Happy Birthday to our first National Park
14
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now make a wish and blow out your....NO NO NO JUST SIT AND CHILL! Sorry.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With many dangerous thermal features!

The pretty blue water is 190 degrees Fahrenheit and extremely acidic. Like dissolve all the skin off of your bones and then dissolve your bones acidic.

/ it was hot for a Yellowstone winter, 27 degrees Fahrenheit was the high and the snow was at least 36 inches deep that day.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So many good books, so little time.

CrazyCurt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of my favorite places on Earth. I've been about half a dozen times on account of living in Montana for a year. Idiots causing traffic jams because they want to run out and get a selfie with a wild animal has been a thing for decades. Then there's me. Moose outside the door of cabin. Vamoose moose! Holy crap it's big. I think I'll stay inside. For a few days.

/ That was Red Lodge but close enough -- on the way to Yellowstone.
// Winter is the best time to go but it IS winter, the real kind, wild Donner-party-murdering winter.
 
crinz83
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
when i was around 3 we went to yellowstone and stayed at the old faithful inn. i remember being terrified we were gonna have to sleep on the ledges, and would roll off. many years later, i saw a pic online, and yep, that's what i remember

tricycleracer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jellystone has overachieving bears, though.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

On one of my visits went there and took a sample from some of the nearby mudpots. Took it home and put it under my microscope. You bet there was life.

/ Why yes I was a friendless nerd.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All of the stones there are gray.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a vagina.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My fav CSB Yellowstone is a time I had to go to the can. Needed to pee and was stoked to find the nearest rest stop in the park with a bathroom. Did my business and as I was about to get into the truck I heard a really loud crack that echoed in the canyon I was in ( North-Western corner of the park, Montana entrance ). I thought someone was shooting but that would be strange. It was then I heard another. I've got good hearing so I homed in on the general area. On top of the gorge cliffs there were two Bighorn Sheep males butting heads. I could just see them and sure enough bang crack boom. They went at it for about ten more minutes and then that was it one sauntered off. Best piss break ever.

/ I'd give my left nostril to live in Yellowstone.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: All of the stones there are gray.


Nope. It got the name because of large sulfur deposits. That tends to be a yellow stone. The place is a freaking volcano.

/ That one can walk in -- if you dare!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

From what I recall growing up in AZ, the Grand Canyon (and its nearby slot canyons) ranks third, after western Russia and eastern France, where Germans go to die.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hot Springs' birthday isn't until April 20
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yellowstone is an absolutely amazing park. Nature's grandeur on display for all to see. I wish I could go back, but until the pandemic abates, no travel for me.
 
