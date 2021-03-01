 Skip to content
 
(Euro Weekly News)   Ferocious cat forces airliner to return to airport after gaining entry to the cockpit and attacking the crew. Surprisingly, this is not a first-of-its-kind incident   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One stupid person trying to kill a plane load of people.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: One stupid person trying to kill a plane load of people.


No mask?
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they only had a box, this could have all been avoided.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: If they only had a box, this could have all been avoided.


Or could it have been?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: If they only had a box, this could have all been avoided.


When you're a cat, the entire world is your box. Unless you condescend to agree upon house terms with some babbly hairless ape.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WonderDave1: cowgirl toffee: If they only had a box, this could have all been avoided.

Or could it have been?


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cats, man. First they tried to be lawyers, now they want to be pilots!
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  There are two mammal bites that have a 60% chance of hospitalizing you with IV antibiotics, one is cat, the other is human.  So, a pissed off cat isn't something to ignore.

/found this out the hard way
//bit by a cat, three nights in hospital, there was worry I'd loose my hand
///They're well armed house pets.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Put this crate back on the ground, fly boy. If cats were meant to fly, we'd have wings"
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No snacks to distract it? Couldn't lock it in a bathroom for the rest of the trip?

Real reason is probably more about the metric farkload of paperwork involved with bringing an animal across the border(s), especially one that hasn't been approved by a veterinarian. Destination country would have put it in quarantine and demanded the airline take it back, and billed the airline big money - more than the cost of turning the plane around.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where the bobcat from the earlier link went to. . .
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: "Put this crate back on the ground, fly boy. If cats were meant to fly, we'd have wings"


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Fun fact:  There are two mammal bites that have a 60% chance of hospitalizing you with IV antibiotics, one is cat, the other is human.  So, a pissed off cat isn't something to ignore.

/found this out the hard way
//bit by a cat, three nights in hospital, there was worry I'd loose my hand
///They're well armed house pets.


But dat belleh, tho....
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Fun fact:  There are two mammal bites that have a 60% chance of hospitalizing you with IV antibiotics, one is cat, the other is human.  So, a pissed off cat isn't something to ignore.

/found this out the hard way
//bit by a cat, three nights in hospital, there was worry I'd loose my hand
///They're well armed house pets.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Yes they are very well armed. Cats can take care of themselves, but they want/need slaves.  Everyone knows a cat will jack them up if it wants to, but instead it purrs and is so soft so we do what they want.

Imagine if your cute pet cat was 50 lbs heavier. It would be a danger to the entire county!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The cat then did his best Edward G. Robinson, and declared "You mugs ain't gonna pin this thing on me, see?"
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could you please ask the pilot not to be so rough with my pussy.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a motivated cat.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sweet little black kitty used to get beat up by her sister and friends.  Now she is tuff. You annoy her, she doesn't back away or run, she stands up and has a sweet look on her face as she swipes at you. Then she will wait for you to look at your hand and see the blood, and she very patiently and sweetly asks if you want some more. She knows it hurts. There is no anger, only the warning she wants to give.

The trick is to not yank your hand away, then it's just a tap on the hand and a sweet lick to get you to stop. The claws are designed to prevent escape, the scratch is a warning to not try to escape, the lick is the 'please stop annoying me'.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: That is a motivated cat.


All it wanted was a million dollars and a parachute.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meow'Qaeda was just testing the waters for their next big attack.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not sure what happened but I clicked the link for "who bags their weed like this" and ended up on a cat in a plane article.

I was very confused.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a ferocious cat attacking the cockpit may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: stuhayes2010: Fun fact:  There are two mammal bites that have a 60% chance of hospitalizing you with IV antibiotics, one is cat, the other is human.  So, a pissed off cat isn't something to ignore.

/found this out the hard way
//bit by a cat, three nights in hospital, there was worry I'd loose my hand
///They're well armed house pets.

[Fark user image image 500x455]


Yes they are very well armed. Cats can take care of themselves, but they want/need slaves.  Everyone knows a cat will jack them up if it wants to, but instead it purrs and is so soft so we do what they want.

Imagine if your cute pet cat was 50 lbs heavier. It would be a danger to the entire county!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Not sure what happened but I clicked the link for "who bags their weed like this" and ended up on a cat in a plane article.

I was very confused.


Clearly your weed supply is insufficient.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

starsrift: mateomaui: Not sure what happened but I clicked the link for "who bags their weed like this" and ended up on a cat in a plane article.

I was very confused.

Clearly your weed supply is insufficient.


Or my phone has a contact high.
 
abbarach
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: WonderDave1: cowgirl toffee: If they only had a box, this could have all been avoided.

Or could it have been?

[i.chzbgr.com image 587x594]


I can vouch for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love that despite TFA had a dog who found some weed, that this is now a cat thread!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The trick is to not yank your hand away


This.

I learned this growing up with a 30lb silver tabby manx named BT (for bobtail).  Looked JUST like a bobcat.   All fur, claw and muscle... well, and balls.  BT left lotsa little manx kittens around the neighborhood.

He was a sweetheart, though, if he thought you might have ice cream.  Cornered many a phone tech and meter reader because they looked like they might be carrying.

If he decided to take a swipe at you, he WOULD make contact.  Your reflexes weren't fast enough.  Your only hope was to just let him make a few punctures instead of long, ragged gashes.

You also learned how to get a badass cat to a vet.

/yes, with a box
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I love that despite TFA had a dog who found some weed, that this is now a cat thread!


I think my fever is making me lose track of my tabs.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: WonderDave1: cowgirl toffee: If they only had a box, this could have all been avoided.

Or could it have been?

[i.chzbgr.com image 587x594]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blondambition: "Put this crate back on the ground, fly boy. If cats were meant to fly, we'd have wings"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mateomaui: Not sure what happened but I clicked the link for "who bags their weed like this" and ended up on a cat in a plane article.

I was very confused.


Didn't realize reporting this in the thread would trigger a server reset, my apologies everyone.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

uttertosh: uttertosh: I love that despite TFA had a dog who found some weed, that this is now a cat thread!

I think my fever is making me lose track of my tabs.


I can't keep track of all the words that kids are using for their drugs nowadays.
 
