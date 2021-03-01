 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Oklahoma bill makes it illegal to photograph or film the police, solving the problem once and for all. "But they're still-" ONCE AND FOR ALL   (theblackwallsttimes.com) divider line
48
    More: Murica, Police, Police officer, companion bills, Legislature, House Bill, State representatives, legislature pass bills, Legislatures  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 12:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably has something to do with this.

https://www.koco.com/article/oklahoma​-​city-police-officer-charged-with-mansl​aughter-in-december-shooting-death-of-​bennie-edwards/35633601#

They're actually charging the cop in death of the homeless guy with known psych problems.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they have nothing to hide...why are they concerned with being filmed?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.


The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.

The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.


Yeah, no shiat. I thought we'd already made this pretty clear. Why do Republicans hate freedoms?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To Protect and Serve [out some punishment]
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
has this bill become law?  if so, i'd like to go to OK and get paid.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's some Chinese Communist Party level bullshiat right there.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Farking jack-booted thugs and their boot lickers.

F*ck the police.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More reason to never go to Oklahoma. Never had a reason to go but hey, let's really seal the deal.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wallpaperflare.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sure the ACLU would like a word.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Law declared unconstitutional in 3, 2, 1...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is Oklahoma recruiting police that are criminals with the law? No public oversight is not a rule conductive to legal policing.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.

The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.


Yeah, there is no way this will survive and there are already harassment laws on the books if it's posted to threaten the officer.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wait, this is a very specific in scope bill:

HB 2273 provides that it is unlawful to willfully publish on a public online site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.Punishment is a misdemeanor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What. The. Actual. Fark?

You can film it, but not publicly share it? Then how the shiat do you let people see the videos of police misconduct? Go door to door and say "hey watch this?"
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just playing devil's advocate as I still think the bill sucks, but it does say:
...with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass or stalk...

So technically if they could not prove someone they claim violated this law did so with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass, or stalk, the person would not be convicted.  Technically.
 
Not Y3K Compliant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So it will still be ok to post photos/videos as long as their faces are covered, like on facebook with photos of children?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, with Oklahoma passing the bill yesterday about letting them declare federal laws unconstitutional, I guess it fits.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Driedsponge: bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.

The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.

Yeah, no shiat. I thought we'd already made this pretty clear. Why do Republicans hate freedoms?


Committee Democrats too
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.

The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.


rosekolodny: I'm sure the ACLU would like a word.


ACLU Lawyer sending in a dark-skinned individual with a Cloud account on a cellphone in 3... 2... 1...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If one doesn't intend for the action of posting to 'threaten, intimidate, harass, or stalk', then it's fine, right?

I'd be posting with the intent for the police to receive consequences of their actions. The police have full control over those actions.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Driedsponge: bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.

The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.

Yeah, no shiat. I thought we'd already made this pretty clear. Why do Republicans hate freedoms?


Because they have more scumbag apparatchik 'judges' appointed by McConnell to hold up illegal laws.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Miss Swan - He Look Like A Man
Youtube YzVF7rFtHIA
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wouldn't this sort of fly in the face of Glik?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is a bill to prevent doxing, which I thought we all agreed was bad.  So when you post that video of a cop shooting someone, don't include their name, address, and phone number of every single person they know and you'll be fine.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Law declared unconstitutional in 3, 2, 1...


"You sure about that?" -- Moscow Mitch
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Driedsponge: bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.

The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.

Yeah, no shiat. I thought we'd already made this pretty clear. Why do Republicans hate freedoms?


And two Democrats that just identified themselves as Republican shills.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: More reason to never go to Oklahoma. Never had a reason to go but hey, let's really seal the deal.


Driven through it twice and I've never seen a reason to stop.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Driedsponge: bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.

The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.

Yeah, no shiat. I thought we'd already made this pretty clear. Why do Republicans hate freedoms?


The title of the article.
Oklahoma bill makes it illegal to photo or film police, Dems vote yes
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

elaw: Just playing devil's advocate as I still think the bill sucks, but it does say:
...with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass or stalk...

So technically if they could not prove someone they claim violated this law did so with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass, or stalk, the person would not be convicted.  Technically.


Before that someone technically ever sees the courtroom where such a conviction would be sought, they would first technically have to be arrested and detained by the ______________...?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Normally i would say that clearly violates the first amendment. But with the make up of the supreme court and the GOP packing judges i do not know anymore
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Think the Native Americans might want their territory back?  Can drop OK and pick up Wash DC and not change a star on the flag.

And the Native Americans will get their land back faster than loaning money at 200% interest.
 
Magnus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What. The. Actual. Fark?

You can film it, but not publicly share it? Then how the shiat do you let people see the videos of police misconduct? Go door to door and say "hey watch this?"


You can share it.  You can use it to provoke debate, get voters to pay attention, get involved, demand prosecutors to react.  You can use it to embarrass the police department involved to begin investigations if it involves department policy violations or criminal conduct.

You can't reveal PII in the video that is intended to or results in hurt feelings, physical or financial harm to subject officer or their families.  It is actually similar to FARK policy in some ways.

However, it most likely will not stand up to appeal, which in my opinion should not in its entirety. And I do think the police will use this to arrest anyone on scene filming which will be the first test.  Then they will use it when someone posts something online.

