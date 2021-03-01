 Skip to content
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She also wants to go to your house and start pushing you around!
IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And what does the general prescribe? Some time in a couple of weeks, a booking system will be put in place in which people over 80 can begin seeking appointments to get their shots in the arm. How majestic. A month later, those 75-79 will get their chance. And a couple of weeks after that, those over 70 will finally get their chance. Not until summer arrives will the full complement of seniors 65 and up get to form a queue. If you're a relatively spry 50-year-old, you'll have to wait until later. No summer patios for you!

Oh Jesus people GET A F*CKING GRIP. We've been locked up for a year now, and you can't wait a few more months? How weak are you? Deal with it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And yet in the country where she actually lives...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Canada put a military man in charge? In the UK Boris put a businesswoman in charge of the vaccine purchase and told her to get a move on.

Canada has far fewer deaths than the UK so far, so maybe that has led to a lack of urgency? The UK is seeing plummeting new cases and deaths now and is looking forward to easing lockdown within weeks, as other European countries are talking about having to keep or even impose new lockdowns.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure the US is a good example, opinion writer.

/suspects there'd be a lot more vaccine hesitancy had we not gotten f*cked as hard by Covid and/or reelected the last guy.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And yet in the country where she actually lives...

[Fark user image 634x381]

Canada put a military man in charge? In the UK Boris put a businesswoman in charge of the vaccine purchase and told her to get a move on.

Canada has far fewer deaths than the UK so far, so maybe that has led to a lack of urgency? The UK is seeing plummeting new cases and deaths now and is looking forward to easing lockdown within weeks, as other European countries are talking about having to keep or even impose new lockdowns.


Canada also spent the last four years with a gigantic asshole as a neighbor/major trade partner who's leader kept intentionally messing with the arrangements.  Something the EU could relate to ;)

/and yah Canada has literally 1/3 per million covid deaths as the US and the UK so over all while its bad, its definitely not as bad as those two crap-hole countries let things get.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I couldn't finish reading that but rest assured that whoever wrote it is a farking idiot.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I couldn't finish reading that but rest assured that whoever wrote it is a farking idiot.


National Post is a Conrad Black project. Pretty much all you need to know about the National Post, really.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Geez Liz, do you even javascript?

Uh, I mean Your Honour... err Your Majesty.  Do you even javascript, Your Majesty?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's mad that the Tories aren't in charge so they can do what the UK Tories have done during COVID.  Namely, award massive contracts to incompetent friends for things like the vaccine rollout.  I do wish things were faster, but I'm not gonna hear about it from this lot.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The National Post is an insult to toilet paper. It doesn't absorb fark-all.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Canada also spent the last four years with a gigantic asshole as a neighbor/major trade partner who's leader kept intentionally messing with the arrangements.  Something the EU could relate to ;)


The UK used it's new freedom from EU rules to do our own thing on vaccines and do a far far better job than the EU.
The EU argued among themselves, took months to place orders, then whined like babies when the UK did a far better job, threatened the entire Irish peace process by announcing border controls, after spending four years pretending to care so much about Ireland and telling the UK there must be no border controls, (with the Irish government finding out by seeing it on the news), threatening to block delivery of perfectly legal orders to the UK and literally steal our vaccines to use themselves, then rubbished the Oxford vaccine by claiming it wasn't as good, we'd taken shortcuts on approving it and it "didn't work on old people" leading to millions of Europeans now refusing to take it so the EU leaders are now having to furiously backtrack and beg their people to take the vaccine because they're falling further and further behind the UK in vaccinations.

It is EU countries now having to talk about more and tougher lockdowns while the UK is announcing plans to open the country up again.

In your analogy the EU is the one acting like Trump. We, in the UK, can relate to Canada. At least Trump is gone now. We still have to deal with the EU acting like huge assholes.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bslim: She also wants to go to your house and start pushing you around! IS THAT WHAT YOU WANT?


Forget it Jake, it's Canada.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's actually Prince Harry.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All you need to know about Kelly McParland: He's a Leafs fan.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tigerbot hesh: She's mad that the Tories aren't in charge so they can do what the UK Tories have done during COVID.  Namely, award massive contracts to incompetent friends for things like the vaccine rollout.  I do wish things were faster, but I'm not gonna hear about it from this lot.


Not true. The liberals tried with the WE foundation. Everyone caught on early and called them on it before the grift could get rolling
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tigerbot hesh: She's mad that the Tories aren't in charge so they can do what the UK Tories have done during COVID.  Namely, award massive contracts to incompetent friends for things like the vaccine rollout.  I do wish things were faster, but I'm not gonna hear about it from this lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


If that is "fraud" then I'm reminded of Lincoln's comment about Grant being a drunk.
 
starsrift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The National Post is a Conservative rag that wants Trudeau to fail as a PM. Once you understand that, its content becomes easy to parse.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Canada should look into some kind of nationalized health care.  That might speed things along.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: [Fark user image image 425x516]


shiat's on fire, yo.
 
