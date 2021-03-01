 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Beer-loving bored teacher runs to pub every day for charity until the UK lockdown is lifted. US beer drinkers probably 100% behind him, except that whole running thingy (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby has never heard of the Hash House Harriers, the "Drinking club with a running problem", obviously. I have friends down in AZ who are members of this little social club. They'll be up drinking and running and back for breakfast about the same time my hungover ass finally cracks an eyeball and contemplates getting out of bed... :-)

Hash House Harriers: A drinker's guide to running | CNN Travel

Hash House Harriers - Wikipedia
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Brit, you can run for beer...
In America,  beer gives YOU the runs"
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subby also may not have heard of the Brit comedy "Run Fatboy Run".
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's awesome!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh wow....

Back when I lived overseas, I went to a few events with a local chapter in Belgrade, Serbia...back when Yugoslavia still existed.

Since I was in sixth grade, I don't know if I was old enough to be an official member.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid is going to be butt chugging formula in a week or two while swearing they dont have a drinking problem and trying to convince others that didn't care about the grade in that early morning class anyway.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He says he'll run to the pub every day until it opens again. What will he do afterwards, drink and drive?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I had some great times when I was actively hashing. Hashers are nuts.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I had some great times when I was actively hashing. Hashers are nuts.


Yeah, my friends who do it are a lot crazy. :-)
 
