 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   Biological sisters separated by adoption find each other by chance working at a restaurant   (wtnh.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, Mother, Sibling, DNA, Julia Tinetti, Cassandra Madison, Dominican Republic, Family, eager Cassie  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 11:34 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a happy story.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are having a kick out of this thread.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: When Cassandra started the search for her birth family two years ago, she and Julia found out they had seven other siblings. Out of nine children, Julia and Cassandra were the only two adopted.

The other 7 became feral
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"There was no like 'she's alright', like no we hit it off and it was like dadadada like it was non stop."

What a beautiful story.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"A long car ride and a DNA tube later that's all it took."

Giggity
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why are Dominican children all given the same tattoo?
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll GIVE you my Bit*h of a sister in exchange for a Sister who wasn't really my kin.....oh that's a FRIEND & I've have the BEST one right now.

So Mo I'm keeping ya.......!!!!!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Why are Dominican children all given the same tattoo?


Same reason cattle were/are branded?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Insain2: I'll GIVE you my Bit*h of a sister in exchange for a Sister who wasn't really my kin.....oh that's a FRIEND & I've have the BEST one right now.

So Mo I'm keeping ya.......!!!!!


Username, etc
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess I'll wait for the Pornhub version of the video before I form an opinion.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But were they conjoined?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes, but did they hatch a plot to switch places and lure their divorced parents back together?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everyone is like 'how exciting,' and we're like 'yeah,' and they're like 'so tell us how it started,' and we're like 'in

I like stopreadingthere.jpg
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Everyone is like 'how exciting,' and we're like 'yeah,' and they're like 'so tell us how it started,' and we're like 'in

I like stopreadingthere.jpg


But I know how they feel I got tired of telling how my grandmother escaped execution by the Bolshies and smuggled out all her mother's -- the tsarina's -- diamonds.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Makes all the sex they had a mistake in retrospect.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.