It's March 1st, and you know what that means: well, yes, it's National Fruit Compote Day, but it's also the day that submissions open for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology.
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here it is!  The sixth annual Fark Fiction Anthology is now officially open for submissions!

The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology Submission thingee

We're looking for the best short fiction up to 10,000 words in the following genres:

Fantasy
Science Fiction
Humor
Horror
Suspense/mystery/thriller

(Terms and conditions apply. No more than three submissions from any submitter. All submissions must be unpublished works of the submitter.  If submission page begins to emit smoke, seek shelter and cover head.  Void where prohibited.  Submissions will be open until July 31, 2021. Do not taunt submission page)

Submissions will be judged by an elite panel of Farkers with years of experience in . . . stuff, and the highest scoring entries will be published on Amazon in trade paperback and ebook formats, with all proceeds going to an excellent children's charity whom I'm pretty sure everyone knows the name even if I'm not technically allowed to say who they are.

We're also looking for help deciding on the title for this year's anthology!  We've had a bunch of good suggestions so far, including:

Tales from the Slatted Chair of Woe
Need Help, Soonish
Stories Swapped While Drinking Drew's Booze When He Wasn't Looking
Tales From the Fark Site
A Compendium of Wife-like Typing Detected'
Sharp Knees, and Other Stories
The RugbyJock Book of Annoying People (and Moderators)
Tales That Would Make Paint Huffer Guy Cringe
The Big Book of Having to be at the Gym in 26 Minutes
The Vegan Cyclist's Guide to Chicago-Style Pizza
Remembrance of Things Fark
You'll Get Over It

Let us know your ideas, or which ones of these you like!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"A Collection of Very Fine, Elegant, Fictional Enjoyment" would make a good title.
 
God--
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh. Let me know when it's March 14th
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Bible
of Fark Stories
 
