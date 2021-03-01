 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Knightboat: The Crime Solving Boat has had enough of Michael's shiat
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Oh, every week there's a canal."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wegro: "Oh, every week there's a canal."


......or an inlet or a fjord.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
that backtalking boat sets a bad example
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Welcome to the early 21st century, when "driverless boat" could mean "out-of-control" or that it was a driverless vehicle whose AI went full-HAL.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do you steer it with a Knight Rudder?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Tick DangerBoat Introduction
Youtube 1cFNKnNfCYs
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Tick DangerBoat Introduction
Youtube 1cFNKnNfCYs
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shakes tiny fist.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I really liked the lasted incantation of The Tick.
Bummed it got cancelled.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*latest

Dance party!
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I assume the green light remains steady, while the red light...
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I really liked the lasted incantation of The Tick.
Bummed it got cancelled.


It was really good and I was enjoying it better than stuff like The Boys or Umbrella Academy
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or are Fark's servers blowing up more than a South African minefield lately?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Is it just me, or are Fark's servers blowing up more than a South African minefield lately?


They're running Folding@Home as a priority process.  Drew is looking for a new coronavirus cure to get some of that sweet multiple Johnson money.
 
