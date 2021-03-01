 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Today I learned whale vomit is not tofu. And also it's worth a ton of money   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 3:09 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my headline seems a little changed, as in totally re-written. at least i still got the green.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dropped a load of ambergris after Friday night's tequila shooters.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Precious hamburgers?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gopher321: ambergris


Apparently the daily fail believes their reader base won't know that word.

/I leave the verdict up to you guys
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to dream about doing that. Then another thread on here said that picking it up is illegal in the USA. I wonder if it is the same in Canada. I could drive up there to sell it.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imma start giving whales magazines with airbrushed pics of skinny whales, and fat shame them on social media, so they develop bulimia and I can cash in on this.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
♫♪ I catch the scent of ambergris
And turn my head, surprised
My gaze is caught and held and I
Am helpless, mesmerized♫♪
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$tinky perfume is what it'll churn turn out.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Really, subby?

Roseanne Barr Explains Ambergris
Youtube r09RObzSTQ4
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Precious hamburgers?


This has been Roseanne, your guide to the world of facts.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My job at Zegna fragrances just got more interesting.

Anyone know where I can get a job at Zegna fragrances?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: my headline seems a little changed, as in totally re-written. at least i still got the green.


You mean the soylent green? Tofu is people! No really, why is there tofu in the headline? Did I miss something inTFA?
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also whales are extremely resistant to body shaming, so giving them bulimia is out of the question.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you're at work, I do NOT recommend googling Siri Porn
 
thepeterd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been a member of FARK for 8 years, and a reader for twice as long, and this is the first time I've read about ambergris whale vomit.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.