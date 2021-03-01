 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   In another sign that Murica is slowly moving back to post COVID normal, a school shooting   (cnn.com) divider line
57
    More: Sad, High school, CNN's Paul P. Murphy, 15-year-old boy shot Monday, junior high school, Pine Bluff, College, Formal charges, CNN  
•       •       •

689 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 10:04 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, so nice to have things back to normal.
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember where we put the clock?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Ah, so nice to have things back to normal.


i know, right? let's get normal back
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


images you can hear
 
boozehat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?


Arkansas
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?


Its Arkansas so I assume he was one of those smart kids who test out of elementary school early.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Make America Normal Again

Oh wait, we've never been normal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame 🔫 owners. Period.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?


I was going to say why does a 15 year old have a gun, but that would be f**king stupid.
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wanted to make a witty, smart-alec response.

This sucks.

I can't express anything but an empathetic, Canadian "sorry".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?



Probably failed a couple of times either by being lazy and/or dumb.
 
boozehat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

I was going to say why does a 15 year old have a gun, but that would be f**king stupid.


Arkansas
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

boozehat: jso2897: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

I was going to say why does a 15 year old have a gun, but that would be f**king stupid.

Arkansas


Arkansas
 
gregario
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But are the guns OK???
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You mean pre COVID normal, Subby?
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?


School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?


Red shirted in kindergarten.  Quite common.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.


Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.


Is this seriously a conversation Fark is going to have? The age requirements of middle and high schools?

Like, farking why?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Make America Normal Again

Oh wait, we've never been normal.


You literally created this account three days ago just to shiate post??
 
wildlifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I blame 🔫 owners. Period.


I blame the parents and the kid himself.
/Prove me wrong
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One wounded & no deaths
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

donutjim: Does anyone remember where we put the clock?


Here it is...huh,,,,,it actually has numbers on it. I thought it was just stuck at 0.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.


Yeah well, it's the south.

/ I'll be ya huckleberry dick.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.

Is this seriously a conversation Fark is going to have? The age requirements of middle and high schools?

Like, farking why?


It's tangentially related to something in the article. What, are we all supposed to post 300 minor variations of "oh how terrible"?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I blame 🔫 owners. Period.


But not the actual shooter?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: waxbeans: I blame 🔫 owners. Period.

But not the actual shooter?


More importantly, why is he blaming people who own squirt guns?
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: starsrift: KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.

Is this seriously a conversation Fark is going to have? The age requirements of middle and high schools?

Like, farking why?

It's tangentially related to something in the article. What, are we all supposed to post 300 minor variations of "oh how terrible"?


*taking a breath*

Carry on.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.


How it was when I went through in 80's California - elementary was 1-6, JH  7-9, HS 10-12.  Worked about as well or poorly as other systems from what I've seen
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

starsrift: KangTheMad: starsrift: KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.

Is this seriously a conversation Fark is going to have? The age requirements of middle and high schools?

Like, farking why?

It's tangentially related to something in the article. What, are we all supposed to post 300 minor variations of "oh how terrible"?

*taking a breath*

Carry on.


You've been here 14 years, come on, you should know relatively unusual things in articles will be commented on.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?


They forgot to hit send on their Zoom class to get their credits.

Duh.
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.

How it was when I went through in 80's California - elementary was 1-6, JH  7-9, HS 10-12.  Worked about as well or poorly as other systems from what I've seen


Elementary was 1-5 here, Middle/JH was 6-8, and HS was 9-12.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?


Probably failed a couple of times either by being lazy and/or dumb.


Or learning disabled!
WTF?
But, if you hit on the teacher's aid they'll immediately send you to high school even if you're stupid. And can't read. Nice.
Thanks?
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Judge Judy and Executioner: Make America Normal Again

Oh wait, we've never been normal.

You literally created this account three days ago just to shiate post??


Yeah, I guess I should just go away.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: PapermonkeyExpress: Judge Judy and Executioner: Make America Normal Again

Oh wait, we've never been normal.

