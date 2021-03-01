 Skip to content
(Nola.com)   All-cause mortality rate in Louisiana is up by 30% in 2020, and covid deaths only explain a little over half of that increase. Officially   (nola.com) divider line
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, O'Biden.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you see, the alligators been getting a might bit hungry lately.
And you can sure get lost in the Louisiana bayou.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions, I can assure you that your "officially" is firmly in the conspiracy lunacy land, subby.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"pneumonia"
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The politicians can try and hide the bodies all they want, but in a developed country you don't get sudden spikes in the death rate for no reason, especially when a deadly pandemic is raging through the nation. The real death toll thus far is well above a million. It is going to get higher until we get a high enough vaccination rate to have herd immunity.

Idiots not wanting the vaccine isn't helping and requiring it for activities, like school, would be a step in the right direction, but these idiots think they are immune or just don't care and they will continue to get sick and die. Not your problem, you might think, but even if you are vaccinated, they could still infect you and you could be in that unlucky zone where you end up with COVID.

Then there are those who can't take the vaccine for medical reasons that the antivaxxers could infect. Even if you are completely of the mind set that the weak should just die, giving the virus hosts in this quantity and for this long is running the real risk of a mutation developing that turns the lethality up to more like 5% or even higher.

Let's not make the Black Death 2.0: the Orange Fever
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I prefer "The Orange Plague".

Riffs nicely off "Black Plague", and the fat f*ck always wants sh*t named after him anyway, so let's oblige him.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: "pneumonia"


Technically correct.

I just remembered as I read your post, the US requires embalming of buried bodies in most areas. It preserves the flesh, even that of the organs, very well, so bodies could be exhumed in the next could years and confirmation of COVID infection could be confirmed. Doing so as a random sample and only doing so to a limited number of burials in an area would be the practical way to do this.

Another option is to use a technique that can find antibodies for a virus or bacteria in human waste, mainly at municipal water treatment plants, and give very good data on infection rates in a population. Using better studies on lethality for the virus, you could extrapolate the expected death rate due to COVID, then compare that to the expected death and reported death rate. Not 100% solid evidence, but it would be much more accurate than the estimates of the deaths for other deadly diseases from before modern science.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The extra deaths are from health problems caused by, or worsened by wearing masks all the time, duh.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pup.socket: As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions, I can assure you that your "officially" is firmly in the conspiracy lunacy land, subby.


Tell me more about these "moronic corona restrictions"?  No one was stopping you from going to the doctor.  All you had to do was put on a mask.  Hardly qualifies as "moronic".
Also, increased deaths due to treatable medical conditions, starvation and drug overdoses.  Welcome to America, a third-world nation that poses as a first-world nation.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pup.socket: As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions,


Don't worry, your face looked like that anyway, it wasn't the surgeon's fault.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just wait till the covid is over . It's gonna go through the roof !
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: "pneumonia"


...caused by covid.

/It's like saying "he didn't die of an accident, he died of a collapsed lung!"
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People will do anything to get out of Louisiana.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: People will do anything to get out of Louisiana.


'Cept go to Missouri.  There are limits.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IlGreven: pup.socket: As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions,

Don't worry, your face looked like that anyway, it wasn't the surgeon's fault.


Well, I hope nobody you hold dear has to go through what I went, although your kind doesn't learn any other way.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: pup.socket: As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions, I can assure you that your "officially" is firmly in the conspiracy lunacy land, subby.

Tell me more about these "moronic corona restrictions"?  No one was stopping you from going to the doctor.  All you had to do was put on a mask.  Hardly qualifies as "moronic".
Also, increased deaths due to treatable medical conditions, starvation and drug overdoses.  Welcome to America, a third-world nation that poses as a first-world nation.


History revision is a tool of the morans and here is an example. The more a lie gets told unchallenged, the more it gets believed.

All non-essential medical services were banned by many blue states. We even had entire thread wars about it. So your "story" about all one had to do was put on a mask is classic "conspiracy theory" right up there with "jet fuel can't melt steel" or Hillary Clinton's birther movement.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: "pneumonia"


"stroke"
"congestive heart failure"
"undiagnosed COPD"

Also a lot of people missing otherwise regular treatments die when hospitals are overwhelmed by something else.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Seriously.  If actuaries can figure out exactly how much to charge me for my insurance based on something like 27 different variables, they can damn well spend some time digging through these data and suss out the covid deaths.  Presumeably, politicians also have actuaries that do things.  One might expect that they would ask said actuaries what the right course of action in book-keeping terms would be.

