 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   Why does Christianity have over 45,000 denominations worldwide? Because Jesus was well known for multitasking   (livescience.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Catholic Church, Christianity, Protestant Reformation, Pope, Pope John Paul II, cursory look shows, professor emeritus of church history, Protestantism  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 5:30 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
White Jesus comes in MANY MANY shades, some may even look black under certain lighting conditions... Not in a Southern Baptist church, of course, but...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus was a stutterer apparently
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why does Christianity have over 45,000 denominations worldwide?

crushpixel.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Splitters!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame artificial flavors
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After ~2k years things tend to get messy
 
dittybopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How else do you expect us to fight for 10 decades for the gods we made?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Because I know what Jesus meant and the other 44,999 are liars and fools.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
as a yut being forced to grow up Roman Catholic i was taught the Bible is not open to interpretation. instead they made religions to different peoples interpretation instead, depending on the flavor you like.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Arguments over if hawaiian pizza is really pizza, mostly.

/Doctrinal schisms.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're here to bring you back to the one true faith: The Western Branch of American Reform Presbylutheranism.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: Arguments over if hawaiian pizza is really pizza, mostly.

/Doctrinal schisms.


It's fruit salad.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Marketing. It's like McDonalds.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kudayta: Why does Christianity have over 45,000 denominations worldwide?

[crushpixel.com image 850x566]


Martin Luther agrees with you, which is why he split. ;)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The holes in Christian doctrine led to different interpretations and "heresies" almost immediately.

How divine was Christ?  If he was fully divine, then what was his sacrifice?  If he was fully human, what makes him the Son of God and worthy of worship?  If he was both divine and mortal, which one was he first and how much of each?  Arianism, Nestorianism, Monophysitism, etc.  These people were fighting and killing each other as soon as they could.

Hell, Arianism (not the racist crap) officially lost but most people's "common knowledge" about the Bible would fall closer to it than otherwise.

Paul Freedman at Yale has a lecture course on You Tube about late antiquity/ early middle ages that covers the heresies really well.

Now people fight over whether or not he wanted us to dance or treat black people like humans.  Nice religion you've got there.
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Because I know what Jesus meant and the other 44,999 are liars and fools.


Well, the Father always did like you best. I worry for when we take our human arrogance and need to dominate galactic and then universal.

I make s snide comment, but the truth is, most people are usually pretty good, including in the churches. It's the leadership and the power that comes with it that too often turns people into self-serving and abusive bastards.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: We're here to bring you back to the one true faith: The Western Branch of American Reform Presbylutheranism.
[Fark user image 425x318]


1827 or 1836?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Buzz: Schisms. Schisms EVERYWHERE!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"

If that's not the driving force in your life, if it's not what governs every interaction you have with another person, you should not call yourself a Christian. It's not easy. It's really f*cking hard, but there's no better way to live your life
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The answer is: so you can easily cross-reference.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.