There are plenty of anti-harassment laws on the books and this appears to be an attempt to make civil issues criminal.  What are farking mess just to make a statement.  If you are a politician that is pro-law enforcement, then pass laws that can actually be legally enforced and are helpful.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's time to sterilize the Earth.  It's time for the Anunnaki to send another snowball into Greenland.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is a bill to prevent doxing, which I thought we all agreed was bad.  So when you post that video of a cop shooting someone, don't include their name, address, and phone number of every single person they know and you'll be fine.


You forgot the part where they add "photo likeness" to the mix.  Any video of a police officer fits that description.

Also, officer names and badge numbers should be on public record anyway.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sooo...if I post to YouTube as unlisted, is that OK?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asciibaron: wait, this is a very specific in scope bill:

HB 2273 provides that it is unlawful to willfully publish on a public online site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.Punishment is a misdemeanor.


This is about as specific as a tarot card reading.
It's easy enough for a cop to claim they "felt threatened" and "intimidated" and experienced "emotional distress."

And the bill doesn't say you have to actually publish the photo/video - only "attempt" or "conspire" to publish it. So if a cop says he heard you say "I'm going to put this on Facebook," you would fall under the jurisdiction of this law.


tl;dr:
They'll find ways to screw you 10 ways to Sunday if they so much as see you reach for your phone

Just avoid Oklahoma like the plague that it is
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Driedsponge: bekaye: The bills do not outlaw videoing the police. Basically, the bills outlaw posting the video on the internet, as well as posting any other information about the police.

The House Bill:

SECTION 1. NEW LAW A new section of law to be codified
in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1176 of Title 21, unless there
is created a duplication in numbering, reads as follows:
A.  It shall be unlawful for a person, who by telecommunication
or electronic communication, as defined in Section 1172 of Title 21
of the Oklahoma Statutes, to willfully publish on a public online
site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public
online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law
enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass
or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be
reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or
financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,
household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.

This says nothing about recording the police, only about posting. Of course, it will be interpreted as a reason to kick your sorry ass for trying to record them from now on.

The 1st Amendment would like a word with these chucklefarks.  This is literally government suppression of speech.

Yeah, no shiat. I thought we'd already made this pretty clear. Why do Republicans hate freedoms?


It's not just Republicans, it's any badge-licker or politician that takes money from the police unions.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Merle Haggard - Okie From Muskogee
Youtube grOAwA1LKWc
 
bittermang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So mail it to a journalist out of state and tell them to upload it. Or just email it. An email is not a public forum or site.

Stupidly written law is full of more holes than a Belgian bath house.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
dr_blasto:

Yeah, no shiat. I thought we'd already made this pretty clear. Why do Republicans hate freedoms?

The Dems joined the parade:
State Representatives Jose Cruz (D-OKC) and Jason Lowe (D-OKC) joined their counterparts in passing the bill.
Days earlier, Senate Bill 6 also passed unanimously out of the Senate Public Safety Committee. The committee's only two Democrats, state Senators Kevin Matthews (D-Tulsa) and Michael Brooks (D-OKC), both voted yes on the measure.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is a bill to prevent doxing, which I thought we all agreed was bad.  So when you post that video of a cop shooting someone, don't include their name, address, and phone number of every single person they know and you'll be fine.


It is a bill pretending to be about preventing doxing until you get to the part where it says ""a photograph or any other realistic likeness of the person."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: What. The. Actual. Fark?

You can film it, but not publicly share it? Then how the shiat do you let people see the videos of police misconduct? Go door to door and say "hey watch this?"


Simply hand over the recording or photograph to your local police department and they'll make sure it gets into the right hands
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ElecricalPast: asciibaron: wait, this is a very specific in scope bill:

HB 2273 provides that it is unlawful to willfully publish on a public online site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.Punishment is a misdemeanor.

This is about as specific as a tarot card reading.
It's easy enough for a cop to claim they "felt threatened" and "intimidated" and experienced "emotional distress."

And the bill doesn't say you have to actually publish the photo/video - only "attempt" or "conspire" to publish it. So if a cop says he heard you say "I'm going to put this on Facebook," you would fall under the jurisdiction of this law.


tl;dr:
They'll find ways to screw you 10 ways to Sunday if they so much as see you reach for your phone

Just avoid Oklahoma like the plague that it is


That's not what the bill says.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: wait, this is a very specific in scope bill:

HB 2273 provides that it is unlawful to willfully publish on a public online site or forum, attempt to publish or conspire to publish on a public online site or forum personally identifiable information of a law enforcement officer with the intent to threaten, intimidate, harass or stalk, and, as a result, causes, attempts to cause or would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or financial loss to the law enforcement officer, or to the family,household member or intimate partner of the law enforcement officer.Punishment is a misdemeanor.

would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress or financial loss to the law enforcement officer


Publishing a video or picture of an officer that should get them fired or arrested would be reasonably expected to cause financial loss.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: This is a bill to prevent doxing, which I thought we all agreed was bad.  So when you post that video of a cop shooting someone, don't include their name, address, and phone number of every single person they know and you'll be fine.


The video you posted may produce a public outcry that the officer face legal consequences for the crime they committed on camera, and that could affect their finances, so. . .

/Law couldn't be more unconstitutional if it was titled the Fark the First Amendment law.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.