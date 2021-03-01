 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ok, which one of you Farkers is this?   (nypost.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since beer bongs help undergrads gain weight, he figured, maybe they'd work for his baby, too.

I have never before heard described this sort of direct causal relationship between the so-called "freshman 15" and beer bongs. Beer bongs aren't a tool for weight gain, they're a tool for quick inebriation. I suppose the empty calories of beer are a factor in the weight gain, but they're the same calories whether they rush into your body all at once or you put them in one sip at a time. I thought freshmen gained weight because they're eating a lot more crappy, cheap food, like pizza, then they generally did while living at home (and, typically, not having to fend for themselves at every meal).
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You only gain weight if it's administered rectally.  Not many people know that.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Sure.

Meanwhile any doc worth their degree will tell anyone who has any form of long term liquid diet that they need to eat peanut butter to gain the weight back because of how energy dense the stuff is
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't me. I put pot in my bongs.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks more like a force-feeding device than anything beer related.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The baby beer bong is kind of funny and clever. It couldn't have been a Farker.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when my son came home from the hospital and he was a premie. My wife and I would have to do gavage feeding. Running a nasogastric tube and then attaching a bottle and let gravity do the rest. The first couple of times was nerve wracking...but then you get use to do, although it was a huge relief when he could just take the bottle.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It works for geese, as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Meanwhile any doc worth their degree will tell anyone who has any form of long term liquid diet that they need to eat peanut butter to gain the weight back because of how energy dense the stuff is


That works until you have a child whose oral motor control isn't yet developed enough to swallow peanut butter and instead chokes on it.  Peanut butter is great, but it's also tricky to get down.  Tricky and sticky.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day care could make the multi-hose beer bong and feed a whole bunch of kids. Last one I did was in the parking lot of the Bills stadium
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: It works for geese, as well.

[Fark user image 600x400]


Absolutely fowl.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: lifeslammer: Meanwhile any doc worth their degree will tell anyone who has any form of long term liquid diet that they need to eat peanut butter to gain the weight back because of how energy dense the stuff is

That works until you have a child whose oral motor control isn't yet developed enough to swallow peanut butter and instead chokes on it.  Peanut butter is great, but it's also tricky to get down.  Tricky and sticky.


Couldnt you thin it out with formula?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You only gain weight if it's administered rectally.  Not many people know that.


Judging by the weight gain on my campus, it's more well-known than you think!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This link took  me to Cuomo next to a blonde lady a few minutes ago.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: It works for geese, as well.

[Fark user image 600x400]


We were obviously on close but not quite same wavelengths.

I saw this
nypost.comView Full Size


and thought,
baby foie gras, sure why not, seems more acceptable when we do it to our own. ;)
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have thought that all those wasted years in college would pay off s well.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: Tricky and sticky.


I see you've met my ex.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this technically a formula bong?
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he didn't make her butt chug it.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: It works for geese, as well.

[Fark user image 600x400]


How did someone figure this out?  I mean, (a) that goose liver is good to eat and (b) how to fatten it up...I guess same goes with a lot of the foods (oysters, etc)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Since beer bongs help undergrads gain weight, he figured, maybe they'd work for his baby, too.

I have never before heard described this sort of direct causal relationship between the so-called "freshman 15" and beer bongs. Beer bongs aren't a tool for weight gain, they're a tool for quick inebriation. I suppose the empty calories of beer are a factor in the weight gain, but they're the same calories whether they rush into your body all at once or you put them in one sip at a time. I thought freshmen gained weight because they're eating a lot more crappy, cheap food, like pizza, then they generally did while living at home (and, typically, not having to fend for themselves at every meal).


Granted, I haven't drank formula for a long time now, but it was my understanding that the beer bong's primary function was to eliminate or reduce the amount of carbonation in the beer (or sugared-soft drink for our teetotaling friends) by "drinking it from the bottom" so to speak, and avoiding the gassy bubbles.  In fact, some of my fellow collegians became so adept at it that they were able to down quart bottles of Burgie! beer, the most cost effective brand at the time.  Four of them would pool their money for a 12-pack of quarts and have their drinking done and out of the way so they could 'focus' on the use of their regular bong.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid will grow up to be a scholar.
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

radiovox: Kraftwerk Orange: It works for geese, as well.

[Fark user image 600x400]

How did someone figure this out?  I mean, (a) that goose liver is good to eat and (b) how to fatten it up...I guess same goes with a lot of the foods (oysters, etc)


I love raw oysters, but whomever was the first brave soul to slurp a bit of snot off a half shell was a brave soul.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: This link took  me to Cuomo next to a blonde lady a few minutes ago.


The whole sausage lady one or the Clinton cigar box lady one?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kid is going to be butt chugging formula in a week or two while swearing they dont have a drinking problem and trying to convince others they didn't care about the grade in that early morning class anyway.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In about a year she'll be good for baby's first keg stand.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
None of us.

The average Farker ejaculates a wheezing little cloud of dust. If that.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet that kid spit up crazy amounts.
 
