 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sun Sentinel)   "During questioning, detectives said Pearson admitted to stabbing the man because the victim threw rocks at him"   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, Broward County, Florida, stabbing victim, customer Branden Dion Pearson, Fried chicken, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, FORT LAUDERDALE, Dagger, South Florida metropolitan area  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Restaurant sounds like a hard place.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet another poor soul suffering from Shirley Jackson PTSD
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
stand muh ground!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never bring fried chicken to a knife fight?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man gotta Florida.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sticks and stones may break my bones, so that's a stabbin'.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cut the poor and downtrodden a break. farking hell. Cut off a leg from that 20pc and help a brother out.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Confused. The winning play against rocks is supposed to be paper, not scissors.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bet he wasn't hungry after that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The victim is just lucky his assailant used a knife and not the spork, otherwise he'd be dead right now.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can't see stabbing someone over KFC. Popeyes, yes, but not KFC

Also, what was the employee thinking? Call the cops and stay the f*ck out of it, your nine dollars an hour doesn't mean you have to risk a stabbing
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
THE CHICKEN RULES......AGAIN
Fark user imageView Full Size
!

Man *breathing hard* gave me a BAD COU-POND.....
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could have just thrown him a bone
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I can't see stabbing someone over KFC. Popeyes, yes, but not KFC

Also, what was the employee thinking? Call the cops and stay the f*ck out of it, your nine dollars an hour doesn't mean you have to risk a stabbing


Nah, the only chicken I would stab for Church's Chicken. For Popeye's I would taze, maybe.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Knife Fight Chicken?
If they were at PopEyes the victim may have gone blind.
 
il Dottore
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At a KFC? And then I saw the assailant. At this point the witty and profoundly socially unacceptable comments spinning in my head has made me dizzy so I think a bit of a lie down is in order.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Restaurant sounds like a hard place.


Google Street view
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When keeping it real goes wrong...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.