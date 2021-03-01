 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   It was a long sought artifact that would rewrite California history. For about 50 years   (sfgate.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Drake's Plate of Brass, Francis Drake, Marin County, California, Professor Herbert Eugene Bolton, Beyrle Shinn, flat metal plate, California, 26-year-old department store clerk  
•       •       •

940 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 11:45 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clamper here, Satisfactory!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this about Mormonism?
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just visited a week ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clever hoax but Wyoming has it beat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Clever hoax but Wyoming has it beat.

[Fark user image image 850x576]


We doin' this now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great story!
 
HempHead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Just visited a week ago.
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Wait a minute, Drake stole the land from the Native Americans?  And this was celebrated?  No wonder California is a lawless Liberal hell hole.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't see the big deal. Finding a drake plate was easy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HempHead: TomDooley: Just visited a week ago.
[Fark user image 850x1133]

Wait a minute, Drake stole the land from the Native Americans?  And this was celebrated?  No wonder California is a lawless Liberal hell hole.


Drake was eaten by the Aztecs
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great read.

Thanks, Subby.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Great read.

Thanks, Subby.


You're welcome.  I'm a UC Berkeley history department alumni so this was fun for me.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heard about this my whole life and I'm 1) old; 2) 6th generation San Francisco area. Great story; thanks subby
 
Birnone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"If the Drake plate is bogus, the hoax was perpetrated by someone who had not only studied the history..."

It's always good for a laugh when people talk like it's all but impossible that other people know about this thing that they know about. Anything I know, other people know. Anything you know, other people know. I used to hear this same thing when I was a kid and watched 'documentaries' about Bigfoot. The Bigfoot expert would show the casts he made of the footprints and explain how they can't be fake because someone attempting a hoax would simply make large human footprints. Then he'd explain how these are real because they aren't simply large human footprints, they depict what the footprints of a large heavy Bigfoot-like creature would really look like. I would think to myself "Wait a minute. If YOU know that's what a large creature's footprints would look like, wouldn't other people also know that?'.

In this article, if Bolton knows about ship fittings from that time period, you know that means a lot of people know about ship fittings from that time period. It's nothing but an ego trip to talk as if you have secret knowledge even though it's something you had to learn from sources which other people can access as well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.