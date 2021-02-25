 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   "Pandas make flimsy umbrellas." I don't know, they seem pretty substantial to me. But how on Earth do you go about mounting them on a pole?   (nytimes.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Giant Panda, Endangered species, Bear, Conservation biology, Conservation reliant species, Biodiversity, Asiatic black bear, prime example of an umbrella species  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's only one way to mount a panda on a pole, and, take it from me, they don't like it.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: There's only one way to mount a panda on a pole, and, take it from me, they don't like it.


I don't know, some seem to enjoy it and the tips they get:

worth1000.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ctl.s6img.comView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They don't have opposable thumbs, so I think expecting them to make anything better than "flimsy" seems foolhardy.
 
FritzCat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dr. Wang
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Start by spatchcocking the panda.
 