You literally created this account three days ago just to shiate post??

Yeah, I guess I should just go away.


Also, how is that a shiatpost? Lol.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just another Constitutional Carry patriot. Nothing to see here folks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildlifer: waxbeans: I blame 🔫 owners. Period.

I blame the parents and the kid himself.
/Prove me wrong


Right? guns just magical appear in the hands of irresponsible people there's nothing we can do about that.
And no one is to blame for that except the one idiot at the end of the gun?
It's just magic like that you can just will a gun into your hands.
It has nothing to do with the fact that there's a legal trade in guns.
That is just a complete and other coincidence.
And only a genius thinks that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.

How it was when I went through in 80's California - elementary was 1-6, JH  7-9, HS 10-12.  Worked about as well or poorly as other systems from what I've seen

Elementary was 1-5 here, Middle/JH was 6-8, and HS was 9-12.


Yeah that's the other "standard" system it seems.  Even in Cali now it can be that one, the one I grew up with, or a smattering of other ways to do it.  (Usually the latter comes in with seriously small schools, they tend to go with what works for their size.)  But the 6/3/3 thing was bog common growing up out here.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: KangTheMad: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: KangTheMad: Bot v2.38beta: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

School info says it goes to 9th grade.

And per google

ninth grade
In the United States, ninth grade is usually the first year in high school (called "upper secondary school" in other countries). In this system, ninth graders are also often referred to as freshmen. It can also be the last year of junior high school. The typical age for U.S. 9th grade students is 14 to 15 years.

But sure lets just be dicks and assume it was a 15 year old in 6th grade because the south.

Hey, I've never heard of a high school with only three grade levels.

How it was when I went through in 80's California - elementary was 1-6, JH  7-9, HS 10-12.  Worked about as well or poorly as other systems from what I've seen

Elementary was 1-5 here, Middle/JH was 6-8, and HS was 9-12.

Yeah that's the other "standard" system it seems.  Even in Cali now it can be that one, the one I grew up with, or a smattering of other ways to do it.  (Usually the latter comes in with seriously small schools, they tend to go with what works for their size.)  But the 6/3/3 thing was bog common growing up out here.


The more you know
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bslim: Just another Constitutional Carry patriot. Nothing to see here folks.


In a black neighborhood, the script flips.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: KangTheMad: Why are 15 year olds still in junior high?

Red shirted in kindergarten.  Quite common.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Coming from the Twin Cities we have two systems that appear roughly equally.

K-5, 6-8, 9-12 (where my kids go)
K-6, 7-9, 10-12 (where I went)
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bslim: Just another Constitutional Carry patriot. Nothing to see here folks.

In a black neighborhood, the script flips.


Wait, so only whites get to exercise the American GOD GIVEN CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO CARRY?

Explain yourself
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Judge Judy and Executioner: PapermonkeyExpress: Judge Judy and Executioner: Make America Normal Again

Oh wait, we've never been normal.

You literally created this account three days ago just to shiate post??

Yeah, I guess I should just go away.

Also, how is that a shiatpost? Lol.


Cuz  Murcan sepshunalism.
Papermonkey is a Trumper.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Um, back in the day elementary was 1-6. Jr. High was 7-9 and HS was 10-12.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Judge Judy and Executioner: PapermonkeyExpress: Judge Judy and Executioner: Make America Normal Again

Oh wait, we've never been normal.

You literally created this account three days ago just to shiate post??

Yeah, I guess I should just go away.

Also, how is that a shiatpost? Lol.


Depends on our shared future, anyone can create a Fark account whenever.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: west.la.lawyer: Bslim: Just another Constitutional Carry patriot. Nothing to see here folks.

In a black neighborhood, the script flips.

Wait, so only whites get to exercise the American GOD GIVEN CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO CARRY?

Explain yourself


All's I'm saying is that "Constitutional Carry patriots" (aka the common clay, you know...) would put police and metal detectors in and around that school and disarm the people in that Community.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.