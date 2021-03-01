 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Cheaparse man demands his date refunds him £25 when she ditches him after third date, says it's 'only fair.' Yeah, small wonder why he's single   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

Oozing of class
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phil Hendrie did a bit like this ages ago.  Larry Grover established what he called "Date Night Debit."
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dude, you got out cheap.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: [thesun.co.uk image 400x400]
Oozing of class


That's a fairly mundane photo, but very classy of you there.
 
baorao
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
3 dates in Milwaukee for $70? Did they go to Arnold's Diner?
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice try but, come on.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This guy is going to soon be commenting on /incel if he isn't already a frequent poster.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
she must not have put out.
 
Cormee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: [thesun.co.uk image 400x400]
Oozing of class


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*/mgtow or whatever the new sub for those losers is.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow. Honestly even though it is unfair and stupid she should give him the money assuming she can afford it, just to get him completely out of her life.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He'll be the first to tell you what a nice guy he is.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.


Guys lie about their heights and marital status.

My strategy is meet them for coffee, and if on their profile they say 6 ft and IRL are at my height or lower, then I dump em.

Its not that I have a height preference (I've had relationships with shorter guys) But if he was so brazen as to lie about something that I can debunk so easily, then he definitely is hiding bigger shiat.

I blame guys like this and idiot women who believe them for the fact that not enough people actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: [thesun.co.uk image 400x400]
Oozing of class


I found him!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I totally believe this happened.  And since I always take the side of the first person to post on social media, I think this young lady is a poor victim and I want to burn the man at the stake.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Swino: He'll be the first to tell you what a nice guy he is.


We don't negotiate with terrorist.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ng2810: actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.


Its one Joey Ramone.
 
gaspode
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I paid out 50 quid and didnt even get a blowjob, I want my money back"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Wow. Honestly even though it is unfair and stupid she should give him the money assuming she can afford it, just to get him completely out of her life.


Nah.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ng2810: leeksfromchichis: Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.

Guys lie about their heights and marital status.

My strategy is meet them for coffee, and if on their profile they say 6 ft and IRL are at my height or lower, then I dump em.

Its not that I have a height preference (I've had relationships with shorter guys) But if he was so brazen as to lie about something that I can debunk so easily, then he definitely is hiding bigger shiat.

I blame guys like this and idiot women who believe them for the fact that not enough people actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.


5'8" and proud of it. Single with documentation to prove it.
How u doin'?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh come on, man.  If you want transparently transactional "dating", just buy a prostitute or a mail-order bride.

Never went dutch, but honestly only had two bad dates.  And I went on a lot of dates.  And even the bad dates were still a night out at agood restaurant.  Unless the woman is actively insulting you, it's still a win.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should have presented payment options on Night 1.  Establish an account, pay as you go, or settle up upon termination (which is basically the first option, but it looks like you have 3 choices).  Doing this could also establish a tier level for how much he spent.  Economy, Classic, or Deluxe.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: ng2810: leeksfromchichis: Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.

Guys lie about their heights and marital status.

My strategy is meet them for coffee, and if on their profile they say 6 ft and IRL are at my height or lower, then I dump em.

Its not that I have a height preference (I've had relationships with shorter guys) But if he was so brazen as to lie about something that I can debunk so easily, then he definitely is hiding bigger shiat.

I blame guys like this and idiot women who believe them for the fact that not enough people actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.

5'8" and proud of it. Single with documentation to prove it.
How u doin'?


I wonder if documentation of singlehood is a 4 figure receipt for an anime doll.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: will.i.ain't: ng2810: leeksfromchichis: Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.

Guys lie about their heights and marital status.

My strategy is meet them for coffee, and if on their profile they say 6 ft and IRL are at my height or lower, then I dump em.

Its not that I have a height preference (I've had relationships with shorter guys) But if he was so brazen as to lie about something that I can debunk so easily, then he definitely is hiding bigger shiat.

I blame guys like this and idiot women who believe them for the fact that not enough people actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.

5'8" and proud of it. Single with documentation to prove it.
How u doin'?

I wonder if documentation of singlehood is a 4 figure receipt for an anime doll.


Submit your bank statement and we'll take a vote.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baorao: 3 dates in Milwaukee for $70? Did they go to Arnold's Diner?


I find it odd how commonly accepted the argument that dates shouldn't be inexpensive is.

When the number of households who don't have a spare 500 for an emergency in the bank keeps going up, why is there still a demand for wasteful peacocking? Or, at least, why is the demand accepted by the 50% or whatever who don't have 500 in the bank?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: will.i.ain't: ng2810: leeksfromchichis: Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.

Guys lie about their heights and marital status.

My strategy is meet them for coffee, and if on their profile they say 6 ft and IRL are at my height or lower, then I dump em.

Its not that I have a height preference (I've had relationships with shorter guys) But if he was so brazen as to lie about something that I can debunk so easily, then he definitely is hiding bigger shiat.

I blame guys like this and idiot women who believe them for the fact that not enough people actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.

5'8" and proud of it. Single with documentation to prove it.
How u doin'?

I wonder if documentation of singlehood is a 4 figure receipt for an anime doll.


"I'm not giving you £25, Kwame"
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Wow. Honestly even though it is unfair and stupid she should give him the money assuming she can afford it, just to get him completely out of her life.


Fark that. Don't negotiate with terrorists.

