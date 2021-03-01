 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Area man arrested for "ROADHOUSE"   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Altoona police officers, 36-year-old Michael Thompson, Altoona man, Crime, Sixth Avenue, block of Fifth Avenue, Blair County Prison  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ain't working out Dalton
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White was also on "Roadhouse"? Good to know.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.flickeringmyth.comView Full Size


I am disappoint
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A polar bear fell on me.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you rapid scroll down like I did, and don't realize you're moving into a different article, it gets complicated really fast.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After arrest, the suspect was quoted as saying 'Pain don't hurt'"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't remember to be nice.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Altoona man charged after reportedly kicking two officers in their face

Not as impressive as it first sounds, since the two officers were apparently conjoined twins...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Altoona man charged after reportedly kicking two officers in their face

Not as impressive as it first sounds, since the two officers were apparently conjoined twins...


Were they conjoined at the face?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now he gets to f*ck guys in prison and compare them to guys on the outside.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Jack scene - Really - Foot to the face KICK scene (HD) 1971
Youtube ZEsOmQ8sfvU
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz.....ROADHOUSE!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Mikey1969: Altoona man charged after reportedly kicking two officers in their face

Not as impressive as it first sounds, since the two officers were apparently conjoined twins...

Were they conjoined at the face?


According to the headline, it would seem that they were.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well its a good thing he didnt try to walk around a vehicle he might have caught some bullets

Reaches for taser, kicks two cops in the face and looks to have only minor scratches

Amazing a violent combative white person isn't seen as a deadly threat.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When my friends and I were young, long ago, one dated a very small lady. He could easily pick her up while they were boinking, like that love scene in Roadhouse. He called it "Swayze-style." So Patrick Swayze may be dead, but he lives on in a sexual position.
 
valenumr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kindms: well its a good thing he didnt try to walk around a vehicle he might have caught some bullets

Reaches for taser, kicks two cops in the face and looks to have only minor scratches

Amazing a violent combative white person isn't seen as a deadly threat.


Aaaand there it is. But to be fair, I was pretty sure it was a white dude before I clicked.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No mention of what he was intoxicated with?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 320x240]


It's interesting that media used to tech people to let people be abusive to you. Come on people don't be Charlie Brown, he was a king simp.
🙄
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bootleg: No mention of what he was intoxicated with?


The picture has me guessing meth or crack
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

valenumr: kindms: well its a good thing he didnt try to walk around a vehicle he might have caught some bullets

Reaches for taser, kicks two cops in the face and looks to have only minor scratches

Amazing a violent combative white person isn't seen as a deadly threat.

Aaaand there it is. But to be fair, I was pretty sure it was a white dude before I clicked.


Seriously. Black dudes be dead all over the country for trying to grab the taser.
 
Brandi Morgan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fun Roadhouse fact:

The band at the very beginning of Roadhouse (in the club Dalton is working at before he agrees to work at the Double Duce) - is also the house band at the Titty Twister in From Dusk Till Dawn.
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jmr61: valenumr: kindms: well its a good thing he didnt try to walk around a vehicle he might have caught some bullets

Reaches for taser, kicks two cops in the face and looks to have only minor scratches

Amazing a violent combative white person isn't seen as a deadly threat.

Aaaand there it is. But to be fair, I was pretty sure it was a white dude before I clicked.

Seriously. Black dudes be dead all over the country for trying to grab the taser.


Oh, I know. But ACAB. We only talk about when cops either kill black people or don't kill white people here.
 
buntz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not even Patrick Swayze Christmastime.
MST3K - Patrick Swayze Christmas
Youtube 2ZyJCV_dyug
 
