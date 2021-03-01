 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Even the Yakuza are having a hard time making money during the pandemic   (soranews24.com) divider line
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course not the new version releases tomorrow

https://store.steampowered.com/ageche​c​k/app/1235140/
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that hard finding drift races, eh?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is ironic because...
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are making that much selling food, why take the risk of their criminal endeavours?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you have to do is get in fights with random street criminals.  They'll start fights with you and every time you hit 'em they turn into money pinatas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always had a yen to be a Japanese gangster.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: If they are making that much selling food, why take the risk of their criminal endeavours?


At this point it's probably as much street cred as anything
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even those who arrange and design shrubberies are under considerable economic stress at this period in history.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?


I only watch Jared Leto if he is around my children.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet I can't find a gal to live in and play house with

Not that I'm looking, since the pandemic.
But, I'm surprised no one I was talking to right before hasn't called. Meh. Such is life.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?


The Last Samurai?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the pachinko cash is down
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?

The Last Samurai?


Kind of.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: If they are making that much selling food, why take the risk of their criminal endeavours?


I was gonna give a serious answer, but that article was anemic even for Soranews.

The short answer is that takoyaki might make more money than you'd think, but there's probably more profitable balls to target.

/I'm talking about pachinko, ya pervs.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?

I only watch Jared Leto if he is around my children.


????
I can only find some weird cross-hate by James Gunn about Leto. Do you have anything substantial behind this veiled remark?
 
Running Wild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saiga410: If they are making that much selling food, why take the risk of their criminal endeavours?


Even bad investors know that having a diverse portfolio is a good way to hedge against losses.

And judging by a linked article lauding the quality of the photoshopping they use for some of their sexier endeavors, they know how to attract and retain talent in skill positions.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?

I only watch Jared Leto if he is around my children.

????
I can only find some weird cross-hate by James Gunn about Leto. Do you have anything substantial behind this veiled remark?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: TorpedoOrca: Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?

The Last Samurai?

Kind of.


Fight Club...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?

I only watch Jared Leto if he is around my children.

????
I can only find some weird cross-hate by James Gunn about Leto. Do you have anything substantial behind this veiled remark?


After watching that HboMax dock on Woody Allen I'm going to assume the worst about most ppl.


Who the hell slams a kid's face into spaghetti
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to speak to them about diversification, but noooooo.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [Fark user image 480x360]


Came. Leaving satisfied.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They should have gotten into natural gas -- up 1600% .
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nakmuay: Englebert Slaptyback: [Fark user image 480x360]

Came. Leaving satisfied.


Ok, boomer. Anyone under AARP age came for this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/they are now leaving satisfied
//soak your dentures, please
 
Arxane
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dbrunker: All you have to do is get in fights with random street criminals.  They'll start fights with you and every time you hit 'em they turn into money pinatas.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


That only happens in Yakuza 0, which is set during the 80s, a time when most everyone in Japan was swimming in money. After that, everyone becomes EXP piñatas who occasionally hand you a mere 5000 yen (or so) as an apology for trying to pick a fight with you.

/Played up to Yakuza 4, don't know if they become money piñatas again after that
//Love this series...
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Saiga410: If they are making that much selling food, why take the risk of their criminal endeavours?


It's the "and" that allows them to launder money. If you're dealing drugs you need a clean place to accept cash. Thus they "invest" in many food vendors and slip in the extra cash. Same thing with restaurants in the USA, like the taco shops in gas stations that only take cash.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: nakmuay: Englebert Slaptyback: [Fark user image 480x360]

Came. Leaving satisfied.

Ok, boomer. Anyone under AARP age came for this:

[Fark user image image 320x182]

/they are now leaving satisfied
//soak your dentures, please


George Takei is legendary, but nobody came for him that didn't also come for Simpsons Yakuza Guy first.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: fatalvenom: nakmuay: Englebert Slaptyback: [Fark user image 480x360]

Came. Leaving satisfied.

Ok, boomer. Anyone under AARP age came for this:

[Fark user image image 320x182]

/they are now leaving satisfied
//soak your dentures, please

George Takei is legendary, but nobody came for him that didn't also come for Simpsons Yakuza Guy first.


Phrasing?
 
donotdoit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: starsrift: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?

I only watch Jared Leto if he is around my children.

????
I can only find some weird cross-hate by James Gunn about Leto. Do you have anything substantial behind this veiled remark?

After watching that HboMax dock on Woody Allen I'm going to assume the worst about most ppl.


