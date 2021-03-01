 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Want to see a guy free a bobcat from a barbwire fence?   (wcax.com) divider line
23
    More: Hero, Barbed wire, barbed wire fence, husband Chris, back paw, police, wire cutters, local couple, bobcat  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 1:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice job, folks!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Would not free again."
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thanks guy... I'm sure it was all worth it.

d1xee2ssey3x9d.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
blackhalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
15 second ad for 2 second video clip that they presumably pilfered from whoevers Facebook page.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How do they know his name is Bob?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: How do they know his name is Bob?


Its binomial name is "Robertus Pussylipsum".
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if that guy finds a dead squirrel or such on his porch.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is he the same guy who needed the barbed wire fence in the first place?
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: How do they know his name is Bob?


The same way they know the fence's name is Barb
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I wouldn't be surprised if that guy finds a dead squirrel or such on his porch.


Nothing better than stepping on a dead mouse just as you get out of bed.

I was super sick and throwing up when Cabbage decided a little gift would help me out.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Fara Clark: I wouldn't be surprised if that guy finds a dead squirrel or such on his porch.

Nothing better than stepping on a dead mouse just as you get out of bed.

I was super sick and throwing up when Cabbage decided a little gift would help me out.


ONE UP

Got up one morning, headed towards the kitchen for kitty-time breakfast and stepped in something squishy...

half-digested mouse.

yeah, thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She's seventeen in another month.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Instead of office chair, barbed wire contained bobcat. Will not buy again"
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diagonal: cowgirl toffee: Fara Clark: I wouldn't be surprised if that guy finds a dead squirrel or such on his porch.

Nothing better than stepping on a dead mouse just as you get out of bed.

I was super sick and throwing up when Cabbage decided a little gift would help me out.

ONE UP

Got up one morning, headed towards the kitchen for kitty-time breakfast and stepped in something squishy...

half-digested mouse.

yeah, thanks.

[Fark user image 416x356]

She's seventeen in another month.


That's so sad.  Your cat only half loves you.  :(

:P
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know it's local media when the "Other Stories" in the sidebar include headlines like "Ice fishing shanties must be removed before ice weakens"

/no shiat?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And then they got arrested for farking with without a permit.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I wouldn't be surprised if that guy finds a dead squirrel or such on his porch.


I've been feeding a feral and he left a little bird for me.

He disappeared for over 3 weeks and just showed back up Saturday.  He's torn up and now I'm trying to get some antibiotics for him but so for vets aren't willing.  "Bring the cat in."  Can't, I can't pick him up and he won't fall for a baited trap.

Sigh.  I just want some amoxi-drops fer crying out loud.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Fara Clark: I wouldn't be surprised if that guy finds a dead squirrel or such on his porch.

I've been feeding a feral and he left a little bird for me.

He disappeared for over 3 weeks and just showed back up Saturday.  He's torn up and now I'm trying to get some antibiotics for him but so for vets aren't willing.  "Bring the cat in."  Can't, I can't pick him up and he won't fall for a baited trap.

Sigh.  I just want some amoxi-drops fer crying out loud.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NotThatGuyAgain

I've been feeding a feral and he left a little bird for me.

He disappeared for over 3 weeks and just showed back up Saturday.  He's torn up and now I'm trying to get some antibiotics for him but so for vets aren't willing.  "Bring the cat in."  Can't, I can't pick him up and he won't fall for a baited trap.

Sigh.  I just want some amoxi-drops fer crying out loud.

It's not a pet.
It's not going to be a pet.
Just get another cat or 2.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Aaaagh!  Thank you very much, feels good to not be here!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She won't answer you.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.