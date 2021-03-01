 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Let's see, what can we cancel today? How about Dr. Seuss   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Loudon County schools will shift the 'emphasis' of the annual Read Across America day on March 2 away from Seuss and toward books more 'inclusive and diverse and reflective of our student community,' a spokesman said. ... Byard insisted that the books had not been banned outright - and that students could still access Seuss in the district's libraries and classrooms, but that the March 2 event would not 'simply celebrate Dr. Seuss.'

Yeah, that's not "canceling." That's "doing what they should have been doing from the beginning." If your school is hosting a "Read Across America Day" and all you can come up with to highlight are books written 50-60 years ago, you're a failure of a reading teacher and a failure of a school system.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK you. Now we are going too far.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Done in one.

And before anybody gets too glib, Seuss had some real issues with racism in his work. Warning link has some really racist stuff https://www.huffpost.com/entry/​racist-​dr-seuss_n_7446806
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says 'thanks for disabling your ad blocker' then immediately throws up content-blocking ads all over the page.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we rid of ourselves of the people who call being excluded for your abhorrent views being "cancelled."
They're using marketing language to try to sell the idea that actions do not have consequences if you're right-wing trash.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because he lied about his medical qualifications?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel culture is a "problem" conservatives want to talk about to distract you from the reality that they have zero interest in solving actual problems.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time.
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x​p​m-1989-09-14-me-485-story.html
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will never be happy. Tomorrow it will be your grandma's vanilla ice cream recipe.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is apparently racist now
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size

Because Mike is supposed to be a black guy or something.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YEAH! They should highlight books written nearly 100 years ago or older.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by "canceled" they mean "criticized" and usually for something that's been known and criticized before, sometimes many times.

/should we talk about Gone With the Wind, which had protests about its racist portrayals when it was released?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: They will never be happy. Tomorrow it will be your grandma's vanilla ice cream recipe.


I mean, there were some pretty racist tirades in the margins about the black milkman. Nobody ever called grandma a saint.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He did, but I think it'd be a lot more valuable, and interesting to to use him as an example of how someone's attitudes can change, and they can come to understand they were a farked up individual, and try to reflect that change in their writing.  Which he did.  Don't pretend he never did racist bullshiat, show both that and what he did later in life and espoused then, as an example that people can be taught, and come to understand.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, he actually did make quite a bit of anti-Japanese propaganda. You know, during a global war and all that. As for the other claims, well. He was a white guy from the 1950s. Are you shocked? Does anyone really give a shiat? Are they going to cancel the grinch special at christmas?
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rupert murdoch sure owns the lizard brains
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's like the complaints that Disney "canceled" the Muppets by making all the Muppet Show episodes available on their hundred-million-subscriber streaming service, only with disclaimers in front of the episodes.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: This is apparently racist now
[s3.crackedcdn.com image 500x334]
Because Mike is supposed to be a black guy or something.


I thought Mike was a metaphor for steroids.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Seuss is racist? I think that some people can read racism in anything. This is out of control.
 
blahpers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole lot of folks here were apparently okay with him drawing racist Sambo-style cartoons and are now outraged that others are not okay with it.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: How about we rid of ourselves of the people who call being excluded for your abhorrent views being "cancelled."
They're using marketing language to try to sell the idea that actions do not have consequences if you're right-wing trash.


Louder again for the people in the back.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same Dr. Seuss that contributed to the defeat of the Nazis, or a different one?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: To be fair, he actually did make quite a bit of anti-Japanese propaganda.


Yeah, for no reason whatsoever. I cant think of anything going on at the time.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Zeus is a god.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe in freedom of speech which means criticism of any person or work I like should be banned.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wypipo are farking crazy. Do they actually think us minorities care about this? You can't lock up brown people at your borders and throw away millions of black people in prison and then go, "Ya'll, we did something to help those poor, oppressed people by taking away Dr. Seuss books!!"

