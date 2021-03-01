 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The feds have the ID numbers of all authorized communication devices inside the Capitol on January 6, and are comparing it with all the communication devices that were there. Sleep tight, insurrectionist   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New phone, who dis?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another sign we don't exactly need new laws to catch these people.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying this since Jan 6. I figured there would be a small percentage of hillbillies that wouldn't have a phone or actually be tinfoil hat enough to know better, but 95% of them were live streaming their crimes. Derpy doo!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.


Too risky, they should break their phones in half and eat them.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: BenSaw2: The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.

Too risky, they should break their phones in half and eat them.


Too risky, they should break their batteries in half and eat them.
/It's the only way to be sure
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.


If they were not burner phones the ICCID is going to be easily traceable.

If they were burner phones the ICCIDs will be somewhat harder (but not impossible) to trace.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tansa: I've been saying this since Jan 6. I figured there would be a small percentage of hillbillies that wouldn't have a phone or actually be tinfoil hat enough to know better, but 95% of them were live streaming their crimes. Derpy doo!


No one ever accused them of being smart.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: SpectroBoy: BenSaw2: The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.

Too risky, they should break their phones in half and eat them.

Too risky, they should break their batteries in half and eat them.
/It's the only way to be sure


Yah'll not very good at this are you.  If you eat something then it'll just come out the other end and they have you.  The smart play is to start at the other end, ain't no one ever saw something pop out your mouth that went in that end, right?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: BenSaw2: The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.

If they were not burner phones the ICCID is going to be easily traceable.

If they were burner phones the ICCIDs will be somewhat harder (but not impossible) to trace.


I saw on CSI: FBI where they got burner phone ICCIDs and enhanced them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you are going to attempt an insurrection,

1) leave your phone at home and buy a burner someplace you don't live.
1a) have someone continue to use your phone and social media at home.
2) drive a vehicle older than 1995
3) at least ATTEMPT to wear a disguise.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: if you are going to attempt an insurrection,

1) leave your phone at home and buy a burner someplace you don't live.
1a) have someone continue to use your phone and social media at home.
2) drive a vehicle older than 1995
3) at least ATTEMPT to wear a disguise.


Nah, we're just gonna post stuff under our names and our normal social media accounts and I just got this here 2020 extended cab duallie Ford F350 and you think I'm gonna leave that at home? Are you dumb? TRUMP 2020 MAGA!!
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It will be interesting to see if there are call logs indicating communication between and of these chucklefarks and certain members of Congress in any of the captured metadata.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe check those official ones too? Just in case?
 
xxmedium
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To add: Gab has been hacked. Expect additional footage of insurrectionists to be added to the FBI comb through very soon.

https://www.wired.com/story/gab-hack-​d​ata-breach-ddosecrets/
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's go cops!

Let's go cops!
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How many congress critters have burners for affairs....?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OptionC: BenSaw2: The only defense e people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.

If they were not burner phones the ICCID is going to be easily traceable.

If they were burner phones the ICCIDs will be somewhat harder (but not impossible) to trace.


images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size

They should have called Saul
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those asshole didn't honestly think they were going to get away with it did they?

If so, it's just more proof that Trump supporters are low-iq knuckle dragging mouth breathers.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.


It's been done. Doesn't work.
FOUR LIONS - Eat your SIM card! Scene (Funniest Scene #1)
Youtube zoZe8sJnMWk
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do police routinely do this when investigating burglaries, or are criminals generally smarter than that? Does this mean they also do this for looters at some of the riots? 

We really did 1984 ourselves.
 
wantingout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
wow now if only it was a real insurrection and not just a partisan witch hunt.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Those asshole didn't honestly think they were going to get away with it did they?

If so, it's just more proof that Trump supporters are low-iq knuckle dragging mouth breathers.


Yes.   Yes they did.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now: link the insurrectionist calls to the authorized phones...

Cruz, Hawley, Cawthorne, Greene, Rifle Whore...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These are not smart people. Otherwise I'd be worried they would accomplish something other than an unorganized mob
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wantingout: wow now if only it was a real insurrection and not just a partisan witch hunt.


2/10

Gotta try harder
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wantingout: wow now if only it was a real insurrection and not just a partisan witch hunt.


Perhaps your definition of the word insurrection is different from everyone else's?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: GardenWeasel: if you are going to attempt an insurrection,

1) leave your phone at home and buy a burner someplace you don't live.
1a) have someone continue to use your phone and social media at home.
2) drive a vehicle older than 1995
3) at least ATTEMPT to wear a disguise.

Nah, we're just gonna post stuff under our names and our normal social media accounts and I just got this here 2020 extended cab duallie Ford F350 and you think I'm gonna leave that at home? Are you dumb? TRUMP 2020 MAGA!!


Did you buy that truck with a farm subsidy to really stick it to the socialists?
 
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Im_Gumby: SpectroBoy: BenSaw2: The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.

Too risky, they should break their phones in half and eat them.

Too risky, they should break their batteries in half and eat them.
/It's the only way to be sure

Yah'll not very good at this are you.  If you eat something then it'll just come out the other end and they have you.  The smart play is to start at the other end, ain't no one ever saw something pop out your mouth that went in that end, right?


Your method can work, but it's not as effective at destroying all of the evidence. Eat the SIM card, battery, and phone, then eat the stuff that comes out the other end, then do that again 13 or 14 more times until the body has completely destroyed any digital evidence. If you really want to keep a leg up on the Feds, just make a habit to always eat your body's waste products. Recycling is the path to the future.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Christ. the concept of a "burner phone" has been common knowledge for the past, what, 20 years at least? If anyone was stupid enough to do this and notuse a burner phone while leaving their regular phone at home, they deserve to be shot into the sun.
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
this is the type drawn to "the former guy" and his boot lickers continue to lick his boots. This country has gone to hell.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Those asshole didn't honestly think they were going to get away with it did they?

