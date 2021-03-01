 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   Borat, Nomadland and more: a list of tonight's Golden Globe winners   (news.avclub.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of them thanked Harvey Weinstein for making this all possible and mentioned how much they owe him?
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nomadland - great. Mank was severely overrated.

Chadwick - the material was super melodramatic and he really leaned into it. I get the win, but Riz Ahmed probably had the better performance.

How was Kaluuya a supporting character in Judas? He's a co-lead.

Borat 2 - big nope from me. Loved Borat 1. Borat 2 bored me and I shut it off after 30 minutes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the winners of any category, the only one I saw is "The Trial of the Chicago 7", and that was a couple of weeks ago. It's been a crap year for movies and TV.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: Nomadland - great. Mank was severely overrated.

Chadwick - the material was super melodramatic and he really leaned into it. I get the win, but Riz Ahmed probably had the better performance.

How was Kaluuya a supporting character in Judas? He's a co-lead.

Borat 2 - big nope from me. Loved Borat 1. Borat 2 bored me and I shut it off after 30 minutes.


I saw the trailer for Nomadland. It looked incredibly boring. Just Francis McDormand walking through a trailer park.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Rudy Giuliani win the Razzie for Worst Actor?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Will Rudy Giuliani win the Razzie for Worst Actor?


He was acting?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Of all the winners of any category, the only one I saw is "The Trial of the Chicago 7", and that was a couple of weeks ago. It's been a crap year for movies and TV.


Duh, the pandemic killed pilot season for TV, and many movies are waiting for theaters and festivals to back to 100%.
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: Borat 2 - big nope from me. Loved Borat 1. Borat 2 bored me and I shut it off after 30 minutes.


It was uneven but some jokes were better than the first one. The fertility dance for example:

Borat 2020 : Debutante Ball Dance Georgia Scene
Youtube ptKKnCODlwU
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: havocmike: Nomadland - great. Mank was severely overrated.

Chadwick - the material was super melodramatic and he really leaned into it. I get the win, but Riz Ahmed probably had the better performance.

How was Kaluuya a supporting character in Judas? He's a co-lead.

Borat 2 - big nope from me. Loved Borat 1. Borat 2 bored me and I shut it off after 30 minutes.

I saw the trailer for Nomadland. It looked incredibly boring. Just Francis McDormand walking through a trailer park.


I watched it.  That's exactly what it was.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Glad to see Anya Taylor-Joy won for Queen's Gambit, and said limited series won best ... limited series.  On that note, I haven't seen 'Emma' yet but it looks fun.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: How many of them thanked Harvey Weinstein for making this all possible and mentioned how much they owe him?


Is that you, Ricky?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just want to make it known that I am very proud of my friend Lee Issac Chung for his win for BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE!!

Couldn't be more proud.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Tyrone Slothrop: havocmike: Nomadland - great. Mank was severely overrated.

Chadwick - the material was super melodramatic and he really leaned into it. I get the win, but Riz Ahmed probably had the better performance.

How was Kaluuya a supporting character in Judas? He's a co-lead.

Borat 2 - big nope from me. Loved Borat 1. Borat 2 bored me and I shut it off after 30 minutes.

I saw the trailer for Nomadland. It looked incredibly boring. Just Francis McDormand walking through a trailer park.

I watched it.  That's exactly what it was.


She wasn't even trying to throw the One Ring into Mount Doom.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Maybe it's just me, but I just can't picture him as the lead in a Spandau Ballet biopic.
 
