People who make poor decisions in one aspect of their life are likely to make poor decisions in other areas too
19
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does an obese smoker get pregnant? Bleh.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thealgorerhythm: How does an obese smoker get pregnant? Bleh.


Pretty much the same way anyone else does. Or are you looking for actual details?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How does an obese smoker get pregnant? Bleh.


It's 2 am as the bar closes in some small town in Oklahoma...
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How does an obese smoker get pregnant? Bleh.


C2H5OH
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fine throw that in my face after all the bad decisions I made today.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you really don't want to breastfeed buy good quality formula with DHA for the kids.

/it's good for brain development and found in human breast milk.

//easier to get these days than it used to be.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kind of hard to breastfeed your child while it's grandma is watching it while you either go to your college classes and/or work your shift at Arby's. Lower income women don't have time to pump their breasts because they are generally working their asses off to make ends meet, so formula will have to do.
 
mononymous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How does an obese smoker get pregnant?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good thing I don't. . . wait. Oh no. No, no, no.

/self-medicating intensifies
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: thealgorerhythm: How does an obese smoker get pregnant? Bleh.

C2H5OH


Chloroform?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mononymous: thealgorerhythm: How does an obese smoker get pregnant?

[i.imgflip.com image 667x374]


Also, prior to COVID-19, "The Gathering of the Juggalos" was a good answer to that question.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
abc.net.auView Full Size
What a teenage obese smoking mother might look like.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [abc.net.au image 850x566]What a teenage obese smoking mother might look like.


Good lord, she could see my back while I'm facing her!
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because being a teenager is a lifestyle choice? And addition to nicotine and obesity are also choices that teenagers freely make?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
if you're a heavy smoker is NOT breastfeeding really a BAD choice?

theres kind of a heirarchy and triage you have to do here.  sure breastfeeding is better - ideally.  but if theyre a smoker its probably better for the baby to be on formula.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We had a non private hospital room with mini Orange Threat. The sixteen year mother in the next bed over would just page the nurse when the baby was crying. Didn't try to pick her up, wouldn't try to feed her herself. When the admin staff came by and offered to have a social worker do a followup at home she said not needed. Ugh.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Probably likely to make many more bad decisions. Kid is effed. Odds mom can help with the kids physics homework? Probably 0
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuhayes2010: [abc.net.au image 850x566]What a teenage obese smoking mother might look like.


You know, I've got no standing to shame anyone's appearance, but that babby is uglier than she is.

Which indicates, when you consider the logic, yet another bad decision in her past.
 
