(ABC News)   British horseracing officials outraged at photo of a trainer sitting on a dead horse. At least he wasn't beating it. The horse   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's still abuse of a pony and in the states that would get his license revoked.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BHA said it was "appalled" by the image, adding: "On behalf of all horse-lovers, we say loudly that British horseracing finds this totally unacceptable."  "But the continued exploitation of animals for gambling purposes is totes ok."
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obviously a man looking to stirrup trouble.

/I'll leave now
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Elliott said he was waiting for the body of the horse - which has not been named - to be taken away when he received a phone call and sat down on the horse

REDRUM, no doubt. Either that or Shergar.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But he's Irish.

Was he in a condition to be able to tell if it was dead or was he repeating 'To me favorite pub, The Lucky Charm, big horsey' pat pat pat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That's still abuse of a pony and in the states that would get his license revoked.


I don't know whether it is or isn't but I would think beating on the horse during a race is far more abusive and nobody says a word.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whipping and riding horse to point of exhaustion: Fine

Sitting on a dead horse: MONSTER!
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Horse faces appalled at this reprehensible behavior.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Horse is dead. His actions in the photo aren't affecting its value as glue or dog food, nor are they the actions that led to the horse being dead.

Maybe the outrage is a somewhat self serving show put on by people a number of rungs up from him in the racing industry to distract from how horses are raced into heart attacks or broken legs and would rather not have photos of dead horses on the track. Out of sight out of mind.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Horse is dead. His actions in the photo aren't affecting its value as glue or dog food, nor are they the actions that led to the horse being dead.

Maybe the outrage is a somewhat self serving show put on by people a number of rungs up from him in the racing industry to distract from how horses are raced into heart attacks or broken legs and would rather not have photos of dead horses on the track. Out of sight out of mind.


That's some conspiracy theory you got going on there, neigh bor.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Sitting on a dead horse? How disgusting! Stay outta my shed
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Article is useless without the photo.

Also, who cares? Yeah it's a bit crass but it's not like he's actively killing the horse in the photo. Only difference between sitting on a live horse and sitting on a dead horse is that a dead horse is less annoyed to be carting your ass around.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People like to say "beating a dead horse" to refer to taking repeatedly useless actions.
But remember, the more you beat a dead horse, the flatter it gets.
 