Farking wypipo.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well the cat in the hat is obviously black, and wearing whiteface. Take *that* libpublicans!!
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr Seuss was really a mixed bag. The stuff he drew promoting the internment of Americans of Japanese descent was pretty heinous.

apjjf.orgView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 750x1000]


Why is the term "chinaman" considered a racial slur but the word "irishman" is fine for every day use.

There was a time in this country when the irish were considered basically the lowest ethnic group.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 750x1000]


Prefered Nomenclature
Youtube OYOzUHnPJvU
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oops
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell are we still holding on to Dr. Seuss?

Has there not been anything better for children published since 1991 (when he died) or the 1950s-1960s (when his most popular stuff came out?)

It's 2021 now.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Dr. Seuss is racist? I think that some people can read racism in anything. This is out of control.


Honestly, pretty much everything was racist back when he was alive...

Some of the books are fine, but maybe would be more appropriate at an age when you can speak to historical context a bit better, same as Tom Sawyer's liberal use of the N word and stuff... Either way, there's been a ton of writing in the last 20 years for kids that's good stuff, no need to lean so hard on the stuff your grandparents read when they were children.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Cancel culture is a "problem" conservatives want to talk about to distract you from the reality that they have zero interest in solving actual problems.


Yeah, cause banning Dr. Suess or changing the name of a football team will go A LONG way towards increasing educational attainment and economic opportunity among certain ethnic and social economic groups.

OFFS.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Dr. Seuss is racist? I think that some people can read racism in anything. This is out of control.


Dr Seuss forgave Japanese common citizens for the attack on Pearl Harbor because he thought they were too stupid and powerless to have self determination in the face of Japanese politicians following German political science.

Yeah, Ted Geisel was a racist albeit not in a malevolent KKK ethnic cleansing way.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 750x1000]


well, that's just true, and funny
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 750x1000]


They do eat with sticks.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first, I was like "No, way," but now I see what they might be getting at...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: And by "canceled" they mean "criticized" and usually for something that's been known and criticized before, sometimes many times.

/should we talk about Gone With the Wind, which had protests about its racist portrayals when it was released?


Unpopular opinion: Gone With the Wind wasn't that good of a movie.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Ambitwistor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 750x1000]

They do eat with sticks.


We do and they are a hell of a lot more useful than your typical Western utensils.
 
Fiction Fan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We see that you are using an adblocker...

I wonder if the douchebags who give the green light to code websites to put pop-ups basically demanding to turn off ad-blockers even realize why the ad-blockers were running in the first place...Fark that website and all others that create the pop-up adblocker whinings.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, that's not "canceling." That's "doing what they should have been doing from the beginning." If your school is hosting a "Read Across America Day" and all you can come up with to highlight are books written 50-60 years ago, you're a failure of a reading teacher and a failure of a school system.


Good luck with all that.
Theres a reason pieces of art have remained popular over the decades. A few self appointed cultural referees standing up and saying "This is officially prohibited. Stop enjoying it." isnt going to change a thing.

When I hear people like yourself I say give me your phone. Im going to scroll through your music list and point out every shiatty thing each of the artists have done in their lives and invite you to delete them.
 
Fiction Fan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing Dr Seuss that needs to be canceled is this :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Rapmaster2000: Cancel culture is a "problem" conservatives want to talk about to distract you from the reality that they have zero interest in solving actual problems.

Yeah, cause banning Dr. Suess or changing the name of a football team will go A LONG way towards increasing educational attainment and economic opportunity among certain ethnic and social economic groups.

OFFS.


When your attempted rebuttal is confirmation.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, orientalism, what in the world could that be? I don't see any of that in my daily life.  As far as the news media, channels like Hulu and politicians, we only have one kind of racism in this country.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Michael J Faux: The same Dr. Seuss that contributed to the defeat of the Nazis, or a different one?


Why do you think those two things are mutually exclusive?

The entire United States of America was racist as fark in the 30s and 40s, and also helped defeat Naziism.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 750x1000]


Dude, "Chinaman" is not the preferred nomenclature.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See the racism.
See the repression inherent in the system.
Don't you see it?
Neither do I.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.