 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Canton Repository)   All 460 rejected license plates last year in Ohio. Apparently, they didn't want someone advertising about their large dark-colored dodge   (cantonrep.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Donald Trump, Dictionary, Urban Dictionary, Vehicle, list of vanity license plates, Ohio State University, Sentence, Syntax  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 7:28 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
License plates are the weirdest place for expression short of decals on a rear window.  Almost every one of these rejected plates makes me wonder why a person would want to broadcast such a message.  It's not a message to others, it's indicative about the owner.  Why tho?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How much does a vanity plate cost?  Does the cost cover the whole apparatus to produce them?  4-5 part time jobs to review, approve, and hear appeals. Inserting the in the production queue, tracking them, etc.

I guess it's no weirder than the special frames.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FUH-Q
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's see here...

(A plate will be rejected if it) contains words, combinations and/or phrases that advocate immediate lawlessness.

Awesome, no Trump plates then.
 
p89tech
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's wrong with wireless access points?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.