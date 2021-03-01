 Skip to content
(WSVN Miami)   It's Florida's annual Running of the Fools   (wsvn.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
COVID ain't the only disease they are coming back with.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now hold on, I say, just hold on there one second. We have been assured repeatedly on Fark the last two weeks that school was compressed and no students would even get a spring break this year so we wouldn't see a soul down there.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Idiots
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that there's a breaking news bar at the top of the article about spring break concerning a rabies alert.


\sorry, was I not supposed to put those two together?
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, tourists, snowbirds, and transplants.

I wish they would all die from covid or whatever.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very few colleges around here are even having a spring break, just extra scattered days throughout the semester.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, Florida, the gift that keeps on giving, especially when you wish they would keep their gifts to themselves (and I am sure Florida wishes the rest of us would stay the hell away from Florida, as the local idiots are already enough of an embarrassment to Florida without out-of-staters making it worse).
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


... and nothing of value will be lost.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought this would be about CPAC.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: COVID ain't the only disease they are coming back with.


At least the process of acquiring the non-COVID ones is often fun.
 
Flincher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: COVID ain't the only disease they are coming back with.


I see the the hottest of Floriduh are letting it all hang out.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Local elections? <look at article> Ohhh, spring break, right.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/spring-b​r​eak-party-coronavirus-pandemic-miami-b​eaches/
 
