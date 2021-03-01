 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   People of County Mayo in Ireland can finally come out of their homes, 'Houdini' the goat who evaded capture for three weeks has finally been caught   (thesun.ie) divider line
    Weird, Goat  
299 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 9:50 AM



Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's actually a County Mayo?  What the Hellman?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where did they ketchup to him?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mustard.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lettuce not make too many puns, now...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xanadian: Lettuce not make too many puns, now...


Don't nanny us.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if we're gonna do this, let's go whole hog.

Burgers
Youtube yG0UQAXs1vE
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Captain Oveur to the white courtesy phone for a phone call.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"YOU KNOW WHERE MAYO WAS ACTUALLY INVENTED?? AFRICA!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a Miracle Whip!
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are you kidding me? Who's a dressing the ram-ifications of daaamage to local gardens? Condemn it; stop the spread of this invader and hoof it to the safety of a pen. The bleating hearts must under-sand which outcome is best for all.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Saw a few of these in Ireland.... laugh now city boy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shortly after she was transferred to Furry Friends Animal Rescue where she has been paired up with her new husband, Buck the Pygmy goat.

They must really hate Buck to do that to him.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Evaded capture for 3 weeks? That took some Kraft.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

