iraqi Airways, Missile, U.S. Central Command, unprecedented Iranian ballistic missile strikes, Iraqi Kurdistan  
1077 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2021 at 12:41 AM



feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.


So you're saying they're no different than the GOP then.  I'm not sure I like your implication there.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

So you're saying they're no different than the GOP then.  I'm not sure I like your implication there.


I'm pretty sure I trust the ayatollah more than I trust minority leader turtle.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's going up on the big screen later.

That's some precision there.

We assassinated a high ranking government official. What do you expect?

Seems like they knew enough to move vehicles. Is a single base that important that they couldn't give everyone a week off?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.


And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!


Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.


We over threw their democratically elected government for the oil companies before that

/didnt Carter send in Delta forces who screwed up the rescue?
//And Reagan got the hostages back by illegally selling Iran missiles
///so cool it with the feckless nonsense.  Your hero in this story committed crimes
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.

We over threw their democratically elected government for the oil companies before that

/didnt Carter send in Delta forces who screwed up the rescue?
//And Reagan got the hostages back by illegally selling Iran missiles
///so cool it with the feckless nonsense.  Your hero in this story committed crimes


Reagan hadn't been president 10 minutes before the hostages were turned over. Must have been a quick deal between the swearing in and the reception.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On more current news, Trump recklessly killed a major Iranian figure in Iraq. So retaliation was obvious. Fortunately the US military leaders evacuated the base and put everyone in shelters, many not meant to withstand 100-pound warheads of ballistic missiles. We lucked out and lose no personnel.

But, when the military personnel were identified as suffering from a mass causality event of TBI from the warheads' explosives, Trump labeled them as only suffering headaches.

/Fark Trump.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.

We over threw their democratically elected government for the oil companies before that

/didnt Carter send in Delta forces who screwed up the rescue?
//And Reagan got the hostages back by illegally selling Iran missiles
///so cool it with the feckless nonsense.  Your hero in this story committed crimes

Reagan hadn't been president 10 minutes before the hostages were turned over. Must have been a quick deal between the swearing in and the reception.


Good point.

Turns out it was Carter who got the job done.  Not that incompetent Ronnie guy

https://www.vox.com/2016/1/25/1082605​6​/reagan-iran-hostage-negotiation
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.


Regan is just a figurehead of some shadow cabinet operating. An actor as a president? I mean really. You have to pretty farking dense to think that he wasn't a puppet.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

viscountalpha: feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.

Regan is just a figurehead of some shadow cabinet operating. An actor as a president? I mean really. You have to pretty farking dense to think that he wasn't a puppet.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It was Genesis all along.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So American soldiers felt for the first time in decades what it was like to be on the receiving side of advanced technology, without defensive comforts.  Normally they're the ones launching missiles at people far away.  Interesting.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.


Wait. Is this the stupid crap that makes people trash on Carter?
Because seriously, with most POTUS, their controversies are usually listed in their Wikipedia.
And I read Carter's Wikipedia once and couldn't find a real reason why people dislike the poor guy.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmm I love the smell of propaganda in the morning! Now that Grampa Joe is is doddering around the oval office, will Israel finally be able to goad the US into attacking Iran?
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: On more current news, Trump recklessly killed a major Iranian figure in Iraq. So retaliation was obvious. Fortunately the US military leaders evacuated the base and put everyone in shelters, many not meant to withstand 100-pound warheads of ballistic missiles. We lucked out and lose no personnel.

But, when the military personnel were identified as suffering from a mass causality event of TBI from the warheads' explosives, Trump labeled them as only suffering headaches.

/Fark Trump.


1000 pound.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: mmm I love the smell of propaganda in the morning! Now that Grampa Joe is is doddering around the oval office, will Israel finally be able to goad the US into attacking Iran?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.


As a middle aged Black American, I'd wager that there are Americans who want me dead more than any Iranian there is. If you look at the people they've taken hostage and/or killed over the years, they tend to be melanin deficient Americans.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.


Um, no that's not what happened.  They had already signed a deal to release the hostages before Reagan was sworn in, in exchange for the un-freezing of assets and quite a few other concessions.  They didn't just let them go, they got paid under a deal negotiated and signed by Carter's administration.  They intentionally waited until Reagan had been sworn in out of spite, one last 'fark you' to Carter from Iran.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: viscountalpha: feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.

Regan is just a figurehead of some shadow cabinet operating. An actor as a president? I mean really. You have to pretty farking dense to think that he wasn't a puppet.

[Fark user image 260x194]

It was Genesis all along.


Man that video creeped me the fark out when I was a kid.  The Reagan puppet, in particular.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Brosephus: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

As a middle aged Black American, I'd wager that there are Americans who want me dead more than any Iranian there is. If you look at the people they've taken hostage and/or killed over the years, they tend to be melanin deficient Americans.


And that's the problem. You think everyone is out to get you. Their not. You're not important.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.


Sure.

The guy who ran crying and screaming from the real Army to the Training Film division as soon as Europe got ugly, and who fled from Beirut like Usain Bolt was chasing him.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.


The only reason Regan got them is because is because he sold them arms in exchange for holding them until he was sworn in.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

So you're saying they're no different than the GOP then.  I'm not sure I like your implication there.


One group is a bunch of primitives with a backwards religion they use to make life terrible for everyone and will stop at nothing to see every last American dead, the other are the Iranians.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Brosephus: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

As a middle aged Black American, I'd wager that there are Americans who want me dead more than any Iranian there is. If you look at the people they've taken hostage and/or killed over the years, they tend to be melanin deficient Americans.

And that's the problem. You think everyone is out to get you. Their not. You're not important.


Important enough to get a response from you Sir. Edgelord. You undercut your own logic being such a dumbass.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: feckingmorons: weddingsinger: feckingmorons: Iranian leadership wants you dead if you're American. I think we all know that.

And after how nice we've been to them over the years?

Inconceivable!

Do you forget the kidnapping and imprisonment of 52 Americans? They only let them go because they knew Regan would bomb Iran until there wasn't a palm tree standing if they didn't. It wasn't the feckless Carter that got them home.

Um, no that's not what happened.  They had already signed a deal to release the hostages before Reagan was sworn in, in exchange for the un-freezing of assets and quite a few other concessions.  They didn't just let them go, they got paid under a deal negotiated and signed by Carter's administration.  They intentionally waited until Reagan had been sworn in out of spite, one last 'fark you' to Carter from Iran.


I was 10 years old when that whole hostage thing started but one thing that I remember from it, true or not, was the news saying the only thing the hostages were given to drink was maggot-infested milk.
It may have been true or it may have been propaganda but to this day it makes me wretch thinking about it.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was only last year? Jesus that feels like a decade ago.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Juc: That was only last year? Jesus that feels like a decade ago.


2020 was a long decade
 