If so, it's just more proof that Trump supporters are low-iq knuckle dragging mouth breathers.


They thought God emperor trump would declare them True Patriots and they would be heroes.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: OptionC: BenSaw2: The only defense e people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.

If they were not burner phones the ICCID is going to be easily traceable.

If they were burner phones the ICCIDs will be somewhat harder (but not impossible) to trace.

[images2.minutemediacdn.com image 850x597]
They should have called Saul


It would be nice when to seen BCS on Netflix. WTF?
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: wantingout: wow now if only it was a real insurrection and not just a partisan witch hunt.

2/10

Gotta try harder


Throw it on ignore. The lazarus goblin isn't worth it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Christ. the concept of a "burner phone" has been common knowledge for the past, what, 20 years at least? If anyone was stupid enough to do this and notuse a burner phone while leaving their regular phone at home, they deserve to be shot into the sun.


One of these people was so stupid they wore their f*cking work name badge during the chaos. Another had a shirt on from the school they worked at.

When Trump sends his minions, he's not sending their brightest.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: if you are going to attempt an insurrection,

1) leave your phone at home and buy a burner someplace you don't live.
1a) have someone continue to use your phone and social media at home.
2) drive a vehicle older than 1995
3) at least ATTEMPT to wear a disguise.


This. I mean, this is "duh" level of common sense. Even farking 12 year olds know this.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: pastramithemosterotic: wantingout: wow now if only it was a real insurrection and not just a partisan witch hunt.

2/10

Gotta try harder

Throw it on ignore. The lazarus goblin isn't worth it.


I can't mock them on ignore
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Kit Fister: Christ. the concept of a "burner phone" has been common knowledge for the past, what, 20 years at least? If anyone was stupid enough to do this and notuse a burner phone while leaving their regular phone at home, they deserve to be shot into the sun.

One of these people was so stupid they wore their f*cking work name badge during the chaos. Another had a shirt on from the school they worked at.

When Trump sends his minions, he's not sending their brightest.


Yeeeep. I know. And it makes movies like "Spy Hard" and other spy spoof movies look intelligent by comparison.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm an Egyptian!: pastramithemosterotic: wantingout: wow now if only it was a real insurrection and not just a partisan witch hunt.

2/10

Gotta try harder

Throw it on ignore. The lazarus goblin isn't worth it.

I can't mock them on ignore


Shhh. Mods get uppity if you discuss...that.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Those asshole didn't honestly think they were going to get away with it did they?

If so, it's just more proof that Trump supporters are low-iq knuckle dragging mouth breathers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: if you are going to attempt an insurrection,

1) leave your phone at home and buy a burner someplace you don't live.
1a) have someone continue to use your phone and social media at home.
2) drive a vehicle older than 1995
3) at least ATTEMPT to wear a disguise.


they thought of themselves as patriots who were protecting America.  You don't see FBI or soldiers in the military hiding their faces when they do their jobs.  Only criminals hide their identities.

They were convinced that they would be greeted as liberators.

/see Dick Chaney: Iraq War 2003
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Im_Gumby: SpectroBoy: BenSaw2: The only defense these people have is to break their SIM cards in half - then eat them.

Too risky, they should break their phones in half and eat them.

Too risky, they should break their batteries in half and eat them.
/It's the only way to be sure

Yah'll not very good at this are you.  If you eat something then it'll just come out the other end and they have you.  The smart play is to start at the other end, ain't no one ever saw something pop out your mouth that went in that end, right?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wantingout: wow now if only it was a real insurrection and not just a partisan witch hunt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vygramul: Do police routinely do this when investigating burglaries, or are criminals generally smarter than that? Does this mean they also do this for looters at some of the riots? 

We really did 1984 ourselves.


Your first doubled question there makes little sense. I'm not touching it with a whip antenna.

But the other question? Yes. There was some species of triggerfish/stingray man-in-the-middle attack technology at every protest I was anywhere near, last summer. MSP, Seattle, Portland, LA, right here in River City, it didn't matter. You get near the protest and suddenly your phone gets hot af (this is an indicator that the stingray - which works by simply overpowering the actual signal you're paying for with their own much higher-output one, tricking the phone into doing what it does best: connecting with the strongest signal - has grabbed up your phone and is busily logging, tagging and/or interrogating it. And yes your local cop shops possess this technology. And no they won't answer questions about it because it's still putatively secret (I also assume the financial arrangements and data-sharing agreements that allow Podunk PD access to these war-on-terror toys are the stuff of nightmare).
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Haven't researched it but, oh the irony, if it is related to the PATRIOT Act:

https://www.congress.gov/107/plaws/pu​b​l56/PLAW-107publ56.pdf

the USA PATRIOT Act (Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required To Intercept  and Obstruct Terrorism

*Offer may not apply in certain states
**Offer may, or may not, depend on skin color
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xxmedium: To add: Gab has been hacked. Expect additional footage of insurrectionists to be added to the FBI comb through very soon.

https://www.wired.com/story/gab-hack-d​ata-breach-ddosecrets/


may not be admissible in court.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Kit Fister: Christ. the concept of a "burner phone" has been common knowledge for the past, what, 20 years at least? If anyone was stupid enough to do this and notuse a burner phone while leaving their regular phone at home, they deserve to be shot into the sun.

One of these people was so stupid they wore their f*cking work name badge during the chaos. Another had a shirt on from the school they worked at.

When Trump sends his minions, he's not sending their brightest.


Yes he is.
 
