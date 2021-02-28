 Skip to content
What would your life be now if you had taken the path you didn't take, like that guy in the Walt Whitman poem? Or wait, was it Abraham Lincoln? One of them
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the things that the poem is trying to say is that there is no road "less traveled": whatever road you choose, nobody has trodden it before.

/On a related note, there is no dark side of the Force really. As a matter of fact it's all dark.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't he specifically say that he's lying about the road not taken

/They were both the same
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I listened to Lincoln I wouldn't be such a tight-ass.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have married that beautiful girl from high school, who would still be smoking hot, but frigid as an arctic blast.

She would have made sure I put every spare cent into a money market account and I would have a solid financial future for my last 2 decades on earth, never having bought that repossessed motorcycle, and bombed around America and Mexico, making friends for the rest of my life, enjoying sunrises and sunsets with so many beautiful women.
We would live in a soulless house in a bland suburb, with no sidewalks, and I never would have seen my old homestead again, where I'm building miles of nature trail for visiting family to enjoy.

I would have finished college, and slaved away under passive-aggressive micromanagement in a corporate structure that would have crushed my spirit, and never learned to cook French classical, Greek, Italian, Mexican, and pastries from all over the world, and meeting people who traveled half way around the world to try my work based on some simple word of mouth over a shared meal.

I took that path 45 years ago.
And that girl? She is in that house, married to the shell of a man that could have been me.

Unanswered prayers and stuff, huh?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know and really don't care.  One of my Dads' favorite sayings is "big doors swing on little hinges".   I see that as not only its it the little things that aim your life in the trajectory it it's on, but it also means that it its mostly unpredictable.  There's a few things that I wish I'd done though:

1)  stuck with tae qwon do and gotten that black belt

2)  never sold my 65 mustang fastback GT

3)  never let that band director talk me out of the sax and into the t-bone

4)  gotten into the Grateful Dead a lot earlier


Other than that, im mostly ok with where I am overall
.....
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I might have ended up some bitter old man, making smart-ass comments on social media all day.

Waitwut?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I took the path I didn't take. I think the map was upside down.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would most certainly be divorced and would have almost certainly reproduced.

/happily married and child-free
 
wild9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...We will not regret the past nor shut the door on it..."


Been through some shiat but my life is farking beautiful today and without those past experiences, I know I would not be surrounded by the same people I am today.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wouldn't dwell on it, borrowing from an aviation adage: there's nothing more useless to you than the air above you, the ground below you or all the decisions you left behind.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
it would seem i would have bombed around america and mexico on a motorcycle meeting wonderful people
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey now SpaceMonkey, ain't nothin wrong with the bone.  Just look at Trombone Shorty!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I do frequently wonder if I would have done better if I had shed my parents' crazy religion immediately upon arriving at college instead of spending six years in a cult that tried to do it even harder.

I also wonder if I should have gone into theater instead of engineering.

I'm pretty happy with my life right now, but those changes would probably have resulted in me getting laid a lot more in my 20s.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably decomposing somewhere in the backwoods after a long run from the law.
Thanks for keeping me sane, My Dear.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yea, but there's something about crooning out on that back porch that a sax lends itself better to......


Yea, but there's something about crooning out on that back porch that a sax lends itself better to......
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yes. When you meet Robert Frost in heaven, the first thing he says is "You idiots! It was a cul-de-sac!"

/They were both the same


Yes. When you meet Robert Frost in heaven, the first thing he says is "You idiots! It was a cul-de-sac!"
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nah, I don't wonder at all.

The thing is, no matter which individual action I could have done differently, I'd still be me. Same guy, slightly different path.

First day at a new high school, what table I sit down at didn't matter. I'm socially awkward at every table. Job A or job B? Doesn't matter really, I'm still me.

Would Michael Jordan's life be different if he played football his whole life instead of basketball? Probably. But he is exceptional to a degree almost none of us here will ever be.

Sure sure, if I went to a different college I might have a different wife. And we would probably live in a different place. But it would all be the same.
 
Richard_The_Clown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Like most recent high school grads I had the recruiting office calling my house night and day. No matter how many times I told them I wasn't interested they kept calling. So one day I said yes, I'll come down and hear what you have to say. So go on up to the office... and they were freaking closed! So instead of joining the Navy, I joined the circus. I think back on that time though and wonder what would have happened if the office was open. I'd probably would have gotten myself talked into signing up.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know, I wouldn't know, but to me it's a question that may never have an answer, so it's not worth chasing. May as well figure out the life I have now, which is already silly enough.

