(Guardian)   Corrupt, conservative President is going to prison. Since you're reading this here, you know that this vague headline is not referring to the President you hope it is   (amp.theguardian.com) divider line
993 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Mar 2021 at 9:02 AM (19 minutes ago)



21 Comments
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The French aren't complete pussies like us. Let's make some more French jokes to make ourselves feel better.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One year house arrest and he's already appealing.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark Headline: "...going to prison."

Article Headline "...unlikely to spend time in prison."
 
hershy799
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not much to say, except he likes checking out dat ass...
Video Clears Up Obama Photo
Youtube RbifTbJtgJA
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Me can read good to and do other things gooder  two.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been assured that jailing a president only happens in failed states.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Fark Headline: "...going to prison."

Article Headline "...unlikely to spend time in prison."


It's more than we'll ever do.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I've been assured that jailing a president only happens in failed states.


Then I hope the US gets a lot more failed.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Tyrone Slothrop: I've been assured that jailing a president only happens in failed states.

Then I hope the US gets a lot more failed.


Is that possible?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Carla Bruni, should you happen to read this post, please know that I am here to offer you all means of comfort during this rather difficult time.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a good start. Hopefully Netanyahu is next.
 
padraig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Honestly, this is like getting Al Capone for tax evasion. This guy has escaped so many prison sentences, it's amazing. But the thing is, like his friend Balkany, he'll never see the inside of a jail, mainly because of automatic sentence remissions that he ironically riled against when he was president (automatic when sentenced to less than two years), because it shows France as being soft on crime.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Me can read good to and do other things gooder  two.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
poor fella
had he been British we'd have given him a peerage and a look up the queens skirt for all that.
 
superstevo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
technically, was Trump conservative?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
France is a first world nation, that holds its corrupt politicians responsible for their crimes.
Something the US should aspire to follow someday.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I see a lot of conservatives posting things about trump still and the message from liberals is the same: "trump lost, get over it."

What is funny is that I see ten times more posts about trump from liberals than conservatives. It is funny to me how far trump is in liberals heads.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
France shows that it respects the rule of law. USA seen eyeing the exits nervously.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 minute ago  

superstevo: technically, was Trump conservative?


Trump is the de facto head of the conservative party of the country. What Trump is, conservatives are.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

superstevo: technically, was Trump conservative?


He hates all the same people that conservatives hate.
 
