(WSBTV)   Viral video shows Georgia Tech police officer beating a trespasser. In a dance-off   (wsbtv.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alfonso Ribeiro Breakin' and Poppin'
Youtube Sd4C8_FMdjA
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the seven years I was a student at Georgia Tech I can't recall any interactions with the campus cops. They were mostly invisible and never entered the dorms where all sorts of nefarious activities transpired. They were decent and didn't behave like cops mostly do today. And Atlanta cops were not out of control back then either. Times have changed.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All Cops Are Breakdancers?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sd4C8_FM​djA]


Breakin' his neck doing a head spin.

/too soon.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breakin' 2: gestapo Boogaloo!
 
calbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Holt Shows up a Dancer (Episode Highlight)
Youtube 1gKMoQaeDFQ
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top shelf headline subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cops will Dance for DONUTZ.......!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He then beat the man within an inch of his life and killed his dog.

/they aren't your friends
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: In the seven years I was a student at Georgia Tech I can't recall any interactions with the campus cops. They were mostly invisible and never entered the dorms where all sorts of nefarious activities transpired. They were decent and didn't behave like cops mostly do today. And Atlanta cops were not out of control back then either. Times have changed.


"Cops weren't out of control".  Anybody grow up black and in Atlanta to confirm this?  I suspect that the cops simply assured everyone that the shootings and beatdowns were justified, and only the rare camcorder (see Rodney King) was available to say otherwise.

When something "just happens" to occur the same time that it is possible to gather and distribute evidence showing that it exists, my first instinct is not to assume that it is a new thing.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: In the seven years I was a student at Georgia Tech I can't recall any interactions with the campus cops. They were mostly invisible and never entered the dorms where all sorts of nefarious activities transpired. They were decent and didn't behave like cops mostly do today. And Atlanta cops were not out of control back then either. Times have changed.


Are Atlanta cops out of control?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Star Lord "Dance Off Bro" Scene - GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2014) Movie Clip
Youtube RRa_UBbY9ps
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was a brutal police beating.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go TECH!

THWG

Sincerely,
JK8Fan
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's no parking baby. No parking on the dance floor.....there is also no escaping from parking enforcement at GT. Go on. Try it.
 
bigmoneygrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Boss Dances Like a BOSS!
Youtube wKNhCjA0pdU
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guess the phrase "you just got served" could mean just about anything from that guy.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To protect and YOU GOT SERVED!

6.viki.ioView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't that one of the tasks in GTA?
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is just half-assed PR schlock to sell us the idea that cops are real people just like you and I.

Don't buy it. Every one of 'em is just 10 lbs of dumb and angry in a 5 lb sausage casing.

/ACAB
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: flamark: In the seven years I was a student at Georgia Tech I can't recall any interactions with the campus cops. They were mostly invisible and never entered the dorms where all sorts of nefarious activities transpired. They were decent and didn't behave like cops mostly do today. And Atlanta cops were not out of control back then either. Times have changed.

Are Atlanta cops out of control?


I don't know. There were several incidents this past spring with BLM protests, etc. My last interaction with Atlanta cops was a couple of years ago when I got a speeding ticket just after leaving Atlanta traffic court where I paid a fine for a speeding ticket I received a month earlier. GRRRRR! "Double or nothing", I told the cop as he laughed.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maestro8: This is just half-assed PR schlock to sell us the idea that cops are real people just like you and I.

Don't buy it. Every one of 'em is just 10 lbs of dumb and angry in a 5 lb sausage casing.

/ACAB


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't Oldkahoma where it's illegal to vidy teh cops.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Spontaneous. That's why there was a camera set up to record everything.
 
