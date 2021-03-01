 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   That spyware you accidentally installed on your computer could just be logging your keystrokes and porn habits. But it could also be giving a Saudi hit team the information they need to murder you with bone saws. Could be either one, really   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than if it tells my wife
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My porn habits would terrify the Saudis.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: My porn habits would terrify the Saudis.


The more repressed the more kink, so probably not.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Combustion: My porn habits would terrify the Saudis.


I don't know, man. Their metadata is pretty f*cking crazy.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The state of cyber security in the US is depressing as fark, and I partially blame our "corporations are more important than people" attitude; I've yet to see any real retribution for the dozens of leaks from large corporations that certainly had the revenue to afford properly secured systems, but no real incentive to do so.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What if being murdered with a bone saw is my fetish?
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They probably didnt murder him with the bonesaw.
They probably strangled him quietly and then cut him up.

How they did all that shiat without making a godawful mess is beyond me.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: What if being murdered with a bone saw is my fetish?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I use my neighbors WiFi so in either case I feel like I'll be fine.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: How they did all that shiat without making a godawful mess is beyond me.


Like painting, I'm sure they laid down some tarps.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: dothemath: How they did all that shiat without making a godawful mess is beyond me.

Like painting, I'm sure they laid down some tarps.


Still.
Ive helped hack up a medium sized deer and it was a disaster area. Those must have been some real pipe hittin' cold as ice experienced killers to do all that inside an office building and leave no trace.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My porn searches are pretty much "two consenting adults making passionate love"
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only pron they'll ever find in my phone will be of me liking every photo that's posted on a Fark boobies post. Have a nice day sir.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Combustion: My porn habits would terrify the Saudis.


My porn habits terrify *me* sometimes.
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is no way I'm interesting enough to be murdered by bone saw wielding Saudis.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

radiovox: My porn searches are pretty much "two consenting adults making passionate love"


Twin sisters eating out


at the same restaurant?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: mrmopar5287: dothemath: How they did all that shiat without making a godawful mess is beyond me.

Like painting, I'm sure they laid down some tarps.

Still.
Ive helped hack up a medium sized deer and it was a disaster area. Those must have been some real pipe hittin' cold as ice experienced killers to do all that inside an office building and leave no trace.


to point out the obvious...
one would assume that, like anything else, you get better at it with practice.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Obama Bidet put a red sticker on my mailbox.
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Combustion: My porn habits would terrify the Saudis.

My porn habits terrify *me* sometimes.


It's not really truly perverted until it becomes safe for work viewing.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you haven't tremendously incensed or perhaps even mildly irritated his royalness, you probably have nothing to fear anyways.

dothemath: They probably didnt murder him with the bonesaw.
They probably strangled him quietly and then cut him up.

How they did all that shiat without making a godawful mess is beyond me.


Didn't an audiotape reveal that
They probably strangled him quietly and then while they cut him up.
?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IgG4: Combustion: My porn habits would terrify the Saudis.

The more repressed the more kink, so probably not.


They aren't repressed.
The idea is to keep women being harassed by assholes incels.
Good idea, but I agree the execution needs work.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oopsboom: dothemath: Ive helped hack up a medium sized deer and it was a disaster area. Those must have been some real pipe hittin' cold as ice experienced killers to do all that inside an office building and leave no trace.

to point out the obvious...
one would assume that, like anything else, you get better at it with practice.


Same with watching porn.

/which is, of course, a euphemism
//for waxing the dolphin
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: No.


[Fark user image 365x750]


Eh... its more fun to comment having no idea what the article is about anyway.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: TotallyRealNotFake: No.


[Fark user image 365x750]

Eh... its more fun to comment having no idea what the article is about anyway.


thats how i always comment
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The people calling for increased security here  are the same people demanding "backdoors"  into everything (insert double entradra here.  Nice and slow....)  You don't get both.  So it's just theater.  Like always.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oopsboom: cowgirl toffee: TotallyRealNotFake: No.


[Fark user image 365x750]

Eh... its more fun to comment having no idea what the article is about anyway.

thats how i always comment


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: No.


[Fark user image 365x750]


I mean... it's cheaper than a Twitch sub to the Fark channel.
 