I've lost more money on stupid bets with friends. If he's that butt hurt over $35 for 3 dates then he should just pony up the money for a hooker like others suggested and actually get what he paid for.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cheaparse is right. If he'd spent a little more freely in the first instance, he might have realised something for his investment. $35 is probably one glass of wine each date, and I estimate that isn't anywhere close to enough to get a fine looking girl like that to touch his nasty little wiener.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: [thesun.co.uk image 400x400]
Oozing of class


Well, now we know his Fark name.
 
baorao
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: baorao: 3 dates in Milwaukee for $70? Did they go to Arnold's Diner?

I find it odd how commonly accepted the argument that dates shouldn't be inexpensive is.

When the number of households who don't have a spare 500 for an emergency in the bank keeps going up, why is there still a demand for wasteful peacocking? Or, at least, why is the demand accepted by the 50% or whatever who don't have 500 in the bank?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: baorao: 3 dates in Milwaukee for $70? Did they go to Arnold's Diner?

I find it odd how commonly accepted the argument that dates shouldn't be inexpensive is.

When the number of households who don't have a spare 500 for an emergency in the bank keeps going up, why is there still a demand for wasteful peacocking? Or, at least, why is the demand accepted by the 50% or whatever who don't have 500 in the bank?


You nailed it with the term "peacocking".  Demonstrating to a potential mate that you have resources.

What is more wasteful are the married people with multiple new cars, multiple flat-screens, a boat, a 2800 square foot home, and a double mortgage and credit card debt.  shiat is insane.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why first dates should be cheap and simple.  If things go south, you can bail out with little loss.

Women are prone to using dates for free meals and entertainment since the market favors them.  If she objects to coffee and a donut before something more involved, move on.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: ng2810: leeksfromchichis: Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.

Guys lie about their heights and marital status.

My strategy is meet them for coffee, and if on their profile they say 6 ft and IRL are at my height or lower, then I dump em.

Its not that I have a height preference (I've had relationships with shorter guys) But if he was so brazen as to lie about something that I can debunk so easily, then he definitely is hiding bigger shiat.

I blame guys like this and idiot women who believe them for the fact that not enough people actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.

5'8" and proud of it. Single with documentation to prove it.
How u doin'?


5' 8" club reporting!

Sadly only one measurement...

Actually just recently had a girl break up with me after only the second date (both times outdoors due to the 'rona).  Never crossed my mind to ask for the $20 back from the second date (tickets to a local arboretum). Mainly because I'm only *kind* of an asshole.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

El_Swino: He'll be the first to tell you what a nice guy he is.


visual approximation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"However, others disagreed, arguing that he should have never have offered to pay if the gesture was conditional."

Exactly. I've spent money on dates where there was nothing romantic or attractive there. Them's the breaks, that's how it goes. If you ask the person out and you agree to pay for everything, then it is on you. If you agree to split the costs and the other person doesn't, then that's a different discussion. And a good way of knowing that was a person not worth dating.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: ...Women are prone to using dates for free meals and entertainment ...


Time to put the word   'some'  at the beginning of that.

/ I'm not the only female here that has *never* gone out w/ a guy just to get food/show etc.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People usually know after the first date whether they're interested or not, so unless this guy did something really bad on the third date it's possible the girl was just wanting someone to pay for a few nights out. It's not like women don't have a history of using guys for free stuff, they'll sit in a bar all night letting some guy (or guys) buy them drinks, knowing full well they're not interested. Also, three dates is about as far as you can push it before something more intimate is more or less obligatory, maybe not sex, but at least some kissing or heavy petting.
 
Pucca
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ng2810: leeksfromchichis: Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.

Guys lie about their heights and marital status.

My strategy is meet them for coffee, and if on their profile they say 6 ft and IRL are at my height or lower, then I dump em.

Its not that I have a height preference (I've had relationships with shorter guys) But if he was so brazen as to lie about something that I can debunk so easily, then he definitely is hiding bigger shiat.

I blame guys like this and idiot women who believe them for the fact that not enough people actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.


I met a guy once and the picture he sent me prior  was obviously taken several years ago. He looked nothing like his picture. I'm like... uh.. you do know that I will see you right? He didn't even look bad at all which made no sense. I don't get that mentality. Just be honest about yourself.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I never had to do the "going on a date thing" which is likely best for all parties that could have been involved.  I am absolutely shiate at small talk/getting to know another person in in person conversations.  I'd make those autistic guys in Love On The Spectrum look like Cassanovas.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
State_College_Arsonist:

Women are prone to using dates for free meals and entertainment since the market favors them.

You sound sexist
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: UltimaCS: will.i.ain't: ng2810: leeksfromchichis: Dating is stupid.  Girls will probably lie about their age, some guys too.  There's no need to take a sample of their carbon isotopes and hold them to account. Just smile and nod.

Guys lie about their heights and marital status.

My strategy is meet them for coffee, and if on their profile they say 6 ft and IRL are at my height or lower, then I dump em.

Its not that I have a height preference (I've had relationships with shorter guys) But if he was so brazen as to lie about something that I can debunk so easily, then he definitely is hiding bigger shiat.

I blame guys like this and idiot women who believe them for the fact that not enough people actually knows what 6FT apart actually looks like.

5'8" and proud of it. Single with documentation to prove it.
How u doin'?

I wonder if documentation of singlehood is a 4 figure receipt for an anime doll.

Submit your bank statement and we'll take a vote.


Being married means my anime dolls are limited to 2 figures, or else I've gotta ask permission.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
