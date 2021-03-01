 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Defendant is a flight risk because: a) his wife kept an old boyfriend's passport that happened to look similar to the defendant, b) wife kept the passport as a keepsake, c) wife kept the passport with her own   (twitter.com) divider line

      


‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Million to one shot, DOJ!  Million to one.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whatever gets you off, lady.
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmmmm. This sounds awful cucky to me.

Cuck-a-doodle-doo
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What exactly are these boys proud about again?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, that sounds about right...who among us hasn't kept a current legal form of identification from an ex, next to our bed, in the nightstand for two years?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: What exactly are these boys proud about again?


Their tiny 🍄 s.  It's called leaning in.
They learned it from the people that changed the face of being a fat 🦆.
And Black is beautiful.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: What exactly are these boys proud about again?


Their enormous brains
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Whatever gets you off, lady.


Well, the Proud Boy ain't exactly doin the job.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: Yeah, that sounds about right...who among us hasn't kept a current legal form of identification from an ex, next to our bed, in the nightstand for two years?


I actually have sex tapes on my cell from my exes.
Difficulty:
From old flip phones and VHS.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Windmill Cancer Survivor: Yeah, that sounds about right...who among us hasn't kept a current legal form of identification from an ex, next to our bed, in the nightstand for two years?

I actually have sex tapes on my cell from my exes.
Difficulty:
From old flip phones and VHS.


You would.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Windmill Cancer Survivor: Yeah, that sounds about right...who among us hasn't kept a current legal form of identification from an ex, next to our bed, in the nightstand for two years?

I actually have sex tapes on my cell from my exes.
Difficulty:
From old flip phones and VHS.


Also pics or it didn't happen
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Proudly admitting to be a cuck boy.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: What exactly are these boys proud about again?


Everything they shouldn't be.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: What exactly are these boys proud about again?


Nobody really knows. It's not like they'd be dumb enough to advertise it if they were breaking any laws.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: waxbeans: Windmill Cancer Survivor: Yeah, that sounds about right...who among us hasn't kept a current legal form of identification from an ex, next to our bed, in the nightstand for two years?

I actually have sex tapes on my cell from my exes.
Difficulty:
From old flip phones and VHS.

Also pics or it didn't happen


Link
 
