 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Facebook)   That's a   (facebook.com) divider line
58
    More: Amusing, Facebook  
•       •       •

3384 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 9:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
reggiestake.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NTTAWWT.....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.


Do you tell little kids there's no Santa? Do you scream "Stop the movie! Explosions don't go 'BOOM' in a vaccuum" during sci-fi flicks? Do you shoot down Richard Gere/gerbil stories as ridiculous urban legends?

Look, we all came to this thread to make juvenile wiener jokes. We don't need you dragging facts and reality into it.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't see anything, y'all must be high.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever it is, I volunteer to thoroughly investigate this in person (with her consent of course)
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.

Do you tell little kids there's no Santa? Do you scream "Stop the movie! Explosions don't go 'BOOM' in a vaccuum" during sci-fi flicks? Do you shoot down Richard Gere/gerbil stories as ridiculous urban legends?

Look, we all came to this thread to make juvenile wiener jokes. We don't need you dragging facts and reality into it.



Pretty, pretty, pretty sure that if I had made this submission such as it is somebody would have dragged me for being trans-phobic. Sometimes there really is a 'no-win scenario.'
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a tennis player.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.

Do you tell little kids there's no Santa? Do you scream "Stop the movie! Explosions don't go 'BOOM' in a vaccuum" during sci-fi flicks? Do you shoot down Richard Gere/gerbil stories as ridiculous urban legends?

Look, we all came to this thread to make juvenile wiener jokes. We don't need you dragging facts and reality into it.


Shut up, dick.

/ does that count?
/ :-D
/ just playing
/ there are four slashies
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.

Do you tell little kids there's no Santa? Do you scream "Stop the movie! Explosions don't go 'BOOM' in a vaccuum" during sci-fi flicks? Do you shoot down Richard Gere/gerbil stories as ridiculous urban legends?

Look, we all came to this thread to make juvenile wiener jokes. We don't need you dragging facts and reality into it.


Pretty, pretty, pretty sure that if I had made this submission such as it is somebody would have dragged me for being trans-phobic. Sometimes there really is a 'no-win scenario.'


"I'm a victim because I just thought up of a scenario in my head that never actually occurred."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whaaaa?

I thought FB links were a nonobadsubby.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.

Do you tell little kids there's no Santa? Do you scream "Stop the movie! Explosions don't go 'BOOM' in a vaccuum" during sci-fi flicks? Do you shoot down Richard Gere/gerbil stories as ridiculous urban legends?

Look, we all came to this thread to make juvenile wiener jokes. We don't need you dragging facts and reality into it.


Pretty, pretty, pretty sure that if I had made this submission such as it is somebody would have dragged me for being trans-phobic. Sometimes there really is a 'no-win scenario.'


So you admit you're transphobic?

You monster!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a lifelong (and currently very depressed) Hoosier, fark UK.

Also, I don't get it.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy: The Obama Monument
Youtube 0xcKi7cGmbQ
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a tennis player and Facebook asking me to log in, and I don't have a facebook account.  I don't see any wanger.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that don't get it, you have to expand the picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's...

all Zuckerberg is good for.
 
hAZy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis goes where?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: For those that don't get it, you have to expand the picture.

[Fark user image 850x565]


Ahhh....Okay, that makes a lot more sense. The photo cuts off just below her uniform in the original, so had no idea what was going on.

Looks like a streetlight to me.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampon string? A man must have designed that.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...wrap.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I have to say, NSFW

Gunther - Ding Dong Song Gunther Video (You Touch My Tralala)
Youtube z13qnzUQwuI
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is this stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.


Name checks out
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your penis is 2 dimensional and one solid color you should probably see a doctor.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.


If Fark had one, everything would qualify.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Badmoodman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.

Do you tell little kids there's no Santa? Do you scream "Stop the movie! Explosions don't go 'BOOM' in a vaccuum" during sci-fi flicks? Do you shoot down Richard Gere/gerbil stories as ridiculous urban legends?
t's
Look, we all came to this thread to make juvenile wiener jokes. We don't need you dragging facts and reality into it.


Pretty, pretty, pretty sure that if I had made this submission such as it is somebody would have dragged me for being trans-phobic. Sometimes there really is a 'no-win scenario.'

"I'm a victim because I just thought up of a scenario in my head that never actually occurred."



Oh, it's happened, and on more than one occasion. Some Farkers are notorious for flaunting their wokeness.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.


I never knew you played tennis. . .
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

madgonad: It is this stuff.
[Fark user image 194x260]


So you're saying she landed flat on her black?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Pretty, pretty, pretty sure that if I had made this submission such as it is somebody would have dragged me for being trans-phobic. Sometimes there really is a 'no-win scenario.'


Do it.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.

Do you tell little kids there's no Santa? Do you scream "Stop the movie! Explosions don't go 'BOOM' in a vaccuum" during sci-fi flicks? Do you shoot down Richard Gere/gerbil stories as ridiculous urban legends?

Look, we all came to this thread to make juvenile wiener jokes. We don't need you dragging facts and reality into it.


Also, as a reminder:

Fark user image
 
Magnus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.


They submitted a Facebook link.  We should all know where this is going to lead.
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.


Dude. Welcome to Fark, where everything and everyone needs a Juvenile tag. And therefore actually having one would be superfluous.
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Badmoodman: Kinesiology tape, geeze.

Subby needs a JUVENILE tag.

Do you tell little kids there's no Santa? Do you scream "Stop the movie! Explosions don't go 'BOOM' in a vaccuum" during sci-fi flicks? Do you shoot down Richard Gere/gerbil stories as ridiculous urban legends?

Look, we all came to this thread to make juvenile wiener jokes. We don't need you dragging facts and reality into it.


Don't look at me, man. I came here to make scatological jokes.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: For those that don't get it, you have to expand the picture.

[Fark user image image 850x565]


combined with the wide-open mouth and jacking-off hand position...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

styckx: [YouTube video: Family Guy: The Obama Monument]


Nice obelis or are you just glad to see me?

/
I only recently learned that the Washington monuments is an obelisk.
//
I'm determined to use the word as much as possible.
///
Why did it take 20 years to hear the word obelisk?
 
brokenslide
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
/r/mildlypenis
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Tampon string? A man must have designed that.


must be a commercial too, using that blue water as a substitute.
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.


Absolutely. That's clearly not a penis. She's just so excited she accidentally released her bowels.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.