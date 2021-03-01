 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Break out your Louisiana spices, a mutant marbled crayfish species is taking over the world. We will be lucky to eat our way through it
30
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For once I have a solution.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just grew up ready to reproduce

cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Etouffe the problem away...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two questions:
1. Is it larger than regular crawdad?
2. Is it tasty?

/Where are they?
//nom nom nom
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How this might end.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to need more beer.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Makes me want 'a Slap Ya Mama.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Self-cloning?  Or is the first time a lesbian couple doesn't need anything else to have children?
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"...when German aquarium hobbyist whom experts prefer not to identify, for privacy reasons..."

I have it on good authority that Amon Linderhorf is alive and well posing as a shoe maker in Argentina.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Laissez les bons temps rouler!
 
OldJames
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I hear Louisiana I think of Louisiana hot sauce. Which makes me think of the song. Which makes me think of one of the orgies in True Blood. Good times
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look lads, if we could reduce the Passenger Pigeon from the most numerous bird species on earth to utterly extinct in less than 100 years all because they were good eatin', I have extreme confidence that we can tackle this mini-lobster threat...as long as the drawn butter supplies hold out
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Whoooeeeee!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did-a-chick
Dad-a-chum
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Louisiana:  As long as you got a ditch in front o' your house, you aint never going hungry

- The funny guy from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.  No.   Not him.  Not him either.  Bill Engels maybe.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Louisiana Spices?"
 
farker99
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Clones.
So a single infection that affects one will affect them all, so says the article.
To the DNA laboratory Batman!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Florida tag
 
Huntceet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey! You look like a baby lobster. Get in my belly!
 
Okieboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Crawdads - all that work for such a little piece of meat


//that's what she said
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 191x264]
Whoooeeeee!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I used to eat bags of these chips at a time. Perfect junk food.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So what natural predator did we kill off?
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Okieboy: Crawdads - all that work for such a little piece of meat


//that's what she said


Twist it, pinch it, suck it. Doesn't have be too hard to get a mouthful.

/what was she talking about? Crawdads are awesome
 
Cheops
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: "Louisiana Spices?"


For those that don't know the difference between Tony Chachere and Zatarain's.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nothing better than a porch, some adirondak chairs, a few pounds of crawfish, and a six-pack of ice-cold beer.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

The marketing for these MCU movies/shows is getting out of hand.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If the seasoning is on the outside of the crawfish, then you are at an amateur boil or at a restaraunt that cannot make them properly.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welp, I've eaten a zebra mussel, I'm sure these suckers will be fine with enough butter.
 
caljar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have some problems with how bad this invasion is.  There are a lot of animals that really like to eat crayfish, and while they will certainly displace native crayfish populations, but unlike the cane toad, they will be gladly eaten.
 
goodncold
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BafflerMeal: "Louisiana Spices?"


They are like a redneck spice girls.
 