/if I can't test what could have been, it's not worth investigating
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I figure I'd either be dead from AIDS, homeless or in jail.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"You" would be a different "now-you" if you had taken any other path. "You" would not be here to think about it.  The only path you can even ponder is the one in front of you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HugeMistake: /On a related note, there is no dark side of the Force really. As a matter of fact it's all dark.

I mean Sith, they'll try gonna kill ya.  So if you give 'em a quick, short, sharp slice - they won't do it again, dig it?  I mean they get off lightly, 'cause you could have given them a thrashing.  You only cut them once, it's only a difference of opinion - but really - I mean Jedi ethics don't cost nothin', do they eh?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait! There's a path?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: HugeMistake: /On a related note, there is no dark side of the Force really. As a matter of fact it's all dark.

I mean Sith, they'll try gonna kill ya.  So if you give 'em a quick, short, sharp slice - they won't do it again, dig it?  I mean they get off lightly, 'cause you could have given them a thrashing.  You only cut them once, it's only a difference of opinion - but really - I mean Jedi ethics don't cost nothin', do they eh?


Annnnnd we revert edits randomly again when I hit post.  Yay!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just remember...
NOW IS NOT NOW RIGHT NOW.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Wait! There's a path?


Seriously.

Seems like I've been running through brick walls for decades.

/ that which doesn't kill you...hurts like a b*tch once you hit 50, or something
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I would have married that beautiful girl from high school, who would still be smoking hot, but frigid as an arctic blast.

She would have made sure I put every spare cent into a money market account and I would have a solid financial future for my last 2 decades on earth, never having bought that repossessed motorcycle, and bombed around America and Mexico, making friends for the rest of my life, enjoying sunrises and sunsets with so many beautiful women.
We would live in a soulless house in a bland suburb, with no sidewalks, and I never would have seen my old homestead again, where I'm building miles of nature trail for visiting family to enjoy.

I would have finished college, and slaved away under passive-aggressive micromanagement in a corporate structure that would have crushed my spirit, and never learned to cook French classical, Greek, Italian, Mexican, and pastries from all over the world, and meeting people who traveled half way around the world to try my work based on some simple word of mouth over a shared meal.

I took that path 45 years ago.
And that girl? She is in that house, married to the shell of a man that could have been me.

Unanswered prayers and stuff, huh?


There's a success story if I've ever heard one.

Now, lets talk about that food you mentioned. You have people come halfway around the world for your food based on word of mouth. What are talking about here? I am very intrigued.

I mean, I have people that come from states away to taste my food based solely on descriptions of my food but not from the other side of the world. Ok, it's for special meals. Thanksgiving. And they're family but technically it's true.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know where I'd be, but I do have regrets. I think that's normal. I don't trust people who say they don't. If you have no regrets, you either didn't pay attention or you don't care enough.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Just remember...
NOW IS NOT NOW RIGHT NOW.


Col. Sandurz: NOW. You're looking at now, sir. Everything that happens now is happening now.
Dark Helmet: Go back to then!
Col. Sandurz: What?
Dark Helmet: THEN!
Col. Sandurz: I can't!
Dark Helmet: Why not?
Col. Sandurz: We passed it!
Dark Helmet: When?
Col. Sandurz: Just now!
Dark Helmet: When will then be now?
Col. Sandurz: SOON!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

You seem really bitter about what you're trying to imply you're happy about.

She would have made sure I put every spare cent into a money market account and I would have a solid financial future for my last 2 decades on earth, never having bought that repossessed motorcycle, and bombed around America and Mexico, making friends for the rest of my life, enjoying sunrises and sunsets with so many beautiful women.
We would live in a soulless house in a bland suburb, with no sidewalks, and I never would have seen my old homestead again, where I'm building miles of nature trail for visiting family to enjoy.

I would have finished college, and slaved away under passive-aggressive micromanagement in a corporate structure that would have crushed my spirit, and never learned to cook French classical, Greek, Italian, Mexican, and pastries from all over the world, and meeting people who traveled half way around the world to try my work based on some simple word of mouth over a shared meal.

I took that path 45 years ago.
And that girl? She is in that house, married to the shell of a man that could have been me.

Unanswered prayers and stuff, huh?


You seem really bitter about what you're trying to imply you're happy about.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Richard_The_Clown: Like most recent high school grads I had the recruiting office calling my house night and day. No matter how many times I told them I wasn't interested they kept calling. So one day I said yes, I'll come down and hear what you have to say. So go on up to the office... and they were freaking closed! So instead of joining the Navy, I joined the circus. I think back on that time though and wonder what would have happened if the office was open. I'd probably would have gotten myself talked into signing up.


