 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orange County Register)   Long Beach photographer allegedly defrauds Instagram model for purported big time record industry album cover shoot. Has the bad timing to follow up with big time music video vixen offer while she's in detective's office   (ocregister.com) divider line
11
    More: Fail, Fraud, Abuse, Ricklynn Tyler Parnell, Police, Bullying, Detective, Long Beach man, Seal Beach police  
•       •       •

1161 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 4:20 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headshots and scam modeling gigs are the very foundation upon which the struggling photographer industry is built.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Headshots and scam modeling gigs are the very foundation upon which the struggling photographer industry is built.


Dont forget shooting weddings they are in no way prepared or qualified for
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fightthenewdrug.orgView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You'll go one the cover of that album, yes of course bands still sell those, CDs and tapes too.
 
Mukster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmmm, wanna drop by the loft and see my etchings?
 
overthinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anytime someone gives you a check to cash and they ask you to return the extra cash, its a scam.

As an amateur photographer myself, my advice to anyone:
1. Ask to see their portfolio
2. Ask to see their ID
3. Ask to see their references.
4. Never talk to them without a friend present. Ever. Preferrably some 6'5" tall 270lb all-muscle goon type to intimidate the fake ones out there.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Detective Bruno Balderrama is on the job. That's a damn good cop name
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
RIP Ricklynn Tyler Parnell
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: brap: Headshots and scam modeling gigs are the very foundation upon which the struggling photographer industry is built.

Dont forget shooting weddings they are in no way prepared or qualified for


Username checks out...
 
DJanomaly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

overthinker: Anytime someone gives you a check to cash and they ask you to return the extra cash, its a scam.

As an amateur photographer myself, my advice to anyone:
1. Ask to see their portfolio
2. Ask to see their ID
3. Ask to see their references.
4. Never talk to them without a friend present. Ever. Preferably some 6'5" tall 270lb all-muscle goon type to intimidate the fake ones out there.


Wait, so taking random "modeling" jobs from a stranger on Instagram is a bad idea?!? How could anyone be expected to know this?!?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.