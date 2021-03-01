 Skip to content
 
(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Ax Thrower arrested for Gimli cosplay   (triblive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I am going to have an axe, it is going to be this one that also shoots like a gun.

acgcosplay.comView Full Size


Fun fact: The Power Axe in Power Rangers is known as the Moth Breaker in the Japanese counterpart Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Axes are the new machetes, I see.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.  Could have been Grimley cosplay.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Could have been worse.  Could have been Grimley cosplay.

[media1.giphy.com image 342x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's fun for all ages:
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

Funniest thing Howard ever did, IMHO.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way I'm clicking a link to "Trib Live" that involves Gimli cosplay.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just an Ax? Be glad the dude wasn't an AoS fan. Mac's Shotgun Ax would have finished the job
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jacob Thrower, 36, was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and criminal mischief on Sunday...

This is one of those things that sounds cute and harmless when it's not, like "apple head chihuahuas".
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: There's no way I'm clicking a link to "Trib Live" that involves Gimli cosplay.


Tribune, not tribadism.

Pervert.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They recently added an axe throwing booth in a local pub. I'm not sure they thought that one all the way through, but damn if I didn't get shiat-faced and want to start throwing axes around.

They didn't let me.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"That only counted as one! "
 
oopsboom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: Just an Ax? Be glad the dude wasn't an AoS fan. Mac's Shotgun Ax would have finished the job[Fark user image 850x425]


as a weapon this always pissed me off.  too hard to grab efficiently.  put a shoulder stock on it something like one of those thin ar-15 ones.  but where the round part is texture it as an all around hand grip.
op2.0ps.usView Full Size

THAT would give you something with more appropriate length to fight with that giant axe blade.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: Jacob Thrower, 36, was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and criminal mischief on Sunday after a fight involving another man shortly after 1 a.m.

Let's hope the axe-wielder doesn't have a like-minded brother named Eugene.

WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA​AA​AAAAAAAAAAA!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The victim, covered in axe wounds, refused treatment.
 