Best move I ever made was walking out of the Navy recruitment center 10 minutes before I was to sign the paper. Good on you.
 
slantsix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember the exact moment I took this fork in the road. I'd been flirting with this woman online (this was ~2004) and one day she invited herself over (we lived in different cities). Not knowing what to do all day, we walked around town and talked for hours. As we're sitting on the steps of a big, beautiful church, she asked me what I wanted to do with my life. I looked up, stared at that church, and said "architecture?" which was the first time I voiced that out loud. Instead of hearing something negative, which I'd expected, she said "you should go for it" and in that moment, I decided to go back to school. Today I'm a licensed architect, and in own my own busy practice.

As for the girl, well, she left the next morning to go back to her boyfriend (which she'd never mentioned) and I never saw her or spoke to her again, like an angel or something.

My entire life changed. I moved across the country, got my master's degree, bought a house, got a wife and dogs, and couldn't imagine my life any other way.

Wherever you are, Ashley, thank you.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I should be dead or in jail based on my arc from 13 to 18 years old.

So, while I wish I'd made better choices as an adolescent, I still had a lot of fun and lived more in those five years than a lot of people live all their lives. And somehow recovered enough to stick the landing. The only difference would've been me going to way better universities than I did.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I don't know where I'd be, but I do have regrets. I think that's normal. I don't trust people who say they don't. If you have no regrets, you either didn't pay attention or you don't care enough.


There are things I would have liked to have done different. Things that would be possible now that weren't possible as I was growing up. I am grateful for the life I have but grass is always greener yada yada.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would have never tried heroin.

/>2 years clean now
//Does anyone know where to get some heroin
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I got a little of that same vibe. Sort of a bitterness to the girl.

Anyway, on  different note, I think it's only natural to have some regrets about the paths you didn't take.

Every moment in time is a fork in the path.

She would have made sure I put every spare cent into a money market account and I would have a solid financial future for my last 2 decades on earth, never having bought that repossessed motorcycle, and bombed around America and Mexico, making friends for the rest of my life, enjoying sunrises and sunsets with so many beautiful women.
We would live in a soulless house in a bland suburb, with no sidewalks, and I never would have seen my old homestead again, where I'm building miles of nature trail for visiting family to enjoy.

I would have finished college, and slaved away under passive-aggressive micromanagement in a corporate structure that would have crushed my spirit, and never learned to cook French classical, Greek, Italian, Mexican, and pastries from all over the world, and meeting people who traveled half way around the world to try my work based on some simple word of mouth over a shared meal.

I took that path 45 years ago.
And that girl? She is in that house, married to the shell of a man that could have been me.

Unanswered prayers and stuff, huh?

You seem really bitter about what you're trying to imply you're happy about.


I got a little of that same vibe. Sort of a bitterness to the girl.

Anyway, on  different note, I think it's only natural to have some regrets about the paths you didn't take.

Every moment in time is a fork in the path.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I camped out at the fork and have lived there in perpetual indecision ever since.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I should be dead or in jail based on my arc from 13 to 18 years old.

So, while I wish I'd made better choices as an adolescent, I still had a lot of fun and lived more in those five years than a lot of people live all their lives. And somehow recovered enough to stick the landing. The only difference would've been me going to way better universities than I did.


And yes, there was a very beautiful girl involved in that recovery...the kind of girl who was way out of my league but liked me anyway, and inspired me to stop being a Moran. Eventually it fizzled out because she started a career when I was still catching up academically. Still, were very good years for me and I'll always remember them, and her, fondly. We connected on FB about a decade ago and she's doing great. Which was good to hear.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Once you know what Frost was really saying in that poem it becomes something different. He was making fun of an acquaintance that he thought would be foolish enough to tell such a story about choosing a path in the forest making a difference. It doesn't matter which path you take. What matters is that you walk it.

Nice poem and all, but if you really want meaningful Frost you need to look at Mending Wall.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, after my father passed I had a bit of an awakening.  I've decided to "finish strong."  Since that time, I've been working on becoming the person I want to be.  I've taken care of some long overdue dental work, I've gotten my finances in excellent shape, and I've finally started really losing weight.   I'm in a good relationship, albeit long distance (Covid 19 certainly doesn't help on that front) and I'm taking the time to enjoy my hobbies and develop my skills more.  If all goes as planned, I'll be able to retire early enough to really enjoy it.

are there paths I could have taken?  Sure.  Should have taken?  Abso-farkin-lutely.  But the past is carved in stone, and the future is a blank sheet of paper.  I can't play the "what if" game.  Therein lies madness.  Or at least a bottomless pit of regret and bitterness.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would've concentrated on my already pretty good secondary language skills, gotten myself into a nice civil service position and maybe been in Reserves on weekends just to get some range time in. And retired early with something approaching an actual pension.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd probably be the same person doing different shiat.
 
