Who bags up their weed like this
49
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deputy Shark, doo doo doo doo doo da doo
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is so proud squatting next to bags of flowers, like he singlehandedly cured all crime in his state by seizing bags of plant material.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: He is so proud squatting next to bags of flowers, like he singlehandedly cured all crime in his state by seizing bags of plant material.


Indeed. A century from now the galaxy will still be celebrating this brave warrior who single handedly protected us from the dangers of the devil's lettuce. Only through his swift actions was the human race able to survive to for the galactic alliance.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He is so proud squatting next to bags of flowers, like he singlehandedly cured all crime in his state by seizing bags of plant material.


Come on now. He needed the dog's help.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what kind of backwards ass country arrests people for weed?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
East bount and down?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: what kind of backwards ass country arrests people for weed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: what kind of backwards ass country arrests people for weed?


Anybody with that much weed is involved in tax fraud. Pay your taxes like legal growers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doggy is thinking "Rhoritos!"
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i cure my weed in turkey bags like that, but i only have like 2 at a time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: what kind of backwards ass country arrests people for weed?


If you can think of a better way to harass people and potentially ruin their lives I'm all ears buddy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Rolling Stones bag up their weed like that!
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can take care of destroying the offending plants.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, when I said "Get some baggies" I meant little ones like the sandwich things.
Duuude, these are what Dollar Tree had, man.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "46 pounds of marijuana" + "estimated to value approximately $55,000 " = $75/oz?  I'd be farking pissed if the cops valued my stuff so low.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're consistent with the usage of Cop Math.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cleveland19.comView Full Size


"Good dog! You deserve many steaks!"
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey bags are pretty standard container for large amounts of ganja in transport.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
46 lbs only valued at 55K?

That must be wholesale price.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting here baked to the bejesusbelt on legal weed. Ohio could have had legal weed by now but the politicos couldn't agree on how much they wanted to make off of the sales. Bunch of pickle farmers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He is so proud squatting next to bags of flowers, like he singlehandedly cured all crime in his state by seizing bags of plant material.


I dont expect the guy with two semesters of criminal justice from Flermerson Junior College to solve the JFK assassination. Stumbling into a cartoonish amount of marijuana is basically his "Watergate".
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring that shiat to Michigan.  We can make money with it!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't RAW marijuana (what a dumb concept). Its cured marijuana. Raw would be freshly cut down
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huntceet: Sitting here baked to the bejesusbelt on legal weed. Ohio could have had legal weed by now but the politicos couldn't agree on how much they wanted to make off of the sales. Bunch of pickle farmers.


Sadly, farmers in Ohio don't grow anything as useful as pickles. It's all industrial soy and industrial corn.
 
ahasp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To answer subby's question: Someone who uses THC vape pens.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs who had a bumper crop this year.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Lambskincoat: He is so proud squatting next to bags of flowers, like he singlehandedly cured all crime in his state by seizing bags of plant material.

Come on now. He needed the dog's help.


Fark user imageView Full Size

He did awesome hunting squirrels that wanted at our stash. Also, pretty much everyone that grown weed had at some point stored it in garbage bags to cure.

He earned his bud. He asks to be included every woofing time when it's opened. Which is often, because I am medicinal user as per doctor's orders.

That K9 wants his peace. And then steak. And maybe dessert.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that do narcotics aren't very smart, subby.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: some_beer_drinker: what kind of backwards ass country arrests people for weed?

[Fark user image 850x867]


I think this makes for a better second picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The largest amount of weed I've ever seen was stuffed in a pillow case, so I'm not one to judge.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: 46 lbs only valued at 55K?

That must be wholesale price.


$50 to $100 ounces very common in legal recreational states. So total sounds about right. 10 years ago that'd be a "$1million street value seized in arrest of cartel members." Now, it's the "spillage" rolling out of a likely otherwise legal grow.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

outtatowner: Also, pretty much everyone that grown weed had at some point stored it in garbage bags to cure.



Someone likes the taste of mold.


/Dry to "twig snap, branch bend" levels
//Start curing in paper bags for a week or more
///Finish curing in glass jars with occasional gas exchange (airtight plastic is OK).
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: People that do narcotics aren't very smart, subby.


46 pounds of narcotics is a significant bust.  46 pounds of weed means weak parties in Cleveland for a weekend.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personal use.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At a glance that weed looked shiatty

*hits his diesel cart he bought legally 5 miles away in a comfortable store*
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
we have some mega OCD autistic kids that wrap presents for donations around Christmas at the mall.  If I had weed that's who I'd want to wrap it up.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JFC, the friggin' FB comments are running ~20:1 FOR seizing the plant.
 
dryknife
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe those boys from Oklahoma did it.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's what weed looks like when it isn't Mexican dirt weed smushed into bricks to be smuggled in the gas tank. This way you can still get fluffy green buds that haven't had the life and flavor crushed out of them.

Guess subby has never seen good weed before.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What are we up to, 16 states where the stuff is legal? Wake the fark up, Ohio.

/aware that transporting 46 lbs like that ain't legal anywhere
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Turkey bags are commonly used for packaging to transfer. They reduce smell, theoretically. Low quality commercial bud is regularly stored in them as well.

So long as the flower is at no more than 11% moisture content, it will not mold and is no less safe than any other sealed storage method.

Wholesale mids are going for $700 a lb in several legal markets with traditional markets around $1200 a lb for similar quality at quantity, so for once the "street" value here is actually closer to reality than usual as this cannabis was clearly a commercial sale and not packaged for retail distribution.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
F*cking Ohio.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neongoats: Huntceet: Sitting here baked to the bejesusbelt on legal weed. Ohio could have had legal weed by now but the politicos couldn't agree on how much they wanted to make off of the sales. Bunch of pickle farmers.

Sadly, farmers in Ohio don't grow anything as useful as pickles. It's all industrial soy and industrial corn.


all too true.  an image of Ohio's industrial corn:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [cleveland19.com image 850x425]

"Good dog! You deserve many steaks!"


snitch
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: outtatowner: Also, pretty much everyone that grown weed had at some point stored it in garbage bags to cure.


Someone likes the taste of mold.


/Dry to "twig snap, branch bend" levels
//Start curing in paper bags for a week or more
///Finish curing in glass jars with occasional gas exchange (airtight plastic is OK).


You do know that's cured and ready for vacuum sealing, right? Because mold is not allowed in this house. I usually air-dry all my herbs (at current count about 30 species) and test them for moisture content as the process happens. It's a time honoured tradition to hang-dry your herbs, passed on by generations. But you may get mold, I don't know what you do with yours.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, if you are moving THAT much, I can believe the cop smelled it while standing outside the car.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stevenboof: FTFA "46 pounds of marijuana" + "estimated to value approximately $55,000 " = $75/oz?  I'd be farking pissed if the cops valued my stuff so low.


Cincinnati ditch weed
 
