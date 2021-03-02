 Skip to content
 
(Miami Herald)   Thieves cut and cap copper wires in AT&T manhole, leave them there a few days, and are caught by a suspicious cop after they come back and pick them up. In other news, AT&T doesn't notice when you cut and cap their wires   (miamiherald.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Copper ones have probably been disconnected for years.
Cheaper and easier to leave them there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As if ATT would care if some poor assholes lost their naked DSL connections for a week.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Copper ones have probably been disconnected for years.
Cheaper and easier to leave them there.


Copper's still used massively, especially because the big telco monopolies took billions in tax breaks to repair abs replace it and instead ran with the money and let it sit as was. A lot of it is just beginning to deteriorate to the point where they're having to do something about it - which, for example, is why Verizon have finally picked up their FIOS rollout again in VA.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah I can see the big lines still being in service, but can you even get POTS from AT&T anymore? I would think a lot of the service is wireless these days with physical lines being backbone.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: As if ATT would care if some poor assholes lost their naked DSL connections for a week.


Searching Craigslist for "naked DSL Connections" was entertaining.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
10,000.00 scrap is about 1,000,000.00 damage if the lines are still needed. Fiber optics have taken over much of it all over the country.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, you got me copper, copper.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: fragMasterFlash: As if ATT would care if some poor assholes lost their naked DSL connections for a week.

Searching Craigslist for "naked DSL Connections" was entertaining.


Any of them involve imitation crab meat?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Copper wires are so 80's.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
they would show up in full workman gear, including construction hats and traffic vests, with trucks and equipment for yanking out the wiring

.
I did something similar, except it was in the middle of the day, and it was me "salvaging" a satellite dish that I had a use for from an abandoned restaurant.

Wore a hard hat and a reflective vest, clipped on a butt-set, and even set up some cones.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops say they found 50 pieces of copper wire wrapped in black tubing, which they valued at $10,000 if sold legally, but $30,000 if the copper was sold on the black market.

I was told there would be no cop math.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: they would show up in full workman gear, including construction hats and traffic vests, with trucks and equipment for yanking out the wiring

.
I did something similar, except it was in the middle of the day, and it was me "salvaging" a satellite dish that I had a use for from an abandoned restaurant.

Wore a hard hat and a reflective vest, clipped on a butt-set, and even set up some cones.


Fark user imageView Full Size


How did you load it in your truck?  Did you porn from Alpha Centuari?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If they replace the lost cables, will they have to test to make sure they don't work before declaring the repair complete?
 
