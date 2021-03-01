 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   It's never going to end well when you began drunkenly asking the arresting officers "Do you know who I am," Ms. State Representative   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
37
    More: Dumbass, Alcoholic beverage, Sergeant, British Columbia Interior, odor of alcoholic beverage, Officer, Arkansas, officers Ting, Black Lives Matter  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lucy Liu took Elementary's cancellation harder than I'd thought.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a Johns Hopkins study is to be believed, 4 out of 5 people have no idea who their state representative is.

But I bet her voters will know her now.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buh-bye.

"Tougher DWI laws for thee, not for me, please, I wanna be the Governor."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That always works out well. Just admit you are wrong and go with the nice men back to the station. It's not a f*cking death sentence.

Moron.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that's a valid excuse in South Dakota.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you know who I am???"
"Yes ma'am. You're inmate number 554397."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's not a f*cking death sentence.


Well she's not black, so fair enough in this case.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just say it's a Springsteen video
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll need to know whether she is a veteran or if she surfs before I can pass judgment.
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50s are the new 20s. A few months ago, some older lady decided to crash in my front yard and argue with me about whether or not I called the cops on her. She was over three times the legal limit of blood alcohol content!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NewportBarGuy: It's not a f*cking death sentence.

Well she's not black, so fair enough in this case.


It took seven comments. That's a new record, I think.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If a Johns Hopkins study is to be believed, 4 out of 5 people have no idea who their state representative is.

But I bet her voters will know her now.


I bet they won't, the next election is more than a day away
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NewportBarGuy: It's not a f*cking death sentence.

Well she's not black, so fair enough in this case.

It took seven comments. That's a new record, I think.


I know - I had to step up - it was getting creepy.

/still true though
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you know who I am" only works if you're famous enough that you don't have to say it.

Kinda like repeatedly claiming how smart you are.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If a Johns Hopkins study is to be believed, 4 out of 5 people have no idea who their state representative is.

But I bet her voters will know her now.


*Fires up VoteSpotter app."

Huh, even thst has it wrong, apparently unaware that we changed districts at the beginning of this Congressional session.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No one mentioned that the fire trucks have surfboards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
told them she was going to be the next governor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: "Do you know who I am" only works if you're famous enough that you don't have to say it.

Kinda like repeatedly claiming how smart you are.


I've thought about what other things go on the list of "stuff if you have to say, it's not true of you:"

Rich
Important
Good at something
Powerful/in charge
Charismatic
Good looking
Responsible
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Howard Luke, Har's attorney, said his client "has fully accepted responsibility for her conduct."

...now that all her attempts to weasel her way out if it have failed.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: If a Johns Hopkins study is to be believed, 4 out of 5 people have no idea who their state representative is.


I know who both my State Rep 'and' State Senator are... hmmmpf, buffs fingernails on chest

/Mainly because I have gone out of my way to vote against them for over a decade...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fireproof: grinding_journalist: "Do you know who I am" only works if you're famous enough that you don't have to say it.

Kinda like repeatedly claiming how smart you are.

I've thought about what other things go on the list of "stuff if you have to say, it's not true of you:"

Rich
Important
Good at something
Powerful/in charge
Charismatic
Good looking
Responsible


But that's, like, *all* the tinder profiles.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*looks at pic*
Yep, she drunk...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Many years ago as a young Private I was in line at the check cashing window at the PX. Some lady walks right to the front. I say "Hey, there's a line here!" She says 'do you know who I am? My husband is the brigade commander.'
I say "Do you who *I* am."
'No.'
"Then go fark yourself. Back of the line."

/I got my cash and got the fark out of the in case her husband was around
 
Magnus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That always works out well. Just admit you are wrong and go with the nice men back to the station. It's not a f*cking death sentence.

Moron.


I think the best path is to remain silent.  I just wish there was some law or...right...if you will, that would allow people to just shut the fark up.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Magnus: NewportBarGuy: That always works out well. Just admit you are wrong and go with the nice men back to the station. It's not a f*cking death sentence.

Moron.

I think the best path is to remain silent.  I just wish there was some law or...right...if you will, that would allow people to just shut the fark up.


Everyone has the right to remain silent.
Many lack the ability.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NewportBarGuy: It's not a f*cking death sentence.

Well she's not black, so fair enough in this case.

It took seven comments. That's a new record, I think.


Let them do their job as the designated "Well (fill in the blank)'s not black" person. It's their job and they are in enough trouble for being slow on the draw in this thread. "Seven posts before you got it in! This is an outrage!!"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Magnus: NewportBarGuy: That always works out well. Just admit you are wrong and go with the nice men back to the station. It's not a f*cking death sentence.

Moron.

I think the best path is to remain silent.  I just wish there was some law or...right...if you will, that would allow people to just shut the fark up.

Everyone has the right to remain silent.
Many lack the ability.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think state rep carries the weight she thinks it did

Next campaign get the support of the police union and they might let you off
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"After working late that night I made the decision to have a beer with dinner," she said.
"While I didn't realize it at that time, that decision coupled with my medication is something I will regret for the rest of my life."


Sorry honey but that is NOT a "one beer' face.  And what medication, SPECIFICALLY? If there was a drug that could get you hammered off of one beer, every frat boy in America would have a prescription
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aaaaand now, cue the classic clip:

Thug life cops - Give pretty girls ticket [YLYL]
Youtube ktMbqX82dXk


/Would you like some cream for that BURN??
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I had a nickel for every time I drunken shouted to police 'Do you know who the f*ck I am!?!" I'd have like a buck fifty. Maybe more... let's see how the night plays out.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Article curiously doesn't mention her political affiliation but I'm sure she's a scumbag Republican.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WTH, I usually just go to www.hawaiinewsnow.com for the snow report.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yelled "Black Lives Matter" at officers and told them she was going to be the next governor.

Har-dee-har-har
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Article curiously doesn't mention her political affiliation but I'm sure she's a scumbag Republican.


Guess again
 
