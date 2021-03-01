 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Apparently the taste of arse is in the air for bloke as he uses filthy train seat as a dining table to eat meal. The Sun is There (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
30
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this news?

Like, yeah, it's weird, but don't pretend like this stuff doesn't happen every day, or that it's even the 3rd weirdest thing you've seen this afternoon while distractedly scrolling through Fark and Reddit.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.... Like nobody else in Farkland has done this before
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get people who can't eat with one hand .  So you've never been to a family gathering and had to sit in a nylon folding chairs with a drink in your lap, a plate in your one hand and a plastic fork in the other?

Or, you've never ate 🥪 while watching TV on the sofa?
Or you've never eaten while in bed with a cold while it's cold outside?

WTH?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't get people who can't eat with one hand .  So you've never been to a family gathering and had to sit in a nylon folding chairs with a drink in your lap, a plate in your one hand and a plastic fork in the other?

Or, you've never ate 🥪 while watching TV on the sofa?
Or you've never eaten while in bed with a cold while it's cold outside?

WTH?


If you read the headline in the article, it seems this guy is doing it for the flavor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, what a prick.
I mean the guy who took the picture.

You should see the places people in the military have to eat. I bet he would really hate those farking assholes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: waxbeans: I don't get people who can't eat with one hand .  So you've never been to a family gathering and had to sit in a nylon folding chairs with a drink in your lap, a plate in your one hand and a plastic fork in the other?

Or, you've never ate 🥪 while watching TV on the sofa?
Or you've never eaten while in bed with a cold while it's cold outside?

WTH?

If you read the headline in the article, it seems this guy is doing it for the flavor.


To me this is a perfect example of people with too much manners and no genuine life skills. I would never have to use a seat as a table it's farking disgusting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Then there's this place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't get people who can't eat with one hand .  So you've never been to a family gathering and had to sit in a nylon folding chairs with a drink in your lap, a plate in your one hand and a plastic fork in the other?

Or, you've never ate 🥪 while watching TV on the sofa?
Or you've never eaten while in bed with a cold while it's cold outside?

WTH?


In other news, some people apparently can't breathe without their piehole gaping.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 654x960]


media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size


It's one of them fancy eatin' toilets.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x653]


I would open my backpack and pull out my own Mayo, and we'd share a look and smile, and that music that Navin listens to in bed after his birthday party in the Jerk would fill the air...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: steklo: [Fark user image image 654x960]

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 850x637]

It's one of them fancy eatin' toilets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I find it more disturbing to see him sitting on the floor of the train.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

extrafancy: I would open my backpack and pull out my own Mayo,


She's from Long Island. Trust me, she will just want to eat her mayo in peace and not be bothered.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Amateur.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh. Looks like his food was in a container. It's not like he dumped it on the seat and then ate it.

You think that table you're eating at in a restaurant is clean after they wipe it with that nasty-ass dish towel they've used to wipe down tables and seats all day?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It looks like the food may be in a plastic tray/case, in which case the bigger problem is sitting on the floor.

This is stupid, even for garbage tabloids.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 654x960]


You really got to love how annoyed Ramen Facebook groups hate that picture their such a little babies
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

valenumr: waxbeans: I don't get people who can't eat with one hand .  So you've never been to a family gathering and had to sit in a nylon folding chairs with a drink in your lap, a plate in your one hand and a plastic fork in the other?

Or, you've never ate 🥪 while watching TV on the sofa?
Or you've never eaten while in bed with a cold while it's cold outside?

WTH?

In other news, some people apparently can't breathe without their piehole gaping.


And some people are so privileged and well-behaved they've never been learned adaptive behaviors for different situations.
LOL it is so hilarious that this person life is so privileged that they never learned any other way to eat.
Enjoy eating off of a dirty ass chair you farking well mannered duck 🦆👄.


This should be labeled when privilege goes wrong.


Clearly  some of you have never had to sit on the floor Indian style and eat a homemade hamburger sandwich while the adults sit on the only table and drank Schlitz beer. And it shows.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: steklo: [Fark user image image 654x960]

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 850x637]

It's one of them fancy eatin' toilets.


😠🔪
 
valenumr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: valenumr: waxbeans: I don't get people who can't eat with one hand .  So you've never been to a family gathering and had to sit in a nylon folding chairs with a drink in your lap, a plate in your one hand and a plastic fork in the other?

Or, you've never ate 🥪 while watching TV on the sofa?
Or you've never eaten while in bed with a cold while it's cold outside?

WTH?

In other news, some people apparently can't breathe without their piehole gaping.

And some people are so privileged and well-behaved they've never been learned adaptive behaviors for different situations.
LOL it is so hilarious that this person life is so privileged that they never learned any other way to eat.
Enjoy eating off of a dirty ass chair you farking well mannered duck 🦆👄.


This should be labeled when privilege goes wrong.


Clearly  some of you have never had to sit on the floor Indian style and eat a homemade hamburger sandwich while the adults sit on the only table and drank Schlitz beer. And it shows.


Sorry, that wasn't a criticism.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

valenumr: waxbeans: valenumr: waxbeans: I don't get people who can't eat with one hand .  So you've never been to a family gathering and had to sit in a nylon folding chairs with a drink in your lap, a plate in your one hand and a plastic fork in the other?

Or, you've never ate 🥪 while watching TV on the sofa?
Or you've never eaten while in bed with a cold while it's cold outside?

WTH?

In other news, some people apparently can't breathe without their piehole gaping.

And some people are so privileged and well-behaved they've never been learned adaptive behaviors for different situations.
LOL it is so hilarious that this person life is so privileged that they never learned any other way to eat.
Enjoy eating off of a dirty ass chair you farking well mannered duck 🦆👄.


This should be labeled when privilege goes wrong.


Clearly  some of you have never had to sit on the floor Indian style and eat a homemade hamburger sandwich while the adults sit on the only table and drank Schlitz beer. And it shows.

Sorry, that wasn't a criticism.


My bad.
🤜🤛👍🏽🤦
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh like none of you have eaten ass before...  I mean, uh... howzabout them local sports teams eh?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You really got to love how annoyed Ramen Facebook groups hate that picture their such a little babies


I'm going to mail them a copy myself. Just to make sure their aware that people eat Ramen from toilets.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Back when Godfather's Pizza restaurants were a thing, my grandmother and I went to one for dinner.

It was busy, so the hostess walked us into the dining room, but asked us to wait for a second while she bussed our table.

She cleared the dishes and then wiped down the booth seats and then proceeded to use the same damp rag to wipe the table.

My grandmother, who had worked for 30 years managing a kitchen at a nursing home, went ballistic. This was pre-Internet, but my grandmother still somehow Hulk Smashed into the future and left them a scathing Yelp review, 10 years after they went out of business.
 
dready zim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just eat food that only requires one hand.

Problem solved.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 654x960]


sigh

*zip*
 
