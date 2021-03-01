 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   'Braindead' camping parents slammed on social media for failing to find a safe place to pitch a tent for the night with the kid by camping on the edge of a dangerous cliff edge prone to landslides   (news.com.au) divider line
    Lake District, Cleveland Way trail, Coastguard Rescue Officers, section of the Cleveland Way  
posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 10:35 AM



puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pitching a tent there? Talk about a boner.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBF it was dark out when they set it up.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss the age of the child in TFA? Because I'm thinking that's pretty important here. That spot with a 16 year old is going to be a lot different than that spot with a three year old.

Too close to the edge for me at any age. I can see having to pee in the dark and it not ending well. Also I hope there was no alcohol involved.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Self correcting problem
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What the actual fark?   How in the hell is camping in that spot a good idea under any circumstances?   Even with out a young kid or the known risk of landslides that is not a wise place to camp as it is just asking for trouble.

I don't care if it was dark out , a few minutes with a torch/ flashlight would have revealed the issue.

They are lucky nothing went bad.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They completely failed to understand the gravity of the situation.
 
JesseL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I spotted this campsite last August and felt pretty envious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Did I miss the age of the child in TFA? Because I'm thinking that's pretty important here. That spot with a 16 year old is going to be a lot different than that spot with a three year old.

Too close to the edge for me at any age. I can see having to pee in the dark and it not ending well. Also I hope there was no alcohol involved.


The concern wasn't about a child wandering off the cliff.  The area is prone to landslides.  So the danger is that the ground and everyone on it will fall 150' into the ocean.

Still, it doesn't feel like this should be global outrage news in a world wear 500 people die in United States national parks every year.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: TBF it was dark out when they set it up.


I remember hearing this story (I don't know how true it is)  But there was an Army helicopter crew  on  nighttime training flight who were having some mechanical problems. They radioed in, and decided not to risk continuing to fly, and decided to set down in a field, and maintenance would drive out first thing in the morning.

The guys get woken up first thing in the morning by the maintenance crew. One says "Damn that's some amazing flying. How'd you avoid all those power lines?" The pilot says "Power lines?"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: What the actual fark?   How in the hell is camping in that spot a good idea under any circumstances?   Even with out a young kid or the known risk of landslides that is not a wise place to camp as it is just asking for trouble.

I don't care if it was dark out , a few minutes with a torch/ flashlight would have revealed the issue.

They are lucky nothing went bad.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Ever watched cats?
 
huntercr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I call fake... no one properly ties down the support cords for the rainfly.  ;)
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: grimlock1972: What the actual fark?   How in the hell is camping in that spot a good idea under any circumstances?   Even with out a young kid or the known risk of landslides that is not a wise place to camp as it is just asking for trouble.

I don't care if it was dark out , a few minutes with a torch/ flashlight would have revealed the issue.

They are lucky nothing went bad.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 416x737]

Ever watched cats?


Fark user imageView Full Size


No.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Did I miss the age of the child in TFA? Because I'm thinking that's pretty important here. That spot with a 16 year old is going to be a lot different than that spot with a three year old.

Too close to the edge for me at any age. I can see having to pee in the dark and it not ending well. Also I hope there was no alcohol involved.


Yeah, but you get to pee off a cliff.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: namegoeshere: Did I miss the age of the child in TFA? Because I'm thinking that's pretty important here. That spot with a 16 year old is going to be a lot different than that spot with a three year old.

Too close to the edge for me at any age. I can see having to pee in the dark and it not ending well. Also I hope there was no alcohol involved.

The concern wasn't about a child wandering off the cliff.  The area is prone to landslides.  So the danger is that the ground and everyone on it will fall 150' into the ocean.

Still, it doesn't feel like this should be global outrage news in a world wear 500 people die in United States national parks every year.


This is in the UK.  Where you are about an hours walk away from a bar/city no matter where you are.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe not a great spot for tent but imma let it slide.
 
weapon13
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I used to go free soloing, I would regularly hang my hammock up on a cliff for the night. BUT NEVER in a million years will I ever camp out on unstable land, especially if it's prone to landslides.

grimlock1972: What the actual fark?   How in the hell is camping in that spot a good idea under any circumstances?   Even with out a young kid or the known risk of landslides that is not a wise place to camp as it is just asking for trouble.

I don't care if it was dark out , a few minutes with a torch/ flashlight would have revealed the issue.

They are lucky nothing went bad.


Darwin wasn't paying attention...
 
mchaboud
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I, for one, want to thank them for their commitment to Darwinian principles. If they'd done it without their child, their genes would have narrowly escaped the end of the line.  Of course, the Coast Guard farked it all up.

Come on Coast Guard!  Think big picture here!
 
daffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: TBF it was dark out when they set it up.


That just makes it worse. Did they not have flashlights? My family camps all the time and the first thing we do is make sure we find a safe place to pitch our tent. How long were they set up there?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lotta extra words in that headline.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
#1 cause of death of teen males visiting the Grand Canyon?... trying to pee into it.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Well, we're farked."
"Royally"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JesseL: I spotted this campsite last August and felt pretty envious.

[Fark user image 850x637]


I can already see where I can hang my hammock!

/missing the great outdoors...
 