Who the hell slams a kid's face into spaghetti


I don't know about the spaghetti comment since I didn't see it but I'm aware of the sexual abuse story and I'm not buying it.

In this case my money is on Mia making it all up. You have to choose who to believe and in this case I believe the kid who was there for years and years and is sure it didn't happen and gives reasons why it would be impossible to happen the way she said it happened and how lying about it and rehearsing her kids to lie about it is perfectly within her character.

Mia is just like my mom was so I have a predisposition to believe the kid here. so you make up your mind for your situation.

Long read, well worth it.

http://mosesfarrow.blogspot.com/2018/0​5/a-son-speaks-out-by-moses-farrow.htm​l?m=1
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: leeksfromchichis: fatalvenom: nakmuay: Englebert Slaptyback: [Fark user image 480x360]

Came. Leaving satisfied.

Ok, boomer. Anyone under AARP age came for this:

[Fark user image image 320x182]

/they are now leaving satisfied
//soak your dentures, please

George Takei is legendary, but nobody came for him that didn't also come for Simpsons Yakuza Guy first.

Phrasing?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's the "and" that allows them to launder money. If you're dealing drugs you need a clean place to accept cash. Thus they "invest" in many food vendors and slip in the extra cash. Same thing with restaurants in the USA, like the taco shops in gas stations that only take cash.


Sorry, but I will happily bareback hookers and do lines of coke off of the tank of a public toilet before I'd eat a gas station taco.

I'm sure my chance of getting sick would be greater with the latter.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

donotdoit: waxbeans: starsrift: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?

I only watch Jared Leto if he is around my children.

????
I can only find some weird cross-hate by James Gunn about Leto. Do you have anything substantial behind this veiled remark?

After watching that HboMax dock on Woody Allen I'm going to assume the worst about most ppl.


Who the hell slams a kid's face into spaghetti

I don't know about the spaghetti comment since I didn't see it but I'm aware of the sexual abuse story and I'm not buying it.

In this case my money is on Mia making it all up. You have to choose who to believe and in this case I believe the kid who was there for years and years and is sure it didn't happen and gives reasons why it would be impossible to happen the way she said it happened and how lying about it and rehearsing her kids to lie about it is perfectly within her character.

Mia is just like my mom was so I have a predisposition to believe the kid here. so you make up your mind for your situation.

Long read, well worth it.

http://mosesfarrow.blogspot.com/2018/0​5/a-son-speaks-out-by-moses-farrow.htm​l?m=1


Why wouldn't a victim clear an abuser? I long believed that me enjoying the abuse, absolved my molesters.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

donotdoit: waxbeans: starsrift: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Weatherkiss: Anyone else watch that Jared Leto movie on Netflix where he plays a white guy in the Yakuza?

I only watch Jared Leto if he is around my children.

????
I can only find some weird cross-hate by James Gunn about Leto. Do you have anything substantial behind this veiled remark?

After watching that HboMax dock on Woody Allen I'm going to assume the worst about most ppl.


Who the hell slams a kid's face into spaghetti

I don't know about the spaghetti comment since I didn't see it but I'm aware of the sexual abuse story and I'm not buying it.

In this case my money is on Mia making it all up. You have to choose who to believe and in this case I believe the kid who was there for years and years and is sure it didn't happen and gives reasons why it would be impossible to happen the way she said it happened and how lying about it and rehearsing her kids to lie about it is perfectly within her character.

Mia is just like my mom was so I have a predisposition to believe the kid here. so you make up your mind for your situation.

Long read, well worth it.

http://mosesfarrow.blogspot.com/2018/0​5/a-son-speaks-out-by-moses-farrow.htm​l?m=1


/
But, will read. Thanks.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You better pay up, or you lose a finger.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been making bank selling counterfeit vaccines. If the Yakuza or the Triads want to provide some muscle, I'm open to the lowest bidder.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: This is ironic because...


It's like rayeeeainnnnnnnnnn
 
Tex570
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: wildcardjack: It's the "and" that allows them to launder money. If you're dealing drugs you need a clean place to accept cash. Thus they "invest" in many food vendors and slip in the extra cash. Same thing with restaurants in the USA, like the taco shops in gas stations that only take cash.

Sorry, but I will happily bareback hookers and do lines of coke off of the tank of a public toilet before I'd eat a gas station taco.

I'm sure my chance of getting sick would be greater with the latter.


Gas Station Taco would be an amazing name for a Hole cover band...
 