Or just pile another onto the deluge of lies, and cash in a little more American cynicism for a couple more years in office.

Farking sociopaths.  "All these dead people make me look bad."
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My cousin's mother in law died in a nursing home 3 days after testing positive  for covid due to heart failure.  Up until that time she was vibrant and had no issues that one could say she would be keeling over in 3 days from heart failure.  So what's it going to be?  I should ask him what they put on the death certificate since it was in New York.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Other than the wide receivers and cornerbacks on LSU and the Saints I just assume everybody in Louisiana has a BMI over 40.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A lot of people die of "other things" when lying right wing politicians are trying to cover up for tangerine shiatgibbons they let loose on our country.
Ric Romero, reporting at 11:00.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pup.socket: IlGreven: pup.socket: As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions,

Don't worry, your face looked like that anyway, it wasn't the surgeon's fault.

Well, I hope nobody you hold dear has to go through what I went, although your kind doesn't learn any other way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: pup.socket: As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions, I can assure you that your "officially" is firmly in the conspiracy lunacy land, subby.

Tell me more about these "moronic corona restrictions"?  No one was stopping you from going to the doctor.  All you had to do was put on a mask.  Hardly qualifies as "moronic".
Also, increased deaths due to treatable medical conditions, starvation and drug overdoses.  Welcome to America, a third-world nation that poses as a first-world nation.

History revision is a tool of the morans and here is an example. The more a lie gets told unchallenged, the more it gets believed.

All non-essential medical services were banned by many blue states. We even had entire thread wars about it. So your "story" about all one had to do was put on a mask is classic "conspiracy theory" right up there with "jet fuel can't melt steel" or Hillary Clinton's birther movement.


Blue stater, adjacent to two other blue states.  While there have been restrictions regarding travel *between states* (with negligible enforcement), none of that happened.

Occupancy rules were changed on an emergency basis, and restaurants were asked to set aside parking for curbside pick-up.  I haven't taken advantage, but I could have gotten a fresh haircut anytime since last May.

A *handful* of our largest cities have enacted more stringent lockdowns.  Maybe that's what you're thinking of?  Maybe you paid too much attention to lies that got told unchallenged.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: pup.socket: As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions, I can assure you that your "officially" is firmly in the conspiracy lunacy land, subby.

Tell me more about these "moronic corona restrictions"?  No one was stopping you from going to the doctor.  All you had to do was put on a mask.  Hardly qualifies as "moronic".
Also, increased deaths due to treatable medical conditions, starvation and drug overdoses.  Welcome to America, a third-world nation that poses as a first-world nation.

History revision is a tool of the morans and here is an example. The more a lie gets told unchallenged, the more it gets believed.

All non-essential medical services were banned by many blue states. We even had entire thread wars about it. So your "story" about all one had to do was put on a mask is classic "conspiracy theory" right up there with "jet fuel can't melt steel" or Hillary Clinton's birther movement.


I'm confused here.  Are you trying to claim that treatment for life-threatening ailments was deemed non-essential and banned? or are you claiming banning non-essential services in hospitals being overrun by pandemic was moronic?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Benjimin_Dover: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: pup.socket: As someone who got nearly killed by a preventable complication due to the moronic corona restrictions, I can assure you that your "officially" is firmly in the conspiracy lunacy land, subby.

Tell me more about these "moronic corona restrictions"?  No one was stopping you from going to the doctor.  All you had to do was put on a mask.  Hardly qualifies as "moronic".
Also, increased deaths due to treatable medical conditions, starvation and drug overdoses.  Welcome to America, a third-world nation that poses as a first-world nation.

History revision is a tool of the morans and here is an example. The more a lie gets told unchallenged, the more it gets believed.

All non-essential medical services were banned by many blue states. We even had entire thread wars about it. So your "story" about all one had to do was put on a mask is classic "conspiracy theory" right up there with "jet fuel can't melt steel" or Hillary Clinton's birther movement.

I'm confused here.  Are you trying to claim that treatment for life-threatening ailments was deemed non-essential and banned? or are you claiming banning non-essential services in hospitals being overrun by pandemic was moronic?


AH!  If he's talking about the "you can't get lipsuction, we don't have a bed for you." then granted.  Hospitals did have to do some unpleasant triage when the ICUs filled up...  But that wasn't a "blue state" problem.
 
